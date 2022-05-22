Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in practice for Top 12 Next / Indy 500: Dixon wins brilliant fifth pole at 234mph average
IndyCar / Indy 500 Qualifying report

Indy 500: Dixon paces Top 12, huge save by Johnson but misses cut

In the new Top 12 session for qualifying at the Indy 500, Scott Dixon edged Rinus VeeKay for pace advanced to the Firestone Fast Six, while Jimmie Johnson had the biggest save of the session but will start his first Indy from the fourth row.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Indy 500: Dixon paces Top 12, huge save by Johnson but misses cut
Listen to this article

Two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato was the first out on track and hit 232.165mph on his opening lap in the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda, which dropped to 231.450mph by his fourth and final lap, to set an average of 231.670mph.

The sole Team Penske-Chevrolet representative in the Top 12, 2018 winner Will Power danced up to the Turn 1 wall twice on his run and said afterward the balance of the car wasn’t as good as in yesterday’s qualifying session, and he ended up behind Sato.

Scott Dixon slammed in a 233.907 for his opener, and even his third lap was 233.616, before he had to lift in Turn 2 on Lap 4 and lost 1mph. Nonetheless his average of 233.510 looked exceedingly strong.

Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport-Honda’s only hope, produced an excellent 233.270mph, his fastest lap of the week, but lost almost 2.5mph across the four laps, although his average still left him comfortably ahead of Sato and Power.

Marcus Ericsson produced three 233mph laps to make himself second fastest at the time, although this looked briefly under threat when hometown hero Ed Carpenter delivered 234.244 on his opener. However, he had to pedal it on Laps 2 and 4 and his average only just stayed over the 233 barrier.

Ganassi rookie Jimmie Johnson had a huge moment and great recovery at Turn 1 on his opening lap, but kept his head to deliver a fine 232.9 next time by. However, the speed dissipated rapidly on Laps 3 and 4 and he wound up at the bottom of the speed chart. Nonetheless, he had covered himself in glory by saving the biggest non-crash of the session.

 

His teammates Alex Palou and Tony Kanaan produced 233.3 and 233.0 averages, both comfortably ahead of Felix Rosenqvist of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy who rolled out 10th.

Rosenqvist’s teammate Pato O’Ward was over 0.6sec faster than Rosenqvist but was only sixth, meaning he was on the bubble of graduating to the Fast 6 when yesterday’s pacesetter Rinus VeeKay headed out in the second ECR-Chevy. The Dutch youngster delivered a 234.099mph for an opener and kept his head and strong pace to deliver second fastest time, less than 0.1mph behind Dixon.

Advancing to the Firestone Fast Six

P

Name

QSpeed

QLap1Speed

QLap2Speed

QLap3Speed

QLap4Speed

Engine

Team

1

Scott Dixon

233.510

233.907

233.898

233.616

232.623

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

Rinus VeeKay

233.429

234.099

233.622

233.153

232.846

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

3

Alex Palou

233.347

233.751

233.481

233.234

232.922

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

4

Marcus Ericsson

233.166

233.484

232.648

233.269

233.266

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Ed Carpenter

233.073

234.244

232.499

233.540

232.023

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

6

Tony Kanaan

233.022

233.202

233.170

232.862

232.854

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

Missing the cut

P

Name

QSpeed

QLap1Speed

QLap2Speed

QLap3Speed

QLap4Speed

Engine

Team

7

Pato O'Ward

232.705

233.476

233.080

232.288

231.983

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

8

Felix Rosenqvist

232.182

232.594

232.213

232.208

231.716

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

9

Romain Grosjean

231.999

233.270

232.473

231.337

230.931

Honda

Andretti Autosport

10

Takuma Sato

231.670

232.165

231.746

231.450

231.321

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

11

Will Power

231.534

231.968

232.080

231.596

230.500

Chevy

Team Penske

12

Jimmie Johnson

231.264

229.911

232.947

231.854

230.368

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

 

shares
comments
Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in practice for Top 12
Previous article

Indy 500: Dixon leads Ganassi 1-2-3 in practice for Top 12
Next article

Indy 500: Dixon wins brilliant fifth pole at 234mph average

Indy 500: Dixon wins brilliant fifth pole at 234mph average
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Dixon: Pole at the Indy 500 is a privilege but is only “step one” Indy 500
Video Inside
IndyCar

Dixon: Pole at the Indy 500 is a privilege but is only “step one”

Indy 500: How the 33 cars line up for the 106th running Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: How the 33 cars line up for the 106th running

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Dixon: Pole at the Indy 500 is a privilege but is only “step one”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: Pole at the Indy 500 is a privilege but is only “step one”

Indy 500: How the 33 cars line up for the 106th running
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: How the 33 cars line up for the 106th running

Indy 500: Dixon wins brilliant fifth pole at 234mph average
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon wins brilliant fifth pole at 234mph average

Indy 500: Dixon paces Top 12, huge save by Johnson but misses cut
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Dixon paces Top 12, huge save by Johnson but misses cut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.