Indy 500: Blomqvist error triggers multi-car crash on opening lap
Rookie Tom Blomqvist triggered a multi-car crash in the opening lap of the Indianapolis 500, which had been delayed by four hours due to rain.
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Blomqvist, who started 25th, was rolling into Turn 1 when he drifted the No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda under the white line and touched the curbing, which caused the backend of his car to snap around and kickstart a melee.
Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 champion and last year’s runner-up, started 32nd in a backup car and got off to a solid start and was running a lane up in entering Turn 1 when his No. 28 Andretti Global Honda collided with the spinning machine of Blomqvist.
Both cars ended up coming to a stop in the shortchute between Turns 1 and 2.
In reaction to the incident, the No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda of Pietro Fittipaldi tried to avoid but made wheel-to-wheel contact with Callum Ilott, who was forced to start from the rear of the field after a mechanical issue needed to be addressed to his No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet during the pace laps.
"I can't believe it," said Ericsson after being released from the infield care center.. "It's unbelievable. It's so frustrating. I don't know what to say. We had to work so hard. The team did such a good job rebuilding that car. We fought all last weekend. We fought all week and this happens. I can't believe it."
"Yeah, I'm just so disappointed for the guys," said a dejected Blomqvist. "Haven't made a single mistake all month long and then a scenario like that at the start, just getting too low I think and clipped the curb...spun me around. Gutted for the guys that were involved in that mess. Most importantly, everyone is alright."
Ilott was able to continue on, but Blomqvist, Ericsson and Fittpaldi were left with an early retirement.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Filling in for Larson at Coke 600 "a lot of fun" for Allgaier
Brad Keselowski: Coke 600 win "slipped through our fingers"
Alpine not ruling out F1 driver line-up change after latest Ocon/Gasly clash
“Angry” Acosta says Barcelona MotoGP podium "put in the bin" by bike issue
Prime
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments