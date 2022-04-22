Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Bobby Rahal gave teammate Al Unser Jr. an edge
IndyCar News

IMS, IndyCar reveal sustainability strategy with Firestone, Shell

Penske Entertainment Corp. today announced environmental impact initiatives to “dramatically reduce” the carbon footprint for this year’s Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IMS, IndyCar reveal sustainability strategy with Firestone, Shell
Listen to this article

IndyCar’s sustainability strategy was unveiled in partnership with Firestone, Shell and other corporate partners at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Earth Day.

“This will be the most sustainable Indy 500 in our 100-plus year history,” said Mark Miles, Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO. “Moreover, through excellent coordination and teamwork with partners who are true innovators in this field, we’re moving IndyCar toward industry leadership when it comes to environmental awareness and impact.”

The green-sidewalled Firestone Firehawk guayule race tire will be used for the first-time during Carb Day’s IndyCar Pit Stop Challenge and will make its competition debut as the Firestone alternate race tire in August in the Nashville street race. It is partially composed of a new sustainable natural rubber derived from the guayule shrub, which requires less reharvesting than traditional sources of rubber.

“It will take partnership and collaboration to combat the impacts of global climate change, and we are proud to partner with Penske, IndyCar and IMS to advance the future of sustainable mobility,” said Nizar Trigui, chief technology officer and group president, Solutions Businesses, Bridgestone Americas, Inc. “The introduction of guayule natural rubber to America’s preeminent open-wheel racing series speaks to the confidence we have in the technology and its promise as a scalable, sustainable and domestic raw material.”

Shell announced that all race tires being supplied for Indy 500 practice, qualifying and race day will be delivered to IMS from their Central Indiana warehouse using the Freightliner eCascadia from Penske Truck Leasing’s fleet of electric vehicles. To assist with the effort, a 150kW, high-power electric charger is being installed on the IMS grounds, in coordination with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Shell Recharge Solutions.

“We’re working every day to make sure Indiana is a leader when it comes to renewable energy solutions,” Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “I can’t think of a better way to show our commitment to cleaner energy than by putting it on display during the largest sporting event in the world.”

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will also continue in its efforts to lower its carbon footprint, with electricity consumed throughout the facility in May being purchased via 100 percent renewable energy credits.

IMS has also teamed up with Shell and climate technology company CHOOOSE on the implementation of a new customer program that allows fans to offset their travel footprint through a nominal contribution to the GreenTrees reforestation project. IMS also will offset its entire operational carbon footprint during the Month of May through its contributions to GreenTrees, an effort that restores natural habitats in more than 1 million acres across seven states in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley.

“At Shell, we aim to provide more and cleaner energy solutions in a responsible manner – in a way that balances short- and long-term interests,” explained Dani Silva, Shell VP of Enterprise Accounts. “We are very pleased to be a part of Penske Entertainment Corp.’s efforts in increasing the sustainability of motorsports and the off-track potential it also enables.”

IMS will also be increasing waste diversion efforts in IMS with expanded recycling and food recovery programs, while Legends, the official IMS retail partner, will open a fully sustainable store inside an electric truck. All items sold in the truck will be reusable or designed from recycled plastic bottles.

Last year, the Indy 500 was certified at the Silver level by the Council for Responsible Sport after achieving 37 social and environmental standards of good practice. The venue implemented facility upgrades to increase both energy and water-use efficiency, calculated a robust greenhouse gas emissions inventory and enhanced its “Bike to the 500” program. IMS is working toward becoming the first sports facility in the world to become a Responsible Sport Certified venue.

IndyCar also revealed that, starting with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, all IndyCars will be transported by trucks fueled by renewable diesel, which significantly reduces travel-related emissions.

Zero Emission tire transport

Zero Emission tire transport

Photo by: Chris Owens/IndyCar

shares
comments
How Bobby Rahal gave teammate Al Unser Jr. an edge
Previous article

How Bobby Rahal gave teammate Al Unser Jr. an edge
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Jimmie Johnson “still flinching” in Indy Turns 1 and 3 Indy 500 April testing
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson “still flinching” in Indy Turns 1 and 3

Josef Newgarden tops Indy 500 testing with 229mph lap Indy 500 April testing
IndyCar

Josef Newgarden tops Indy 500 testing with 229mph lap

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

IMS, IndyCar reveal sustainability strategy with Firestone, Shell
IndyCar IndyCar

IMS, IndyCar reveal sustainability strategy with Firestone, Shell

How Bobby Rahal gave teammate Al Unser Jr. an edge
IndyCar IndyCar

How Bobby Rahal gave teammate Al Unser Jr. an edge

Jimmie Johnson “still flinching” in Indy Turns 1 and 3
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson “still flinching” in Indy Turns 1 and 3

Josef Newgarden tops Indy 500 testing with 229mph lap
IndyCar IndyCar

Josef Newgarden tops Indy 500 testing with 229mph lap

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.