IndyCar / Breaking news

Hunter-Reay confirmed for 12th season at Andretti Autosport

By:

Andretti Autosport-Honda today confirmed Ryan Hunter-Reay will continue with the team in 2021 and for the 11th year with DHL support.

The 2012 series champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner, who turned 40 last month, had been the subject of some speculation last summer as both his contract with Michael Andretti’s team, and that of DHL, concluded at season’s end.

However, in 2021 the 18-time race winner will be returning in the colors with which he has become synonymous, as Motorsport.com reported last November.

“We’re really happy to welcome both DHL and Ryan back for the 2021 IndyCar season,” said Michael Andretti. “Over the past 10 years, DHL has become family to us, and Ryan has recorded some of the team’s greatest accomplishments. I’m looking forward to seeing what 2021 brings.”

DHL, headquartered in southern Florida, first appeared as a partner with the Andretti Autosport team in 2011 as a co-primary sponsor on Hunter-Reay’s car, growing to be the full primary starting in 2014.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Andretti Autosport into 2021, powered by our #28 champion, Ryan Hunter-Reay,” said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas.

“We’ve shared an incredible history with Ryan throughout his entire IndyCar career, as he has been an amazing DHL brand ambassador. Ryan has helped to further elevate our brand and engage our employees while he continues to excite racing fans.” 

Co-sponsors on the #28 entry will be AutoNation. Hunter-Reay, co-founder of Racing for Cancer, has served as an ambassador for AutoNation and their DRV PNK campaign, working to Drive Out Cancer since 2013. 

“I’m eager to get to work and honored to represent both DHL and Andretti Autosport yet again,” said Hunter-Reay, who scored 15 of his wins with the team he joined in 2010. “DHL has been one of the longest tenured primary sponsors in IndyCar history and that yellow 28 car has become one of the iconic IndyCar liveries; for that I am extremely grateful.

“I want nothing more than to add a second Indy 500 win to our accomplishments and earn the title of IndyCar champion for a second time as well.

“Coupled with the DHL partnership, AutoNation has also been vital to my career over the past nine years and I’m very proud for the opportunity to continue as a Drive Pink brand ambassador as well.

Regarding 2020, in which he finished 10th in the IndyCar championship – but did win the Sebring 12 Hours in IMSA – Hunter-Reay described it as “a pretty unconventional season, and we left the year with unfinished business.

“Overall, as a team, we’re focused on extracting the maximum potential from the speed we had in 2020.” 

Hunter-Reay is the third driver – along with Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi – to be confirmed at Andretti Autosport. Marco Andretti and James Hinchcliffe are expected to be confirmed soon.

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021

Previous article

Ferrucci to race part-time NASCAR Xfinity schedule in 2021
About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

