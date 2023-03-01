Subscribe
Honda reveals Civic Type R pace car for IndyCar events

Honda today unveiled the Honda Civic Type R Pace Car, which will lead the 27-strong NTT IndyCar Series field to the green flag at eight races, including this weekend’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The latest in a series of Honda Pace Cars utilized for Indy car competition since 2006, the new Civic Type R pace car is the most powerful model in the Type R’s 30-year history, and benefits from additional improvements made to the production Honda Civic Type R for 2023, including an all-new “immersive cockpit experience”.

"Type R is very important for Honda as the pinnacle of our factory performance and an irreplaceable brand that enables enthusiasts to experience Honda's racing spirit, and seek the ultimate in speed and driving pleasure," said Hideki Kakinuma, global Civic Type R development leader. "The all-new Civic Type R will continue that legacy, leveraging Honda's racetrack-proven engineering to deliver extreme performance and passion, both on the road and on the racetrack."

Based on the 11th generation of Honda’s classic Civic, the Type R’s 315hp make it the most powerful Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S.A. Under its vented aluminum hood is the K20C1 two-liter four-cylinder engine, as seen in its predecessor, but its torque and response have been improved by a redesigned turbocharger, increased air intake flow rate, and a new more efficient exhaust system that features a straight through design and an active exhaust valve. Honda states that “the size, shape and number of the turbocharger's turbine wheel blades have been optimized along with the flow path of the intake charge, enabling the turbocharger to generate pressure in a wider range and more efficiently.”

Along with its peak of 315hp at 6500rpm and 310lb-ft of torque at 2600-4000 rpm, the new Type R's six-speed manual transmission is further improved by a lighter flywheel and a revised rev-match system, “helping maintain stability on corner entry”, and a helical-type limited-slip differential puts the engine's power to the pavement.

Modifications to the Civic Type R for Pace Car duties include a Honda Performance Development brake package, including competition rotors, racing pads, stainless steel brake lines and four-point racing harnesses, along with an exclusive pace car lighting system.

