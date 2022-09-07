Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Juncos Hollinger to run two IndyCars full-time in 2023 Next / McLaughlin, Penske sign multi-year contract extension
IndyCar / Laguna Seca News

Hull expects Palou to support Dixon despite legal dispute

Chip Ganassi Racing’s managing director Mike Hull says that despite Alex Palou’s intention to depart the team at season’s end, he’s expecting the 2021 IndyCar champion to try and help Scott Dixon in the finale.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Hull expects Palou to support Dixon despite legal dispute
Listen to this article

A stunning qualifying effort at Portland gave Palou fifth (fourth on the grid after Josef Newgarden’s penalty) and he was the only Ganassi driver in the top 15. But his race turned sour when he felt something “not right” at the rear of the #10 car, and a disappointing 12th place finish dropped him out of contention.

Dixon’s charge from 16th to third, by contrast, means he arrives at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for IndyCar’s season finale as Ganassi’s best hope of landing its 15th drivers’ championship, 20 points behind Team Penske’s leader in the title race, Will Power. While teammates can normally be expected to act as wingmen in such circumstances, Palou has signed an agreement to join McLaren next year – a matter currently in the hands of lawyers.

Asked by Motorsport.com if Palou can be relied upon to help Dixon’s title bid when he metaphorically has one foot out the door, Hull replied: “I don't know where Alex's feet are. But he's a teammate. He's always raced as a teammate at Chip Ganassi Racing. My expectation is that's the way he'll race on Sunday.

“I think wherever he races, whether it's with us next year or someone else... I've been advised not to comment on Alex. But I would simply say the experience with Alex has been fantastic. Personally I have so much respect for driver talent. He separates himself from many people that he'll race against or will race against next because of the ability that he has. It's very, very special.

“On top of that, he supports and helps his teammates. I would expect nothing less on Sunday.”

Ericsson is mathematically still in the hunt but 39 behind Power, and 19 behind Dixon and Newgarden. On the subject of whether this year’s Indy 500 winner will operate for the good of Dixon and the team overall, Hull said: “I think we just have to race the racetrack and see what happens here. It still comes down to that. It's a very simple thing: we just race cars. That's what we do. We race to the best of our ability. We do that as a team.

“For Marcus to help Scott, I think Marcus first needs to help Marcus. If that helps Scott, it helps Scott. And vice versa: if Scott needs to help Marcus on Sunday, he'll do that. That goes for the other two people on our team, Alex and Jimmie [Johnson].”

shares
comments
Juncos Hollinger to run two IndyCars full-time in 2023
Previous article

Juncos Hollinger to run two IndyCars full-time in 2023
Next article

McLaughlin, Penske sign multi-year contract extension

McLaughlin, Penske sign multi-year contract extension
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Team orders suck, but losing a championship would be worse
IndyCar

Team orders suck, but losing a championship would be worse

RLL IndyCar team hires former RBR and McLaren F1 tech chief
IndyCar

RLL IndyCar team hires former RBR and McLaren F1 tech chief

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Scott Dixon More from
Scott Dixon
Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs. Ganassi… yet again
IndyCar

Why the 2022 IndyCar title fight is Penske vs. Ganassi… yet again

Nashville winner Dixon feared his race was ruined by shunt Nashville
IndyCar

Nashville winner Dixon feared his race was ruined by shunt

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime
IndyCar

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Chip Ganassi Racing More from
Chip Ganassi Racing
Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none Portland
IndyCar

Power asked for team orders, Dixon surprised there were none

Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over" Portland
IndyCar

Dixon: “We will never give up as a team until it's over"

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime
IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Latest news

Team orders suck, but losing a championship would be worse
IndyCar IndyCar

Team orders suck, but losing a championship would be worse

Team Penske has made itself unnecessarily vulnerable to an attack by Chip Ganassi Racing in the IndyCar finale at Laguna Seca, by failing to issue team orders at Portland. By David Malsher-Lopez.

RLL IndyCar team hires former RBR and McLaren F1 tech chief
IndyCar IndyCar

RLL IndyCar team hires former RBR and McLaren F1 tech chief

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s IndyCar team has announced Stefano Sordo, currently McLaren F1 team’s director of vehicle performance, as its new technical director.

F1 superlicence system credibility at stake over Herta call, says Domenicali
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 superlicence system credibility at stake over Herta call, says Domenicali

The credibility of Formula 1’s superlicence system is at stake over the FIA’s decision on Colton Herta, reckons F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Cindric: Team orders at Portland would have been "difficult"
IndyCar IndyCar

Cindric: Team orders at Portland would have been "difficult"

Penske president Tim Cindric says the team was in a tough situation in Portland over whether or not to order Scott McLaughlin to give up the lead to Will Power.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.