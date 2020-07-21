IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
03 Oct
-
03 Oct
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Practice 1 in
94 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Indy 500 to run at 25 percent crowd capacity

shares
comments
Indy 500 to run at 25 percent crowd capacity
By:
Jul 21, 2020, 7:11 PM

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced that attendance for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will be approximately 25 percent of capacity, with face coverings for all attendees.

Ticket sales will not be permitted after Friday, July 24, further limiting the number of people who will attend.

IMS has prepared a detailed plan that provides guidelines and protocols and this will be released tomorrow ahead of a conference call with Speedway officials.

“In June, we announced the race was on and that attendance would be limited to no more than 50 percent of capacity,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles. “We also made clear we intended to do things differently this year.

“By offering credits to fans who had previously purchased tickets, encouraging those over 65 to stay at home, limiting attendance in the infield, reducing tickets in our suites and promising fans their decision to not attend would not impact their seniority or right to renew tickets for 2021, we now anticipate attendance at approximately 25 percent of capacity.

“We will welcome fans back, and we have an aggressive plan in place, which has been developed through collaboration with national, state and local health experts.”

There will be numerous safety precautions, including the reassignment of seats to provide for greater distancing, the issuance and required use of masks, distribution of hand sanitizer to all who enter, temperature checks in order to enter, and changes throughout the facility to minimize lines and gathering spots. This will include limiting options from concession stands to mostly pre-packaged foods.

Miles continued: “We look forward to welcoming fans back to the 500 in person. Our outdoor facility is mammoth, and with attendance of about 25 percent, it will certainly look different this year. We want to demonstrate that even under current circumstances, people can gather with carefully planned procedures in place so we don’t have to go back to shutting down our country and our community.”

IMS will fulfill all ticket requests that have been received from existing customers. Those tickets will be distributed beginning the first week of August.

Rahal says RLL making “great gains” in 2020

Previous article

Rahal says RLL making “great gains” in 2020
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Indy 500 to run at 25 percent crowd capacity
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
43m

Indy 500 to run at 25 percent crowd capacity

Rahal says RLL making “great gains” in 2020
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rahal says RLL making “great gains” in 2020

Newgarden feels redemption after anger of night before
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Newgarden feels redemption after anger of night before

Iowa IndyCar: Newgarden dominates for first win of 2020
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

Iowa IndyCar: Newgarden dominates for first win of 2020

Indy 500 to run at 25 percent crowd capacity
IndyCar

Indy 500 to run at 25 percent crowd capacity

Rahal says RLL making “great gains” in 2020
IndyCar

Rahal says RLL making “great gains” in 2020

Newgarden feels redemption after anger of night before
IndyCar

Newgarden feels redemption after anger of night before

Iowa IndyCar: Newgarden dominates for first win of 2020
IndyCar

Iowa IndyCar: Newgarden dominates for first win of 2020

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat
IndyCar

IndyCar Iowa: Newgarden remains the man to beat

