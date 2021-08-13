IMS IndyCar: Palou leads, Lundgaard impresses in practice

May’s GP of Indy winner Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet was the first driver to duck into the 71sec bracket, with a 1min11.8641sec effort on his fourth lap, with Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda – traditionally fast around here – his nearest competitor, 0.155sec behind.

With 20mins to go, Lundgaard, Formula 2 race winner, jumped up into sixth in the #45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, while Helio Castroneves in the second MSR-Honda went second, displacing teammate Harvey, and Conor Daly put his ECR-Chevy into fourth.

Among the minor mistakes and use of run-offs, Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power had a little adventure with 18mins to go when he locked up his brakes in the #12 Penske at Turn 1, then missed the rejoin route in the run-off and drifted onto the banking of Indy oval Turn 4. He was refired by the AMR Safety Team and returned to action.

In the final quarter-hour of the session as drivers took on a set of new Firestone primaries, May’s polesitter Romain Grosjean stuck his Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda into P1, ahead of Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy), Scott McLaughlin (Penske), Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s points leader), and Ed Jones (Coyne-with Vasser-Sullivan).

Then Power sprung to the top of the times for drivers on primary tires, producing a 1min11.5371sec.

Naturally, times really started to come down once the softer-compound alternate Firestones were put on, and VeeKay clocked the first 70sec lap – 1min10.9062sec – before Lundgaard set time less than quarter-second slower.

Alex Palou hit P1 with a 1min10.8839sec, and Graham Rahal all-but matched Lundgaard to go fourth before the fun was put on hold with a red flag for Colton Herta’s Andretti Autosport-Honda which ground to a halt at pit exit with a dragging clutch and an oil-pressure problem.

With three minutes to go, most of the remaining 28 cars hit the track once more. Rahal fell off the track at Turn 7 for a second time, while veteran teammate Takuma Sato had an unnecessary run-in with Jones.

VeeKay drew to 0.0233sec behind Palou’s top time, while O’Ward bounced into third ahead of Harvey.

Josef Newgarden, who will take a six-place grid penalty, snatched fifth at the last gasp, a couple of hundredths ahead of Penske teammate Power.

Lundgaard showed no qualms about using the extra grip from the Firestone reds to stay well inside the Top 10.

Ryan Hunter-Reay swerved around the recovering Rahal to take 10th, ahead of AA-Honda teammate Alexander Rossi.

Top Gun Racing made an encouraging return to action – the first time it has entered an IndyCar race since its DNQ at the Indy 500 – as RC Enerson did his traditionally impressive job to end up 22nd, just 1.1sec off the ultimate pace.

Despite finishing 27th of 28 cars, Jimmie Johnson could take huge encouragement from the session, too, within 1.5sec of pacesetting teammate Palou.

Qualifying begins at 7pm local (Eastern) time.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 10 Alex Palou 1:10.8839 1:10.8839 0.000 17 21 1:11.1323 19 9 123.870 1:00:35.3115 Honda A 410 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:10.9062 0.0223 0.0223 19 24 1:11.7430 23 15 123.831 1:00:13.0177 Chevy A 263 Ed Carpenter Racing 3 5 Pato O'Ward 1:10.9267 0.0428 0.0205 20 21 1:13.2010 19 4 123.795 1:00:32.7266 Chevy A 362 Arrow McLaren SP 4 60 Jack Harvey 1:10.9397 0.0558 0.0130 15 16 1:11.1779 14 27 123.773 1:00:19.2864 Honda A 185 Meyer Shank Racing 5 2 Josef Newgarden 1:11.0850 0.2011 0.1453 22 22 1:11.0850 20 1 123.520 1:00:45.1899 Chevy A 335 Team Penske 6 12 Will Power 1:11.1113 0.2274 0.0263 24 24 1:11.1113 22 10 123.474 1:00:41.2129 Chevy A 225 Team Penske 7 45 Christian Lundgaard 1:11.1412 0.2573 0.0299 22 27 1:12.0251 25 22 123.422 1:01:01.1844 Honda A 34 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 15 Graham Rahal 1:11.1553 0.2714 0.0141 21 25 1:11.6175 23 12 123.398 1:00:50.8483 Honda A 286 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 9 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:11.2854 0.4015 0.1301 20 20 1:11.2854 18 7 123.172 1:00:57.8117 Honda A 331 Chip Ganassi Racing 10 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:11.2972 0.4133 0.0118 23 23 1:11.2972 21 19 123.152 1:00:49.6137 Honda A 177 Andretti Autosport 11 27 Alexander Rossi 1:11.3067 0.4228 0.0095 16 16 1:11.3067 14 18 123.136 1:00:16.5757 Honda A 214 Andretti Autosport 12 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:11.3710 0.4871 0.0643 22 22 1:11.3710 20 16 123.025 1:00:26.3516 Chevy A 280 Team Penske 13 51 Romain Grosjean 1:11.3919 0.5080 0.0209 17 21 1:14.9259 20 24 122.989 1:00:02.4540 Honda A 166 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 14 20 Conor Daly 1:11.4393 0.5554 0.0474 20 20 1:11.4393 18 14 122.907 1:01:02.5458 Chevy A 160 Ed Carpenter Racing 15 9 Scott Dixon 1:11.4858 0.6019 0.0465 22 22 1:11.4858 20 8 122.827 1:00:14.7496 Honda A 368 Chip Ganassi Racing 16 06 Helio Castroneves 1:11.5472 0.6633 0.0614 18 22 1:11.8462 20 5 122.722 1:00:43.3367 Honda A 125 Meyer Shank Racing 17 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:11.5860 0.7021 0.0388 19 23 1:12.1469 21 20 122.655 1:00:39.7045 Honda A 166 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 18 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:11.6385 0.7546 0.0525 20 20 1:11.6385 18 11 122.565 1:00:55.1415 Chevy A 160 AJ Foyt Enterprises 19 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:11.7291 0.8452 0.0906 18 18 1:11.7291 17 6 122.411 1:00:07.0811 Chevy A 118 Arrow McLaren SP 20 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:11.7720 0.8881 0.0429 19 26 1:12.8363 24 2 122.337 1:01:08.0378 Chevy A 206 Team Penske 21 18 Ed Jones 1:11.7966 0.9127 0.0246 13 18 1:14.0651 17 13 122.295 1:00:04.1859 Honda A 153 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 22 75 RC Enerson 1:12.0191 1.1352 0.2225 21 25 1:12.6165 23 28 121.918 1:01:12.0361 Chevy A 33 Top Gun Racing 23 30 Takuma Sato 1:12.0270 1.1431 0.0079 22 22 1:12.0270 21 21 121.904 1:00:04.4389 Honda A 231 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 24 59 Max Chilton 1:12.1745 1.2906 0.1475 23 23 1:12.1745 21 26 121.655 1:01:05.6522 Chevy A 89 Carlin 25 4 Dalton Kellett 1:12.2029 1.3190 0.0284 20 26 1:13.0291 24 3 121.607 1:01:00.3899 Chevy A 102 AJ Foyt Enterprises 26 26 Colton Herta 1:12.2410 1.3571 0.0381 3 16 1:14.3489 17 17 121.543 44:23.5709 Honda A 275 Andretti Autosport 27 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:12.2995 1.4156 0.0585 20 26 1:12.7846 24 23 121.445 1:01:05.0412 Honda A 61 Chip Ganassi Racing 28 52 Cody Ware 1:13.5020 2.6181 1.2025 22 22 1:13.5020 20 25 119.458 1:01:10.0130 Honda A 21 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing