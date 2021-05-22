Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 Qualifying report

Indy 500: Dixon leads qualifying, Power is in trouble

Scott Dixon led qualifying after the opening four-lap runs for the Indianapolis 500, Ed Carpenter starred for Chevrolet, but 2018 Indy winner Will Power has found his Penske lamentably slow.

Dixon took full advantage of drawing number one in the draw, and the ambient 80degF/track 94degF at the start of the session to lay down the fastest first lap – 232.574mph – the fourth fastest second lap, the fastest third lap, and the fastest fourth lap to clock an average of 231.828mph.

Right now, there appear to be five drivers capable of snatching away Dixon’s first IndyCar pole since the 2017 Indy 500, once the Fast Nine shootout commences tomorrow. Three of them are his teammates – Kanaan, Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson – who ran in less favorable conditions but clocked third, sixth and eighth fastest.

The others are Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport-Honda who ran 30th yet had the pace to snatch P2, and Ed Carpenter. The three-time polesitter gave the lie to the theory that Chevrolet were way off Honda while running 1.5-bar turbo boost, as he clocked a 232mph opening lap to put him right in Dixon/Kanaan territory and radioed into the team after his four-lap run that there was more to come.

With one of his teammates Rinus VeeKay in 12th and Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet in 10th, that put into perspective the struggles of Team Penske-Chevrolet. Scott McLaughlin, the rookie was the best in 15th, while Josef Newgarden was 20th, 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud 23rd and 2018 winner Will Power a disastrous 31st. In fact he was probably a genuine 32nd, but Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda had a major issue with a right rear tire which former driver Paul Tracy described as delaminated. The other MSR-Honda of Helio Castroneves, a four-time Indy 500 polesitter, clocked a highly impressive fifth, albeit after being the fourth car on track.

Last year’s polesitter Marco Andretti, now only a part-timer, was a disappointed 27th, while Simona De Silvestro of Paretta Autosport found her car wayward and oversteering.

Top Gun Racing’s RC Enerson ran an impressively consistent four laps, given that he ran last of all after failing tech first time through, and the rookie had little experience of proper qualifying trim.

Cars can now make an unlimited number of runs. Those entries wishing to take advantage of this opportunity can join one of two lines. The fast line takes priority but obliges the entry to withdraw his or her current 4-lap average. Getting to the track via the slow lane allows an entry to retain his or her existing speed.

When the gun goes off at 5.50pm this afternoon, grid positions 10 through 30 will be locked in place.

The top nine will progress to the Fast Nine shootout – just one 4-lap run per car – on Sunday at 3.00-3.45pm, while the bottom five from qualifying today will be consigned to the Last Chance Qualifying shootout on Sunday from 1.15 to 2.30pm for the three slots on the last row of the grid.

INDY 500 FIRST QUALIFYING RUNS

P

Driver

Team-Engine

Lap 1

Lap 2

Lap 3

Lap 4

Average

1

Scott Dixon

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

232.574

231.762

231.612

231.368

231.828

2

Colton Herta

Andretti Autosport-Honda

232.364

231.872

231.421

230.940

231.648

3

Tony Kanaan

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

232.348

231.845

231.435

230.934

231.639

4

Ed Carpenter

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

232.239

231.777

231.361

231.092

231.616

5

Helio Castroneves

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda

231.202

231.384

231.222

230.850

231.164

6

Alex Palou

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

231.790

231.243

230.877

230.675

231.145

7

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Andretti Autosport-Honda

231.523

231.247

230.969

230.821

231.139

8

Marcus Ericsson

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

231.843

231.211

230.717

230.649

231.104

9

Alexander Rossi

Andretti Autosport-Honda

231.408

231.118

230.947

230.712

231.046

10

Pato O'Ward

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet

231.433

231.030

230.719

230.276

230.864

11

Pietro Fittipaldi

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda

231.542

230.942

230.598

230.306

230.846

12

Rinus VeeKay

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

231.642

231.011

230.496

230.220

230.841

13

Takuma Sato

Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda

231.386

230.857

230.525

230.067

230.708

14

James Hinchcliffe

Andretti Autosport-Honda

231.106

230.659

230.300

230.189

230.563

15

Scott McLaughlin

Team Penske-Chevrolet

231.154

230.698

230.316

230.063

230.557

16

Graham Rahal

Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda

230.799

230.510

230.425

230.350

230.521

17

Felix Rosenqvist

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet

230.793

230.611

230.340

230.249

230.498

18

Conor Daly

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet

230.908

230.541

230.258

230.004

230.427

19

Ed Jones

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda

230.752

230.363

230.043

229.828

230.246

20

Josef Newgarden

Team Penske-Chevrolet

230.420

230.179

229.786

229.811

230.049

21

Santino Ferrucci

Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda

230.546

229.856

229.721

229.676

229.949

22

Juan Pablo Montoya

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet

230.796

230.239

229.479

229.057

229.891

23

Simon Pagenaud

Team Penske-Chevrolet

230.405

229.886

229.405

229.418

229.778

24

Sebastien Bourdais

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

230.224

229.743

229.604

229.406

229.744

25

Stefan Wilson

Andretti Autosport-Honda

229.993

229.819

229.591

229.454

229.714

26

Max Chilton

Carlin-Chevrolet

230.203

229.538

229.118

228.814

229.417

27

Marco Andretti

Andretti Autosport-Honda

230.041

229.446

228.821

228.740

229.261

28

Dalton Kellett

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

229.756

229.363

229.049

228.836

229.250

29

Sage Karam

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet

229.509

229.205

229.062

228.858

229.158

30

JR Hildebrand

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

230.565

230.116

229.208

230.035

229.980

31

Will Power

Team Penske-Chevrolet

229.541

229.136

228.647

228.885

229.052

32

Charlie Kimball

AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet

229.001

228.524

228.217

227.867

228.401

33

Simona de Silvestro

Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet

229.120

228.596

228.228

226.762

228.173

34

RC Enerson

Top Gun Racing-Chevrolet

227.644

227.416

227.116

226.956

227.283

35

Jack Harvey

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda

229.036

225.243

225.544

222.262

225.496

 

 

IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

