Hulkenberg and Arrow McLaren SP confirm test

The test day’s purpose is for teams to give rookies a run, or to evaluate potential new drivers, no matter how experienced.

Yet in Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet’s case, as reported here yesterday, the test will be more for Hulkenberg to try out an IndyCar for the first time.

The German has more than 179 Formula 1 starts to his name, and continues to be the Aston Martin F1 team’s test and reserve drive. But at 34, he has seen potential opportunities for grand prix racing in 2022 disappear.

The former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner will get a chance to test at sinuous road course in Birmingham, AL., where Pato O’Ward put his AMSP IndyCar on pole in April.

A press release this morning re-emphasized that “the team continues to evaluate a future third car program, however its focus for 2022 remains on the #5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet driven by Pato O’Ward and the #7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet driven by Felix Rosenqvist.”

Nico Hülkenberg said: “I am pleased to try out an Indy car and see what it’s all about. I want to thank Arrow McLaren SP and Chevy for the opportunity at relatively short notice. It will be great to drive a car for the first time and get a feel for the series.”

Taylor Kiel, President, Arrow McLaren SP added: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Nico and giving him his first taste of IndyCar in an Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. Barber will be a great track for him to get his first laps and gain some miles in a new form of open-wheel racing.”

The test will also see Logan Sargeant in an AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy, Devlin DeFrancesco and Kyle Kirkwood in Andretti Autosport-Hondas. Although yet to be confirmed, it’s believed 2012 champion Ryan Hunter-Reay will wheel the #20 Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy and 2021 Indy Lights runner-up David Malukas will get a run in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda.