Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 Practice report

IMS IndyCar: Palou leads, Lundgaard impresses in practice

By:

Championship leader Alex Palou drove to the top of the times in opening practice for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP on the Indy road course, while IndyCar debutant Christian Lundgaard finished the session in seventh.

IMS IndyCar: Palou leads, Lundgaard impresses in practice

May’s GP of Indy winner Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet was the first driver to duck into the 71sec bracket, with a 1min11.8641sec effort on his fourth lap, with Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda – traditionally fast around here – his nearest competitor, 0.155sec behind.

With 20mins to go, Lundgaard, Formula 2 race winner, jumped up into sixth in the #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, while Helio Castroneves in the second MSR-Honda went second, displacing teammate Harvey, and Conor Daly put his ECR-Chevy into fourth.

Among the minor mistakes and use of run-offs, Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power had a little adventure with 18mins to go when he locked up his brakes in the #12 Penske at Turn 1, then missed the rejoin route in the run-off and drifted onto the banking of Indy oval Turn 4. He was refired by the AMR Safety Team and returned to action.

In the final quarter-hour of the session as drivers took on a set of new Firestone primaries, May’s polesitter Romain Grosjean stuck his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda into P1, ahead of Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy), Scott McLaughlin (Penske), Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s points leader), and Ed Jones (Coyne-with Vasser-Sullivan).

Then Power sprung to the top of the times for drivers on primary tires, producing a 1min11.5371sec.

Naturally, times really started to come down once the softer-compound alternate Firestones were put on, and VeeKay clocked the first 70sec lap – 1min10.9062sec – before Lundgaard set time less than quarter-second slower.

Alex Palou hit P1 with a 1min10.8839sec, and Graham Rahal all-but matched Lundgaard to go fourth before the fun was put on hold with a red flag for Colton Herta’s Andretti Autosport-Honda which ground to a halt at pit exit with a dragging clutch and an oil-pressure problem.

With three minutes to go, most of the remaining 28 cars hit the track once more. Rahal fell off the track at Turn 7 for a second time, while veteran teammate Takuma Sato had an unnecessary run-in with Jones.

VeeKay drew to 0.0233sec behind Palou’s top time, while O’Ward bounced into third ahead of Harvey.

Josef Newgarden, who will take a six-place grid penalty,  snatched fifth at the last gasp, a couple of hundredths ahead of Penske teammate Power.

Lundgaard showed no qualms about using the extra grip from the Firestone reds to stay well inside the Top 10.

Ryan Hunter-Reay swerved around the recovering Rahal to take 10th, ahead of AA-Honda teammate Alexander Rossi.

Top Gun Racing made an encouraging return to action – the first time it has entered an IndyCar race since its DNQ at the Indy 500 – as RC Enerson did his traditionally impressive job to end up 22nd, just 1.1sec off the ultimate pace.

Despite finishing 27th of 28 cars, Jimmie Johnson could take huge encouragement from the session, too, within 1.5sec of pacesetting teammate Palou.

Qualifying begins at 7pm local (Eastern) time.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

10

Alex Palou

1:10.8839

1:10.8839

0.000

17

21

1:11.1323

19

  

9

123.870

1:00:35.3115

Honda

A

410

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:10.9062

0.0223

0.0223

19

24

1:11.7430

23

  

15

123.831

1:00:13.0177

Chevy

A

263

Ed Carpenter Racing

3

5

Pato O'Ward

1:10.9267

0.0428

0.0205

20

21

1:13.2010

19

  

4

123.795

1:00:32.7266

Chevy

A

362

Arrow McLaren SP

4

60

Jack Harvey

1:10.9397

0.0558

0.0130

15

16

1:11.1779

14

  

27

123.773

1:00:19.2864

Honda

A

185

Meyer Shank Racing

5

2

Josef Newgarden

1:11.0850

0.2011

0.1453

22

22

1:11.0850

20

  

1

123.520

1:00:45.1899

Chevy

A

335

Team Penske

6

12

Will Power

1:11.1113

0.2274

0.0263

24

24

1:11.1113

22

  

10

123.474

1:00:41.2129

Chevy

A

225

Team Penske

7

45

Christian Lundgaard

1:11.1412

0.2573

0.0299

22

27

1:12.0251

25

  

22

123.422

1:01:01.1844

Honda

A

34

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

8

15

Graham Rahal

1:11.1553

0.2714

0.0141

21

25

1:11.6175

23

  

12

123.398

1:00:50.8483

Honda

A

286

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

9

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:11.2854

0.4015

0.1301

20

20

1:11.2854

18

  

7

123.172

1:00:57.8117

Honda

A

331

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:11.2972

0.4133

0.0118

23

23

1:11.2972

21

  

19

123.152

1:00:49.6137

Honda

A

177

Andretti Autosport

11

27

Alexander Rossi

1:11.3067

0.4228

0.0095

16

16

1:11.3067

14

  

18

123.136

1:00:16.5757

Honda

A

214

Andretti Autosport

12

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:11.3710

0.4871

0.0643

22

22

1:11.3710

20

  

16

123.025

1:00:26.3516

Chevy

A

280

Team Penske

13

51

Romain Grosjean

1:11.3919

0.5080

0.0209

17

21

1:14.9259

20

  

24

122.989

1:00:02.4540

Honda

A

166

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

14

20

Conor Daly

1:11.4393

0.5554

0.0474

20

20

1:11.4393

18

  

14

122.907

1:01:02.5458

Chevy

A

160

Ed Carpenter Racing

15

9

Scott Dixon

1:11.4858

0.6019

0.0465

22

22

1:11.4858

20

  

8

122.827

1:00:14.7496

Honda

A

368

Chip Ganassi Racing

16

06

Helio Castroneves

1:11.5472

0.6633

0.0614

18

22

1:11.8462

20

  

5

122.722

1:00:43.3367

Honda

A

125

Meyer Shank Racing

17

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:11.5860

0.7021

0.0388

19

23

1:12.1469

21

  

20

122.655

1:00:39.7045

Honda

A

166

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

18

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:11.6385

0.7546

0.0525

20

20

1:11.6385

18

  

11

122.565

1:00:55.1415

Chevy

A

160

AJ Foyt Enterprises

19

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:11.7291

0.8452

0.0906

18

18

1:11.7291

17

  

6

122.411

1:00:07.0811

Chevy

A

118

Arrow McLaren SP

20

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:11.7720

0.8881

0.0429

19

26

1:12.8363

24

  

2

122.337

1:01:08.0378

Chevy

A

206

Team Penske

21

18

Ed Jones

1:11.7966

0.9127

0.0246

13

18

1:14.0651

17

  

13

122.295

1:00:04.1859

Honda

A

153

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

22

75

RC Enerson

1:12.0191

1.1352

0.2225

21

25

1:12.6165

23

  

28

121.918

1:01:12.0361

Chevy

A

33

Top Gun Racing

23

30

Takuma Sato

1:12.0270

1.1431

0.0079

22

22

1:12.0270

21

  

21

121.904

1:00:04.4389

Honda

A

231

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

24

59

Max Chilton

1:12.1745

1.2906

0.1475

23

23

1:12.1745

21

  

26

121.655

1:01:05.6522

Chevy

A

89

Carlin

25

4

Dalton Kellett

1:12.2029

1.3190

0.0284

20

26

1:13.0291

24

  

3

121.607

1:01:00.3899

Chevy

A

102

AJ Foyt Enterprises

26

26

Colton Herta

1:12.2410

1.3571

0.0381

3

16

1:14.3489

17

  

17

121.543

44:23.5709

Honda

A

275

Andretti Autosport

27

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:12.2995

1.4156

0.0585

20

26

1:12.7846

24

  

23

121.445

1:01:05.0412

Honda

A

61

Chip Ganassi Racing

28

52

Cody Ware

1:13.5020

2.6181

1.2025

22

22

1:13.5020

20

  

25

119.458

1:01:10.0130

Honda

A

21

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

 

shares
comments
Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course

Previous article

Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren will have ‘no excuses’ by 2024 with updated F1 infrastructure

2 h
2
Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

3
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

4
Esports

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October

5
WEC

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives

Latest news
IMS IndyCar: Palou leads, Lundgaard impresses in practice
IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Palou leads, Lundgaard impresses in practice

1m
Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course
IndyCar

Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course

3 h
Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc

20 h
RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car
IndyCar

RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car

Aug 12, 2021
Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22
IndyCar

Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22

Aug 12, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car 01:48
IndyCar
10 h

IndyCar: RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator 01:01
IndyCar
12 h

Veekay shares IMS Road Course secrets with Byron in Chevy Simulator

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate 00:57
IndyCar
Aug 12, 2021

IndyCar: Meyer Shank Racing suggest Pagenaud as possible candidate

IndyCar: Bob Jenkins: 1947-2021 05:24
IndyCar
Aug 10, 2021

IndyCar: Bob Jenkins: 1947-2021

IndyCar: Legendary IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies 00:48
IndyCar
Aug 10, 2021

IndyCar: Legendary IMS broadcaster Bob Jenkins dies

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
IndyCar

Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course

Corvette ace Garcia to run Campos tribute helmet at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Corvette ace Garcia to run Campos tribute helmet at Le Mans

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Trending Today

McLaren will have ‘no excuses’ by 2024 with updated F1 infrastructure
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren will have ‘no excuses’ by 2024 with updated F1 infrastructure

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October
Esports Esports

NASCAR 21: Ignition unveiled, arrives 28th October

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives
WEC WEC

Magnussen, di Resta land 2022 Peugeot WEC drives

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Broncos one of final three Supercars bids
Supercars Supercars

Broncos one of final three Supercars bids

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart
Sprint Sprint

Not everybody in the sprint car world is happy with Tony Stewart

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021
How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status Prime

How 'chess master' Castroneves cemented his Indy legend status

Helio Castroneves joined AJ Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears with the most Indianapolis 500 wins after sweeping around the outside of Alex Palou on the penultimate lap in a thrilling climax. In one race, he validated Michael Shank's and Jim Meyer's faith in him, and Helio himself discovered there's life after Penske after all.

IndyCar
Jun 1, 2021
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021

Latest news

IMS IndyCar: Palou leads, Lundgaard impresses in practice
IndyCar IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Palou leads, Lundgaard impresses in practice

Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden to take six-place grid penalty on IMS road course

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc
IndyCar IndyCar

Big Machine Spiked Coolers GP at Indy: How to watch, start time, etc

RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car
IndyCar IndyCar

RLL assessing Lundgaard’s potential for third full-time car

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.