Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Rossi out, Kirkwood in at Andretti Autosport for IndyCar 2023 Next / IndyCar at Belle Isle, Detroit – facts, schedule, entry list
IndyCar / Detroit News

Ilott to miss IndyCar race in Detroit after Indy 500 crash

Callum Ilott will not take part in this weekend’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, and will be replaced in the #77 Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet by Santino Ferrucci.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Ilott to miss IndyCar race in Detroit after Indy 500 crash
Listen to this article

The series and Indy 500 rookie had qualified an impressive 19th and looked impressive in the following Monday’s practice session and on Carb Day.

However, the former Formula 2 ace lost ground at the start of the race and was running in a net 26th when he lost the rear of the car at Turn 2 on Lap 69.

The car spun through 270 degrees, struck the SAFER barrier with first the nose and then the left side, sustaining heavy damage.

Ilott alighted from the car without assistance, but when he emerged from the infield medical center his hand and wrist were strapped, and he has not been cleared to race on Belle Isle this weekend. He will be reevaluated next week.

“Obviously I am devastated not to be racing this weekend in Detroit,” said Ilott. “After speaking with the doctors and specialists here in Indy the damage to my hand was slightly worse than when first looked at it. They suggested that the long-term healing was the top priority and any damage that could be done in the short term by racing would be a longer-term problem.

“So, after learning this I agreed with the medical team’s decision that I would not be cleared and would spend more time healing. Although I would have loved to be racing, I wanted to preserve myself and focus on my health.

“I spoke with [team co-owners] Ricardo [Juncos] and Brad [Hollinger] and we came to a same conclusion for the benefit of the team. I will be with the team this weekend and supporting Santino and providing any guidance I can. I am sorry that I won’t be in the car this weekend but know this is the right decision.” 

“This is a very difficult scenario for Ilott and JHR,” said Juncos. “Together we are looking at the long-term view, so keeping Ilott out of the car to take the necessary time to heal was most important, so we support IndyCar’s evaluation. Callum has already proven to be a strong contender this year and we want to keep building on that, so we all agree this is the best decision for this weekend.”

Santino Ferrucci, who doesn’t have a full-time IndyCar ride in 2022, will nevertheless be making his third start of the season for a third different team. He subbed for Jack Harvey at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda in Texas after the Briton wasn’t cleared to race following a crash in practice. He then raced the second Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet to 10th at the Indianapolis 500, and now he returns to Detroit with Juncos Hollinger – the track where he made his IndyCar debut for Dale Coyne Racing four years ago.

Last year, racing a third RLL car, he finished sixth and 10th at Detroit in what was then a double-header.

“Although I am happy to be back in the car, it’s unfortunate for Callum under the circumstances,” said Ferrucci. “I hope his hand heals really quickly and he is back on track soon.

“I’m just here to help with the team and see if we can get them a really good result and bring in some different knowledge from my experience in Detroit. I am looking forward to having some fun and carrying the momentum I have from Indy. I can’t thank the guys over at Juncos Hollinger enough with in trusting me this weekend and hopefully it goes really smoothly.” 

“We want to thank Santino Ferrucci for graciously stepping in to help us out in the #77 Chevrolet at Detroit,” said Juncos. “To have a driver of high caliber like Santino will be a great assist to our team. We will provide any support necessary to Santino this weekend as we get him settled in the car.” 

“This is a tough moment for all of us here at JHR, but we are all confident this is what’s best for the health and healing of Callum,” added Hollinger. “The support Callum has for this team and the support we all have for Callum, shows the unity of everyone at JHR.

“We are all here to fully support Santino this weekend and thank him for stepping in on such short notice.”

shares
comments
Rossi out, Kirkwood in at Andretti Autosport for IndyCar 2023
Previous article

Rossi out, Kirkwood in at Andretti Autosport for IndyCar 2023
Next article

IndyCar at Belle Isle, Detroit – facts, schedule, entry list

IndyCar at Belle Isle, Detroit – facts, schedule, entry list
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
New aeroscreen part of IndyCar weight-saving plans for 2024
IndyCar

New aeroscreen part of IndyCar weight-saving plans for 2024

Chevrolet aims for its 100th IndyCar win since 2012 return Detroit
IndyCar

Chevrolet aims for its 100th IndyCar win since 2012 return

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Santino Ferrucci More from
Santino Ferrucci
Expanded IndyCar schedule for Dreyer & Reinbold unlikely in ’22
IndyCar

Expanded IndyCar schedule for Dreyer & Reinbold unlikely in ’22

Ferrucci went from “racing his couch” to top-10 finish at Texas Texas
IndyCar

Ferrucci went from “racing his couch” to top-10 finish at Texas

Ferrucci to sub for Harvey in RLL-Honda at Texas Texas
IndyCar

Ferrucci to sub for Harvey in RLL-Honda at Texas

Juncos Racing More from
Juncos Racing
Ilott grateful IndyCar introduced aeroscreen after Texas scare
IndyCar

Ilott grateful IndyCar introduced aeroscreen after Texas scare

IndyCar test set for Friday, shrinks to seven cars
IndyCar

IndyCar test set for Friday, shrinks to seven cars

De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test
IndyCar

De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test

Latest news

New aeroscreen part of IndyCar weight-saving plans for 2024
IndyCar IndyCar

New aeroscreen part of IndyCar weight-saving plans for 2024

Chevrolet aims for its 100th IndyCar win since 2012 return
IndyCar IndyCar

Chevrolet aims for its 100th IndyCar win since 2012 return

IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – weekend schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix – weekend schedule

Rossi confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP in multi-year deal
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP in multi-year deal

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.