Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Power was focused on point for pole, not the record Next / Palou to receive engine change, will take a grid penalty
IndyCar / Laguna Seca News

Ilott: Front row vindicates renewing with Juncos Hollinger

Callum Ilott, who will start tomorrow’s IndyCar race at Laguna Seca from second on the grid, said his early commitment to Juncos Hollinger Racing for 2023 was because he had faith in the team.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ilott: Front row vindicates renewing with Juncos Hollinger
Listen to this article

Despite 2022 being such a fluid silly season, with an unexpected number of seats available in race-winning teams, Juncos Hollinger and former Formula 2 runner-up Ilott inked a new deal as early as July and since then the team has committed to running a second car for next year.

Motorsport.com asked Ilott if ignoring interest from other teams and committing early to Juncos Hollinger – which is running the full IndyCar schedule for the first time this year – had now been vindicated by his front-row start at Laguna Seca, Ilott said that it had, and that he was eager to keep a good name for himself.

“That decision was made independently of the results now or at the time,” he said. “It was made with the work ethic behind. Yes, the world is moving very quickly in motorsports, and this year has been a shock for quite a few in this silly season. I had some discussions, but that was quite late on really.

“Yeah, it just shows that we can do it in the right places. I've always said at the beginning, I think when the car is in a good window we can compete, and this is one of those weekends where we got it in a good window and it was there. But it's a tough championship, and the experience is what counts.

“Like I said, I want a long career in this. I don't want to burn any bridges by being a dick. You know, money is one thing. It comes when you're in this sport a long time. You're comfortable anyway. I'm not trying to get too much from any situation in that sense.

“I'm taking my time. Yes, you could argue that some situations maybe would have boosted me a bit quicker if it was to appeal to F1 teams. Again, that kind of thing – maybe jumping to another team for probably an easier start to 2023 – may have been better for that. But like I said, I want a long career, and I think doing it this way – whether it's for '24, '25, '26, getting recognized by other teams… I'm sure if they're looking now, they'll definitely look in later years.”

Ilott joked that given the difference between himself and record pole-winner today Will Power, that “If I didn't have lunch maybe I would have taken it away!”

He went on: “Honestly, these guys working so hard throughout the year, we knew sometimes we’ve got the pace, but there's so much more to this series than just having a good car. You've got to put it all together, and to do a day like this where you almost get it, almost get it, I think it's great to finish off the season like this and take a front row.”

Ilott, driving for the only single-car team in the IndyCar paddock, explained what he and Juncos Hollinger have been up against in 2022.

“Yeah, it shows what we can do with what we have, in a certain way,” he remarked. “I mean, we started the season with two and a half sets of dampers and one of them is for ovals. We finished with, I think, three and a half, and they're not much different to the first one! We just bought another version of the first set and adapted them a little bit.

“This is what happens when you work with what you've got and you optimize it. Our terms of development this year have been what we had to start with, and again, just fine-tuning it. Whether it's me and the driving and the experience, we've just been chipping away and trying to do a good job with that. And it's been tough, especially with no teammate to have anything to use very well or learn from. To get to this stage and have a result like this, I think they're all super chuffed, and yeah, amazing job.

“At the end of the day even if it's just one lap at the end, it's great to do it, finish it like this, and I think gives us so much more motivation in the off-season when they get some time to really digest everything and work on it.”

shares
comments
Power was focused on point for pole, not the record
Previous article

Power was focused on point for pole, not the record
Next article

Palou to receive engine change, will take a grid penalty

Palou to receive engine change, will take a grid penalty
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Palou elated by win, non-committal over Ganassi-McLaren dispute Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Palou elated by win, non-committal over Ganassi-McLaren dispute

Power relieved by title, Newgarden vows to come back harder Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Power relieved by title, Newgarden vows to come back harder

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Callum Ilott More from
Callum Ilott
Juncos Hollinger to run two IndyCars full-time in 2023
IndyCar

Juncos Hollinger to run two IndyCars full-time in 2023

Juncos wants teammate for Ilott but seeks quality in second car
IndyCar

Juncos wants teammate for Ilott but seeks quality in second car

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Latest news

Palou elated by win, non-committal over Ganassi-McLaren dispute
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou elated by win, non-committal over Ganassi-McLaren dispute

Alex Palou delivered one of the most convincing wins of the season in what could be his final race for Chip Ganassi Racing, but wouldn’t give away who he expects to race for in 2023.

Power relieved by title, Newgarden vows to come back harder
IndyCar IndyCar

Power relieved by title, Newgarden vows to come back harder

Will Power said it was a “big relief” to land his second IndyCar championship, while his teammate Josef Newgarden vowed hit harder after a “taxing year.”

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Palou wins race, Power is champion
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Palou wins race, Power is champion

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Alex Palou scored a brilliant win from 11th on the grid, and was in a class of his own on this day, while Will Power finished third to score his second IndyCar championship, eight years after his first.

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Palou heads McLaughlin in warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Palou heads McLaughlin in warm-up

Alex Palou topped race day warm-up for the 2022 IndyCar finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, ahead of Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.