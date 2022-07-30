Tickets Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar drivers puzzled by occasional Firestone "inconsistencies" Next / IMS IndyCar: Rossi ends win drought, heartache for Herta
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 Practice report

IMS IndyCar: Newgarden leads raceday warm-up

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden led IndyCar’s final session before this afternoon’s Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

Almost all drivers remained on Firestone’s harder primaries throughout a very busy 30-minute session, suggesting the teams are expecting the alternate tires to have a huge advantage come the race, and therefore had no wish to unnecessarily take life out of the softer rubber before the race begins.

Newgarden lapped in an impressive 70.9281sec despite using the hard compound an average of 123.793mph around the 2.439-mile road course.

The exception to the primary-only policy was AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy, who sent both Kyle Kirkwood and Dalton Kellett out on reds for a couple of laps at the end of the session, allowing Kirkwood to jump to second fastest, just 0.0614sec behind Newgarden, and 0.042 ahead of Christian Lundgaard of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda. This is a special track for Lundgaard, as it is where he made his IndyCar race debut with RLL last summer, shocking everyone by qualifying fourth. He will roll off sixth for this afternoon’s race.

Andretti Autosport-Honda pairing Alexander Rossi and Colton Herta were fourth and fifth fastest ahead of Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Callum Ilott, the fastest of the Ganassi drivers (in this session and qualifying) Alex Palou, polesitter Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

Five-time IMS road course winner Will Power, who will start fourth today, was ninth ahead of longtime rival Scott Dixon, who will have to claw his way up from 20th this afternoon.

The 85-lap Gallagher Grand Prix will get the green flag at 12.30pm local (Eastern) time.

P

Name

FTime

Diff

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Tire

Team

1

Josef Newgarden

1:10.9281

-

12

15

123.793

Chevy

P

Team Penske

2

Kyle Kirkwood

1:10.9895

0.0614

16

18

123.686

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

3

Christian Lundgaard

1:11.0317

0.1036

14

21

123.612

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

4

Alexander Rossi

1:11.0529

0.1248

11

19

123.576

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

5

Colton Herta

1:11.0530

0.1249

13

18

123.575

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian

6

Callum Ilott

1:11.0661

0.1380

12

18

123.553

Chevy

P

Juncos Hollinger Racing

7

Alex Palou

1:11.0759

0.1478

9

20

123.536

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Felix Rosenqvist

1:11.0929

0.1648

13

20

123.506

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

9

Will Power

1:11.0969

0.1688

9

22

123.499

Chevy

P

Team Penske

10

Scott Dixon

1:11.0981

0.1700

14

19

123.497

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

Marcus Ericsson

1:11.1238

0.1957

17

17

123.452

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

Rinus VeeKay

1:11.2613

0.3332

6

18

123.214

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

13

Graham Rahal

1:11.2981

0.3700

14

21

123.151

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

14

Jack Harvey

1:11.3265

0.3984

14

19

123.102

Honda

P

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

15

Pato O'Ward

1:11.4036

0.4755

19

21

122.969

Chevy

P

Arrow McLaren SP

16

Scott McLaughlin

1:11.4075

0.4794

7

22

122.962

Chevy

P

Team Penske

17

Romain Grosjean

1:11.5888

0.6607

17

22

122.650

Honda

P

Andretti Autosport

18

Simon Pagenaud

1:11.6143

0.6862

14

20

122.607

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

19

Devlin DeFrancesco

1:11.6641

0.7360

8

18

122.522

Honda

P

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

20

David Malukas

1:11.7053

0.7772

12

23

122.451

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

21

Conor Daly

1:11.7370

0.8089

8

19

122.397

Chevy

P

Ed Carpenter Racing

22

Dalton Kellett

1:11.8948

0.9667

17

20

122.128

Chevy

A

AJ Foyt Enterprises

23

Jimmie Johnson

1:12.0338

1.1057

15

18

121.893

Honda

P

Chip Ganassi Racing

24

Helio Castroneves

1:12.0421

1.1140

14

19

121.879

Honda

P

Meyer Shank Racing

25

Takuma Sato

1:12.0941

1.1660

9

20

121.791

Honda

P

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

 

