IMS, Andretti, Castroneves, Sato add Unser tributes

Along with tributes from Roger Penske, Rick Mears, Parnelli Jones and A.J. Foyt, several other luminaries sent out messages of sadness after the passing of four-time Indy winner and three-time champion Al Unser.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway put out a special video tribute to its second four-time winner Unser:

The Speedway also showed the tributes on its Pagoda and pylon, glowing through the pouring rain:

Al Unser Jr., himself a two-time Indy 500 winner and two-time Indy car champion, tweeted simply:

Mario Andretti a long-time rival of Unser, wrote:

Helio Castroneves, who this year joined the ranks of the four-time Indy winners' elite, sent a picture of himself and Unser posing with the Borg-Warner Trophy:

BorgWarner, who presented Al Unser with his long-awaited Baby Borg this past May, sent out the message:

The 2017 and 2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato wrote:

Zak Brown, McLaren CEO, added:

While three-time Indy winner and four-time champ Dario Franchitti commented:

Meanwhile the McLaren F1 account tweeted arguably one of the nicest modern images of the great man, captured during one of his regular trips to the Goodwood Festival of Speed: