Previous / IMS IndyCar: Palou leads, Lundgaard impresses in practice
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2 Qualifying report

IMS IndyCar: Pole for O’Ward, Lundgaard stars in shockingly close fight

By:

Pato O’Ward took his third IndyCar pole of the season in a fight that saw five drivers covered by 0.05sec – and one of those five was IndyCar debutant Christian Lundgaard.

Firestone Fast 12

On primary tires, Rinus VeeKay, IndyCar debutant Christian Lundgaard and Will Power were fastest, before pitting for Firstone’s alternate tires. Times then tumbled on reds, with almost everyone’s fastest laps coming on their second flyers on the softer compound, and it was Pato O’Ward – who so nearly spun at Turn 10 on his flyer – who emerged on top with 1min10.7147sec lap.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power, seeking his 63rd pole position, fell 0.0067sec short in an insanely tight session that saw the top five covered by half-a-tenth. There was initially some controversy, as the #12 Penske team told the stewards that O’Ward held up Power on his flyer, but the stewards reviewed the evidence and allowed the results to stand.

“"I wanted to make sure this was a turning point,” said a relieved O’Ward to Peacock TV. “We've had a very tough last few, three races, and we're ready to get back into victory lane. This is the first step to that and tomorrow we have a job to finish. There's still five races to go. A lot can happen, but this is definitely on the right track…

"I've never been so excited to race here on the Indy road course. Since practice one I said we're going to get some good point this weekend."

The rookie who took pole and finished second here in May, Romain Grosjean, wound up third, just 0.0015sec ahead of massively impressive IndyCar debutant Christian Lundgaard, the 20-year-old Dane making his mark immediately for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda team.

Colton Herta was fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Honda drivers as usual, beating Alex Palou, fastest of the Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas.

Jack Harvey was a mildly disappointing seventh for Meyer Shank Racing-Honda at a track where he excels, while Conor Daly edged his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet teammate Rinus VeeKay for ninth.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

5

Pato O'Ward

1:10.7147

1:10.7147

0.000

6

6

1:10.7147

4

  

10

124.167

10:13.0285

Chevy

A

362

Arrow McLaren SP

2

12

Will Power

1:10.7214

0.0067

0.0067

6

6

1:10.7214

4

  

1

124.155

10:16.2407

Chevy

A

225

Team Penske

3

51

Romain Grosjean

1:10.7418

0.0271

0.0204

6

6

1:10.7418

4

  

8

124.119

9:32.8129

Honda

A

166

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

4

45

Christian Lundgaard

1:10.7433

0.0286

0.0015

6

6

1:10.7433

4

  

4

124.116

9:38.6040

Honda

A

34

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

5

26

Colton Herta

1:10.7631

0.0484

0.0198

6

6

1:10.7631

4

  

9

124.082

10:27.0231

Honda

A

275

Andretti Autosport

6

10

Alex Palou

1:10.8290

0.1143

0.0659

6

7

1:10.9996

4

  

6

123.966

10:35.3914

Honda

A

410

Chip Ganassi Racing

7

60

Jack Harvey

1:10.8875

0.1728

0.0585

6

6

1:10.8875

4

  

3

123.864

10:40.3339

Honda

A

185

Meyer Shank Racing

8

20

Conor Daly

1:10.9532

0.2385

0.0657

6

6

1:10.9532

4

  

5

123.749

10:23.4888

Chevy

A

160

Ed Carpenter Racing

9

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:11.0208

0.3061

0.0676

6

7

1:11.2438

4

  

11

123.631

11:06.1765

Chevy

A

263

Ed Carpenter Racing

10

27

Alexander Rossi

1:11.0240

0.3093

0.0032

5

6

1:11.4650

4

  

2

123.626

10:31.4105

Honda

A

214

Andretti Autosport

11

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:11.0342

0.3195

0.0102

6

6

1:11.0342

4

  

12

123.608

10:19.4013

Honda

A

331

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:11.1346

0.4199

0.1004

6

6

1:11.1346

4

  

7

123.434

10:38.3972

Chevy

A

280

Team Penske

 

 

Q1 Group 2

Palou, O’Ward, Newgarden, Lundgaard, Ericsson, Rossi, Grosjean, Dixon, Hinchcliffe, Rosenqvist, Jones, Sato, Kellett, Johnson

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi got landed top spot with the second sub-71sec lap of the session, but Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s debutant Christian Lundgaard was the star of the group, clocking second fastest time, just 0.0644sec slower, and ahead of points leader Alex Palou, the two Arrow McLaren SP-Chevys of Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward and May’s polesitter Romain Grosjean.

However, Rosenqvist was penalized when he drove pace unabated through a yellow flag section following a spin by Scott Dixon. Dixon was making a last desperate attempt to reach the top six, but his rotation meant he failed to graduate and lost his best lap.

Another surprise elimination was Josef Newgarden, who caught James Hinchcliffe at an inconvenient moment on his flyer, and is already consigned to a six-place grid penalty.

Marcus Ericsson benefited from Rosenqvist’s penalty to reach the top six.

In contrast to Dixon, his teammate Jimmie Johnson was hugely impressive in his failure to graduate, only 0.87sec off top spot, and less than half a second slower to the six-time IndyCar champion.

F

 

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

27

Alexander Rossi

1:10.9867

1:10.9867

0.000

5

6

1:11.1635

4

  

9

123.691

10:15.3046

Honda

A

17

Andretti Autosport

2

45

Christian Lundgaard

1:11.0511

0.0644

0.0644

6

7

1:14.3579

4

  

12

123.579

10:56.9998

Honda

A

34

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

3

10

Alex Palou

1:11.1296

0.1429

0.0785

6

7

1:11.2606

4

  

7

123.442

10:34.1323

Honda

A

8

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

7

Felix Rosenqvist

1:11.1374

0.1507

0.0078

7

7

1:11.1374

4

  

4

123.429

10:45.7528

Chevy

A

5

Arrow McLaren SP

5

51

Romain Grosjean

1:11.1957

0.2090

0.0583

6

6

1:11.1957

4

  

14

123.328

9:48.3684

Honda

A

22

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

6

5

Pato O'Ward

1:11.2094

0.2227

0.0137

6

7

1:12.0298

4

  

3

123.304

10:42.5542

Chevy

A

4

Arrow McLaren SP

7

8

Marcus Ericsson

1:11.2510

0.2643

0.0416

6

6

1:11.2510

4

  

5

123.232

10:23.8615

Honda

A

6

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

2

Josef Newgarden

1:11.3623

0.3756

0.1113

6

6

1:11.3623

4

  

1

123.040

9:39.3062

Chevy

A

1

Team Penske

9

9

Scott Dixon

1:11.4048

0.4181

0.0425

6

7

1:18.7988

4

  

6

122.967

10:37.9438

Honda

A

7

Chip Ganassi Racing

10

30

Takuma Sato

1:11.4174

0.4307

0.0126

6

6

1:11.4174

4

  

11

122.945

10:37.1316

Honda

A

20

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

11

18

Ed Jones

1:11.4360

0.4493

0.0186

6

6

1:11.4360

4

  

8

122.913

10:21.8154

Honda

A

12

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

12

29

James Hinchcliffe

1:11.5475

0.5608

0.1115

6

6

1:11.5475

3

  

10

122.721

10:49.9712

Honda

A

19

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

13

48

Jimmie Johnson

1:11.8624

0.8757

0.3149

5

6

1:12.8624

2

  

13

122.184

10:06.9092

Honda

A

21

Chip Ganassi Racing

14

4

Dalton Kellett

1:12.5494

1.5627

0.6870

6

7

1:12.5659

4

  

2

121.027

11:06.7830

Chevy

A

3

AJ Foyt Enterprises

 

Q1 Group 1

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s Jack Harvey led Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power, Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta and Simon Pagenaud (Penske) on the harder Firestone primary tires, before everyone other than Herta ducked into the pits for a set of alternate tires.

Power was the only driver to duck under 71sec in this group, with a 1min 10.9988sec and the other drivers to advance to the Firestone Fast 12 were Harvey, a very impressive Conor Daly of Ed Carpenter Racing, Pagenaud, Herta on primaries, and VeeKay, who survived a brief off-course excursion.

The Dutch youngster edged Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport by 0.0876sec. Helio Castroneves was 0.65sec off Meyer Shank Racing teammate Harvey and only 12th, but ahead of RC Enerson in the Top Gun Racing-Chevy, as the team returns to action for the first time since its attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

LapTime

LPit

Led

ST

FSpeed

Elapsed

Engine

Tire

Points

Team

1

12

Will Power

1:10.9988

1:10.9988

0.000

6

6

1:10.9988

4

  

3

123.670

9:58.3770

Chevy

A

225

Team Penske

2

60

Jack Harvey

1:11.1800

0.1812

0.1812

6

6

1:11.1800

4

  

13

123.355

10:41.2878

Honda

A

185

Meyer Shank Racing

3

20

Conor Daly

1:11.3129

0.3141

0.1329

5

6

1:11.4460

4

  

6

123.125

10:26.2432

Chevy

A

160

Ed Carpenter Racing

4

22

Simon Pagenaud

1:11.3160

0.3172

0.0031

5

6

1:11.5557

4

  

8

123.120

10:49.5929

Chevy

A

280

Team Penske

5

26

Colton Herta

1:11.3896

0.3908

0.0736

6

7

1:11.4089

5

  

9

122.993

10:33.1932

Honda

P

275

Andretti Autosport

6

21

Rinus VeeKay

1:11.4208

0.4220

0.0312

6

6

1:11.4208

4

  

7

122.939

10:03.9001

Chevy

A

263

Ed Carpenter Racing

7

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

1:11.5084

0.5096

0.0876

6

6

1:11.5084

4

  

10

122.788

10:30.2991

Honda

A

177

Andretti Autosport

8

14

Sebastien Bourdais

1:11.5504

0.5516

0.0420

7

7

1:11.5504

4

  

4

122.716

10:52.7761

Chevy

A

160

AJ Foyt Enterprises

9

15

Graham Rahal

1:11.5583

0.5595

0.0079

5

7

1:12.2239

4

  

5

122.703

11:01.6488

Honda

A

286

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

10

59

Max Chilton

1:11.5739

0.5751

0.0156

5

6

1:11.8967

3

  

12

122.676

10:37.3570

Chevy

A

89

Carlin

11

3

Scott McLaughlin

1:11.6676

0.6688

0.0937

5

7

1:12.1858

4

  

1

122.516

10:57.1959

Chevy

A

206

Team Penske

12

06

Helio Castroneves

1:11.7319

0.7331

0.0643

6

6

1:11.7319

4

  

2

122.406

9:53.3404

Honda

A

125

Meyer Shank Racing

13

75

RC Enerson

1:12.3344

1.3356

0.6025

6

6

1:12.3344

3

  

14

121.386

10:14.5988

Chevy

A

33

Top Gun Racing

14

52

Cody Ware

1:13.7572

2.7584

1.4228

6

6

1:13.7572

4

  

11

119.045

10:11.3969

Honda

A

21

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

 

