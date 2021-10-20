Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Lundgaard makes 2022 IndyCar move in third RLL seat
IndyCar News

Hulkenberg and Arrow McLaren SP confirm test

By:

Nico Hulkenberg has confirmed that he will take part in next week’s IndyCar evaluation test at Barber Motorsports Park.

Hulkenberg and Arrow McLaren SP confirm test

The test day’s purpose is for teams to give rookies a run, or to evaluate potential new drivers, no matter how experienced.

Yet in Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s case, as reported here yesterday, the test will be more for Hulkenberg to try out an IndyCar for the first time.

The German has more than 179 Formula 1 starts to his name, and continues to be the Aston Martin F1 team’s test and reserve drive. But at 34, he has seen potential opportunities for grand prix racing in 2022 disappear.

The former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner will get a chance to test at sinuous road course in Birmingham, AL., where Pato O’Ward put his AMSP IndyCar on pole in April.

A press release this morning re-emphasized that “the team continues to evaluate a future third car program, however its focus for 2022 remains on the #5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet driven by Pato O’Ward and the #7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet driven by Felix Rosenqvist.”

Nico Hülkenberg said: “I am pleased to try out an Indy car and see what it’s all about. I want to thank Arrow McLaren SP and Chevy for the opportunity at relatively short notice. It will be great to drive a car for the first time and get a feel for the series.”

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Nico and giving him his first taste of IndyCar in an Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. Barber will be a great track for him to get his first laps and gain some miles in a new form of open-wheel racing.”

The test will also see Logan Sargeant in an AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy, Devlin DeFrancesco and Kyle Kirkwood in Andretti Autosport-Hondas. Although yet to be confirmed, it’s believed 2012 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay will wheel the #20 Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy and 2021 Indy Lights runner-up David Malukas will get a run in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda.

shares
comments
Lundgaard makes 2022 IndyCar move in third RLL seat

Previous article

Lundgaard makes 2022 IndyCar move in third RLL seat
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Hulkenberg, Sargeant to make IndyCar debuts in Barber test
Video Inside
IndyCar

Hulkenberg, Sargeant to make IndyCar debuts in Barber test

Ganassi confirms second Cadillac and driver line-up for ’22
Video Inside
IMSA

Ganassi confirms second Cadillac and driver line-up for ’22

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime
IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Trending Today

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Lundgaard makes 2022 IndyCar move in third RLL seat
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard makes 2022 IndyCar move in third RLL seat

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

Rinaldi has no explanation for "strange" WSBK grip issues
World Superbike World Superbike

Rinaldi has no explanation for "strange" WSBK grip issues

Tony Stewart placed on probation and fined
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart placed on probation and fined

Spingate one year later: the anniversary MWR would prefer to forget
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Spingate one year later: the anniversary MWR would prefer to forget

Martinsville Makes Improvements for Handicapped Fans
General General

Martinsville Makes Improvements for Handicapped Fans

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021

Latest news

Hulkenberg and Arrow McLaren SP confirm test
IndyCar IndyCar

Hulkenberg and Arrow McLaren SP confirm test

Lundgaard makes 2022 IndyCar move in third RLL seat
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard makes 2022 IndyCar move in third RLL seat

Hulkenberg, Sargeant to make IndyCar debuts in Barber test
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Hulkenberg, Sargeant to make IndyCar debuts in Barber test

O’Ward: ‘I’d be lying’ to deny interest in future F1 move
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

O’Ward: ‘I’d be lying’ to deny interest in future F1 move

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.