IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indy 500: Day 2 practice rained out

There will be no track action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway today due to ongoing rain.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Indy 500: Day 2 practice rained out
Listen to this article

With no forecast let-up in the rain at Speedway, IN., within the next two hours, there would be no chance to dry the track and green-flag practice within the track’s opening hours, therefore IndyCar has canceled the day’s activities.

It is the first time a whole day of practice has been lost to rain since May 17, 2016.

There will be no hours added to the practice schedule, since the weather for the next two days appears rain-free.

Next Monday's two-hour practice has been shifted by one hour to 1.00-3.00pm (ET) to give teams that participated in Top 12 Qualifying and the Firestone Fast Six on Sunday more time to change to their “500” race engines. Teams that qualified in the 13th to 33rd positions Saturday, May 21 will not turn laps on the 2.5-mile oval Sunday and will be allowed to change engines that day.

So the remaining schedule at IMS for this month of May is as follows:

Thursday, May 19

10.00am – Gates open
12.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants
6.00pm – Gates close

Friday, May 20

Fast Friday

10.00am – Gates open
12.00-6.00pm – Practice – all Indy 500 participants with turbos at qualifying boost (up from 1.3 to 1.4-bar)
6.00pm – Gates close

Saturday, May 21

PPG presents Armed Forces Indy 500 qualifying Day 1

8.00am – Gates open
9.00-10:30am – Practice for all cars
12.00-5:50pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying: Setting positions 13-33
6.00pm – Gates close

Sunday, May 22

PPG presents Armed Forces Indy 500 qualifying Day 2

12.30-2.00pm – Top 12 Practice
4.00pm – Top 12 Qualifying
5.10pm – Firestone Fast Six
5.40pm – NTT P1 award presentation
6.00pm – Gates close

Monday, May 23

11.00am – Gates open
1.00-3.00pm – Practice for all cars
3.00pm – Gates close

Friday, May 27

Miller Lite Carb Day

8.00am – Gates open
11.00am-1.00pm – Practice for all cars
2.30-4.00pm – Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge
4.00pm – Miller Lite Carb Day concert
6.00pm – Gates close

Saturday, May 28

Legends Day presented by Firestone

8.00am – Gates open
9.00-10.00am – Full field autograph session
10.30am – Public Drivers meeting

Sunday, May 29

6.00am – Gates open
9.00am – Cars to pitlane
9.00-10.00am – Borg-Warner Trophy march to the bricks
10.30am – Cars to grid on front stretch
11.47am – Driver introductions
12.18pm – Invocation and national anthem
12.35pm – “Back home again in Indiana”
12.45pm – 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge

