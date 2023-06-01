Subscribe
Previous / Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Drivers divided on Indy 500 ‘dragon weave’ and pitlane entry usage

Leading IndyCar drivers are split over the so-called ‘dragon weave’ move, which can include using the pitlane entry as the racetrack, to defend their positions in the Indianapolis 500.

Charles Bradley
By:
Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

The manoeuvre first appeared in 2019, when Simon Pagenaud used the tactic to keep his rivals at bay on the way to victory for Team Penske.

In recent years, it has become more prevalent – with some drivers swerving wildly off Turn 4 and into the pitlane entrance to deter those following from using their slipstream. Josef Newgarden used the move to help him to defeat Marcus Ericsson on the final lap on Sunday.

The cars then swerve to rejoin the racetrack just ahead of the pitwall attenuator, which is viewed as one of the most dangerous areas on the legendary 2.5-mile oval. 

The moves are not against IndyCar rules, as the leading car is the instigator of the change of direction rather than making a reactionary blocking move, and there are no track-limit rules at IMS.

One driver, who did not wish to be named, told Motorsport.com: “Going down into the pitlane… You know, with the leaders, everyone has a clear view, it's fine.

“But imagine a bit further back with cars two wide and more, and someone ends up hitting that attenuator. I think that's when things start getting a bit unprofessional in a certain way.”

Sunday’s race winner Newgarden admitted after the race that he doesn’t “love” doing the move but was adamant that it is a legal and necessary move under the current rules.

“It's impossible to not use that [dragon move] because of the ease it is to follow one car,” said Newgarden. “I was about driving through pit lane. It was legal is all I'm going to say.

“They were very clear that they are not enforcing that [dotted pit entry] line, and they didn't enforce it last year. They said they're not enforcing it again, and I'm coming to the checkered flag and I'm going to do everything I can to win this race, and I had to be as aggressive as possible, because the tow effect to just the first car was even more difficult than last year.

“[Ericsson] was like super close and had a good run coming off [Turn] 4, and with that, I thought, I've got to be as aggressive as possible to not let him by.

“You were just a sitting duck if you were in the lead. Honestly, I don't love that.”

Read Also:
Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Chris duMond / Motorsport Images

Runner-up Ericsson weaved at the start of the final-lap restart to keep his lead and didn’t cross the pitlane entry line, but did go across it while desperately drafting Newgarden on the dash to the line.

He said: “I don't think it was too bad. For me, it's fine to keep doing what we're doing.”

When asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on weaving into the pitlane entry, third-placed finisher Santino Ferrucci replied: “I’ll be perfectly honest, that’s a driver’s choice right there. I wouldn’t call a rule on it for track limits. At the end of the day, they’re risking their lives if something happens and they hit it, so that’s on them.

“I didn’t personally go down there, and I would be really nervous of putting the car down that low with that momentum if something were to happen. You’d look like an absolute moron if you wrecked at the attenuator trying to break the draft.

“But I’m not surprised they did it. You’re going to do anything to win that race.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Kirkwood reveals 80G impact flipped his car in Indy 500
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci

“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci

IndyCar
Detroit

“Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci “Really fast” new Detroit track “more like Long Beach than Belle Isle” – Ferrucci

IndyCar Detroit: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list

IndyCar Detroit: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list

IndyCar
Detroit

IndyCar Detroit: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list IndyCar Detroit: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch Hamilton wants F1 to keep “classic” Barcelona over possible Madrid switch

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll Sordo explains peculiar WRC Rally Sardinia roll

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen tops FP1 from Perez by 0.7s

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

FE Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains Hughes: First FE podium "not too far" as McLaren targets race pace gains

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
David Malsher-Lopez

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe