Subscribe
Previous / Ganassi and McLaren set for “amazing” Indy 500 pole fight Next / Rahal squad facing loss of car in last-chance Indy 500 qualifying
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Sunday practice at over 235mph

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson set a fastest lap of 235.692mph in the final practice session before Fast 12 qualifying for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Charles Bradley
By:
Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

The defending Indy 500 race-winner lapped the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval in 38.1854s to set the fastest practice time of the week in the final running before qualifying resumes.

AJ Foyt Racing’s Santino Ferrucci set the early pace at 234.972mph straight out of the box, in perfect weather conditions and much lighter winds than yesterday.

Ferrucci went on to set a four-lap average of 234.649mph to put himself into the mix for pole position later and said: “I think we’ve got what it takes, that’s clear.”

Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing) beat his single-lap speed with 235.609mph, although he was running within 10s of team-mate Takuma Sato further along track. However, his four-lap run was slower than Ferrucci by almost 0.2mph.

“A big tow,” Palou admitted. “The car was really, really consistent in terms of balance, but I made a big mistake into Turn 3 on my last lap.”

Palou was then toppled by another team-mate Ericsson, who recorded a 235.692mph with the benefit of a slipstream. Sato was third fastest at 235.121mph, but trimmed his car too much on downforce and couldn’t stay flat on the throttle on his final lap.

“The car is really good, it’s really fast, but I’m struggling to finish off the runs,” Ericsson also admitted. “I had to bail at Turn 1 on my last lap, so I just need to work on that.”

Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Benjamin Pedersen, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

The fastest no-tow lap was recorded by Foyt’s rookie Benjamin Pedersen at 235.793mph, ahead of Scott Dixon’s 234.958mph (who aborted his four-lap run), which was good for fourth overall.

“I didn’t realise it was that fast, holy cow!” exclaimed Pedersen. “The thing is a rocketship, I’m pretty speechless.”

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward was only seventh fastest with 234.826mph but placed third behind Ferrucci and Palou on the four-lap average chart at 234.190mph.

“It was good, we had a bit too much understeer,” said O’Ward. “The track’s really fast today with less wind. We’re a little shy on front wing, but it was a good read.”

Rinus VeeKay hit trouble when smoke and sparks flew from the back of his Chevrolet-powered Ed Carpenter Racing car, causing a yellow after 12 minutes of running. He stopped out on track and his team will now scramble to ready the car in time for qualifying in a couple of hours’ time after it was towed in.

“I was working the fourth lap and the car was good,” he said. “It just made a bit of noise and slowed down. It’s not ideal. But the car is definitely fast.”

VeeKay was eighth quickest, ahead of McLaren’s Alexander Rossi, Penske’s Will Power and Saturday pacesetter Felix Rosenqvist. The fourth McLaren entry of Tony Kanaan elected not to run.

Fast 12 qualifying for the Indy 500 starts at 2pm local time.

Read Also:
Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 11 38.1854 235.692
2 Spain Alex Palou
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 38.1988 0.0134 0.0134 235.609
3 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 14 38.2782 0.0928 0.0794 235.121
4 Denmark Benjamin Pedersen
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 38.2936 0.1082 0.0154 235.026
5 United States Santino Ferrucci
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 38.3024 0.1170 0.0088 234.972
6 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 3 38.3047 0.1193 0.0023 234.958
7 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren 7 38.3262 0.1408 0.0215 234.826
8 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 6 38.3304 0.1450 0.0042 234.801
9 United States Alexander Rossi
Arrow McLaren 10 38.4242 0.2388 0.0938 234.227
10 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 7 38.4719 0.2865 0.0477 233.937
11 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
Arrow McLaren 9 38.5055 0.3201 0.0336 233.733
12 Denmark Christian Lundgaard
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16 38.9484 0.7630 0.4429 231.075
13 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 16 39.0248 0.8394 0.0764 230.623
14 Ray Robb
United States Dale Coyne Racing 16 39.0392 0.8538 0.0144 230.538
15 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 39.0586 0.8732 0.0194 230.423
View full results
shares
comments

Ganassi and McLaren set for “amazing” Indy 500 pole fight

Rahal squad facing loss of car in last-chance Indy 500 qualifying
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

IndyCar
Indy 500

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

IndyCar
Indy 500

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Latest news

DJR not blaming parity for slump

DJR not blaming parity for slump

SUPC Supercars

DJR not blaming parity for slump DJR not blaming parity for slump

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash

North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"

North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"

NAS NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro All-Star Race

North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential" North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe