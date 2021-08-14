IMS IndyCar: Pole for O’Ward, Lundgaard stars in shockingly close fight

Firestone Fast 12

On primary tires, Rinus VeeKay, IndyCar debutant Christian Lundgaard and Will Power were fastest, before pitting for Firstone’s alternate tires. Times then tumbled on reds, with almost everyone’s fastest laps coming on their second flyers on the softer compound, and it was Pato O’Ward – who so nearly spun at Turn 10 on his flyer – who emerged on top with 1min10.7147sec lap.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power, seeking his 63rd pole position, fell 0.0067sec short in an insanely tight session that saw the top five covered by half-a-tenth. There was initially some controversy, as the #12 Penske team told the stewards that O’Ward held up Power on his flyer, but the stewards reviewed the evidence and allowed the results to stand.

“"I wanted to make sure this was a turning point,” said a relieved O’Ward to Peacock TV. “We've had a very tough last few, three races, and we're ready to get back into victory lane. This is the first step to that and tomorrow we have a job to finish. There's still five races to go. A lot can happen, but this is definitely on the right track…

"I've never been so excited to race here on the Indy road course. Since practice one I said we're going to get some good point this weekend."

The rookie who took pole and finished second here in May, Romain Grosjean, wound up third, just 0.0015sec ahead of massively impressive IndyCar debutant Christian Lundgaard, the 20-year-old Dane making his mark immediately for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda team.

Colton Herta was fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Honda drivers as usual, beating Alex Palou, fastest of the Chip Ganassi Racing-Hondas.

Jack Harvey was a mildly disappointing seventh for Meyer Shank Racing-Honda at a track where he excels, while Conor Daly edged his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet teammate Rinus VeeKay for ninth.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 5 Pato O'Ward 1:10.7147 1:10.7147 0.000 6 6 1:10.7147 4 10 124.167 10:13.0285 Chevy A 362 Arrow McLaren SP 2 12 Will Power 1:10.7214 0.0067 0.0067 6 6 1:10.7214 4 1 124.155 10:16.2407 Chevy A 225 Team Penske 3 51 Romain Grosjean 1:10.7418 0.0271 0.0204 6 6 1:10.7418 4 8 124.119 9:32.8129 Honda A 166 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 4 45 Christian Lundgaard 1:10.7433 0.0286 0.0015 6 6 1:10.7433 4 4 124.116 9:38.6040 Honda A 34 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 26 Colton Herta 1:10.7631 0.0484 0.0198 6 6 1:10.7631 4 9 124.082 10:27.0231 Honda A 275 Andretti Autosport 6 10 Alex Palou 1:10.8290 0.1143 0.0659 6 7 1:10.9996 4 6 123.966 10:35.3914 Honda A 410 Chip Ganassi Racing 7 60 Jack Harvey 1:10.8875 0.1728 0.0585 6 6 1:10.8875 4 3 123.864 10:40.3339 Honda A 185 Meyer Shank Racing 8 20 Conor Daly 1:10.9532 0.2385 0.0657 6 6 1:10.9532 4 5 123.749 10:23.4888 Chevy A 160 Ed Carpenter Racing 9 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:11.0208 0.3061 0.0676 6 7 1:11.2438 4 11 123.631 11:06.1765 Chevy A 263 Ed Carpenter Racing 10 27 Alexander Rossi 1:11.0240 0.3093 0.0032 5 6 1:11.4650 4 2 123.626 10:31.4105 Honda A 214 Andretti Autosport 11 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:11.0342 0.3195 0.0102 6 6 1:11.0342 4 12 123.608 10:19.4013 Honda A 331 Chip Ganassi Racing 12 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:11.1346 0.4199 0.1004 6 6 1:11.1346 4 7 123.434 10:38.3972 Chevy A 280 Team Penske

Q1 Group 2

Palou, O’Ward, Newgarden, Lundgaard, Ericsson, Rossi, Grosjean, Dixon, Hinchcliffe, Rosenqvist, Jones, Sato, Kellett, Johnson

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi got landed top spot with the second sub-71sec lap of the session, but Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s debutant Christian Lundgaard was the star of the group, clocking second fastest time, just 0.0644sec slower, and ahead of points leader Alex Palou, the two Arrow McLaren SP-Chevys of Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O’Ward and May’s polesitter Romain Grosjean.

However, Rosenqvist was penalized when he drove pace unabated through a yellow flag section following a spin by Scott Dixon. Dixon was making a last desperate attempt to reach the top six, but his rotation meant he failed to graduate and lost his best lap.

Another surprise elimination was Josef Newgarden, who caught James Hinchcliffe at an inconvenient moment on his flyer, and is already consigned to a six-place grid penalty.

Marcus Ericsson benefited from Rosenqvist’s penalty to reach the top six.

In contrast to Dixon, his teammate Jimmie Johnson was hugely impressive in his failure to graduate, only 0.87sec off top spot, and less than half a second slower to the six-time IndyCar champion.

F

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 27 Alexander Rossi 1:10.9867 1:10.9867 0.000 5 6 1:11.1635 4 9 123.691 10:15.3046 Honda A 17 Andretti Autosport 2 45 Christian Lundgaard 1:11.0511 0.0644 0.0644 6 7 1:14.3579 4 12 123.579 10:56.9998 Honda A 34 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 10 Alex Palou 1:11.1296 0.1429 0.0785 6 7 1:11.2606 4 7 123.442 10:34.1323 Honda A 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 4 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:11.1374 0.1507 0.0078 7 7 1:11.1374 4 4 123.429 10:45.7528 Chevy A 5 Arrow McLaren SP 5 51 Romain Grosjean 1:11.1957 0.2090 0.0583 6 6 1:11.1957 4 14 123.328 9:48.3684 Honda A 22 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 6 5 Pato O'Ward 1:11.2094 0.2227 0.0137 6 7 1:12.0298 4 3 123.304 10:42.5542 Chevy A 4 Arrow McLaren SP 7 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:11.2510 0.2643 0.0416 6 6 1:11.2510 4 5 123.232 10:23.8615 Honda A 6 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 2 Josef Newgarden 1:11.3623 0.3756 0.1113 6 6 1:11.3623 4 1 123.040 9:39.3062 Chevy A 1 Team Penske 9 9 Scott Dixon 1:11.4048 0.4181 0.0425 6 7 1:18.7988 4 6 122.967 10:37.9438 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 10 30 Takuma Sato 1:11.4174 0.4307 0.0126 6 6 1:11.4174 4 11 122.945 10:37.1316 Honda A 20 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 11 18 Ed Jones 1:11.4360 0.4493 0.0186 6 6 1:11.4360 4 8 122.913 10:21.8154 Honda A 12 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 12 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:11.5475 0.5608 0.1115 6 6 1:11.5475 3 10 122.721 10:49.9712 Honda A 19 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 13 48 Jimmie Johnson 1:11.8624 0.8757 0.3149 5 6 1:12.8624 2 13 122.184 10:06.9092 Honda A 21 Chip Ganassi Racing 14 4 Dalton Kellett 1:12.5494 1.5627 0.6870 6 7 1:12.5659 4 2 121.027 11:06.7830 Chevy A 3 AJ Foyt Enterprises

Q1 Group 1

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s Jack Harvey led Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power, Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta and Simon Pagenaud (Penske) on the harder Firestone primary tires, before everyone other than Herta ducked into the pits for a set of alternate tires.

Power was the only driver to duck under 71sec in this group, with a 1min 10.9988sec and the other drivers to advance to the Firestone Fast 12 were Harvey, a very impressive Conor Daly of Ed Carpenter Racing, Pagenaud, Herta on primaries, and VeeKay, who survived a brief off-course excursion.

The Dutch youngster edged Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport by 0.0876sec. Helio Castroneves was 0.65sec off Meyer Shank Racing teammate Harvey and only 12th, but ahead of RC Enerson in the Top Gun Racing-Chevy, as the team returns to action for the first time since its attempt to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 12 Will Power 1:10.9988 1:10.9988 0.000 6 6 1:10.9988 4 3 123.670 9:58.3770 Chevy A 225 Team Penske 2 60 Jack Harvey 1:11.1800 0.1812 0.1812 6 6 1:11.1800 4 13 123.355 10:41.2878 Honda A 185 Meyer Shank Racing 3 20 Conor Daly 1:11.3129 0.3141 0.1329 5 6 1:11.4460 4 6 123.125 10:26.2432 Chevy A 160 Ed Carpenter Racing 4 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:11.3160 0.3172 0.0031 5 6 1:11.5557 4 8 123.120 10:49.5929 Chevy A 280 Team Penske 5 26 Colton Herta 1:11.3896 0.3908 0.0736 6 7 1:11.4089 5 9 122.993 10:33.1932 Honda P 275 Andretti Autosport 6 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:11.4208 0.4220 0.0312 6 6 1:11.4208 4 7 122.939 10:03.9001 Chevy A 263 Ed Carpenter Racing 7 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:11.5084 0.5096 0.0876 6 6 1:11.5084 4 10 122.788 10:30.2991 Honda A 177 Andretti Autosport 8 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:11.5504 0.5516 0.0420 7 7 1:11.5504 4 4 122.716 10:52.7761 Chevy A 160 AJ Foyt Enterprises 9 15 Graham Rahal 1:11.5583 0.5595 0.0079 5 7 1:12.2239 4 5 122.703 11:01.6488 Honda A 286 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 59 Max Chilton 1:11.5739 0.5751 0.0156 5 6 1:11.8967 3 12 122.676 10:37.3570 Chevy A 89 Carlin 11 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:11.6676 0.6688 0.0937 5 7 1:12.1858 4 1 122.516 10:57.1959 Chevy A 206 Team Penske 12 06 Helio Castroneves 1:11.7319 0.7331 0.0643 6 6 1:11.7319 4 2 122.406 9:53.3404 Honda A 125 Meyer Shank Racing 13 75 RC Enerson 1:12.3344 1.3356 0.6025 6 6 1:12.3344 3 14 121.386 10:14.5988 Chevy A 33 Top Gun Racing 14 52 Cody Ware 1:13.7572 2.7584 1.4228 6 6 1:13.7572 4 11 119.045 10:11.3969 Honda A 21 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing