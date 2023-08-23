Subscribe
Previous / Dixon: New IndyCar hybrid “will change the strategy” in 2024 Next / Andretti confirms Ericsson deal, Grosjean’s IndyCar future in doubt
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 News

Honda hails “superhuman” and “mind-boggling” IndyCar ace Dixon

Scott Dixon’s latest IndyCar victory has been hailed as a “masterclass” by his engine supplier Honda, after his ‘spin and win’ success at Indianapolis 10 days ago.

Charles Bradley
By:
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Dixon spun to the tail of the field on the opening lap after being rear-ended by Romain Grosjean as his team-mate Marcus Armstrong spun in front of the pack, but he pulled off a remarkable recovery by pitting immediately and then executing a pseudo two-stop strategy at Indy’s road course with 80 laps to go.

After the race, Ganassi’s managing director and Dixon’s strategist Mike Hull praised: “Scott did his job. He drives so well and understands in the cockpit what we're doing from the timing stand.”

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Chip Ganassi

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Chip Ganassi

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Honda’s US racing president David Salters concurred and told Motorsport.com that Dixon’s calmness allows him to see the strategy picture from the beginning to pull-off such comebacks.

“A masterclass by Mr Dixon once again,” he said. “He’s worked out where to lift and save the fuel so it has minimal impact of laptime.

“Anyone can save fuel, but as you can see with Scott, the real key is not losing laptime. Having the mental capacity as you do that, because you change the operating window of the car, so lifting early and braking later means there’s less energy going into the tires – it’s a very complex system.

“There’s this amazing superhuman person who’s not only driving a car at 180mph but he’s busy changing his lift and braking points meter by meter, lap by lap, and he has to adapt to the car.

“Someone like Scott, he’s one of the greats in IndyCar with all those championships, and what he keeps doing is mind-boggling. He’s fast but with the mental capacity to think ahead.

“The champions are like that, and you can hear it on his radio. And it’s like he’s almost sat on the pit stand.”

David Salters, president of Honda Performance Development, Scott DIxon, Chip Ganassi Racing

David Salters, president of Honda Performance Development, Scott DIxon, Chip Ganassi Racing

Photo by: Honda Racing

When asked for his secret to fuel saving after his victory at Indy, Dixon simply replied: “Lifting. I don't know, man. I would say Honda.

“I was actually shocked, just the pace that we had. The car just kept doing the same lap times, mid-73s to 74-flats. The fuel mileage, huge credit to Honda and HPD, it was remarkably easy to get.

“I knew maybe the other manufacturer was going to struggle on mileage. The cars around me with the 12 [Will Power] and the 2 [Josef Newgarden] were going to struggle to do the pace that we could get with the mileage that we could get.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Dixon: New IndyCar hybrid “will change the strategy” in 2024

Andretti confirms Ericsson deal, Grosjean’s IndyCar future in doubt
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 on TV: How to watch and stream Dutch GP live in the USA

F1 on TV: How to watch and stream Dutch GP live in the USA

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 on TV: How to watch and stream Dutch GP live in the USA F1 on TV: How to watch and stream Dutch GP live in the USA

First-ever IndyCar alternate oval tire puts teams on red alert in St Louis

First-ever IndyCar alternate oval tire puts teams on red alert in St Louis

IndyCar
Gateway

First-ever IndyCar alternate oval tire puts teams on red alert in St Louis First-ever IndyCar alternate oval tire puts teams on red alert in St Louis

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Scott Dixon More from
Scott Dixon
Rahal still favors IndyCar push-to-pass: “None of this DRS crap”

Rahal still favors IndyCar push-to-pass: “None of this DRS crap”

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

Rahal still favors IndyCar push-to-pass: “None of this DRS crap” Rahal still favors IndyCar push-to-pass: “None of this DRS crap”

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2

IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon IndyCar race wins “feel better” as you get older, says Dixon

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC

How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC

WEC

How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC How American racing's greatest rivalry has gone global in the WEC

What could have been: A forgotten F1 racer’s Ganassi cameos split by seven years

What could have been: A forgotten F1 racer’s Ganassi cameos split by seven years

IndyCar

What could have been: A forgotten F1 racer’s Ganassi cameos split by seven years What could have been: A forgotten F1 racer’s Ganassi cameos split by seven years

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

SpeedSeries splits with TV boss

SpeedSeries splits with TV boss

Misc General

SpeedSeries splits with TV boss SpeedSeries splits with TV boss

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

SGT Super GT

Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely

Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers

Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers

SUPC Supercars

Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers Supercars extends biofuel to second, third tiers

Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona

Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona II

Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona Multiple NASCAR Xfinity teams penalized at Daytona

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe