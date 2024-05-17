All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
IndyCar Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 Fast Friday practice halted by Siegel’s flying crash

Rookie Nolan Siegel put a pause on Fast Friday practice for the 108th Running for the Indianapolis 500 after a crash that saw him briefly get airborne.

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Upd:

A 19-year-old California native, Siegel was in the midst of a third lap during a simulated qualifying run when his No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda snapped around and hit the outside wall on the exit of Turn 2.

After making contact with the wall, the back of the car lifted off the ground, getting almost inverted, and skated down the backstretch on its left side before coming to a stop in the middle of the track.

 

All cars are given an extra 100 horsepower via more turbo boost today, to allow cars to simulate the four-lap qualifying runs.

"I don't know [what happened] to be honest," said a bewildered Siegel after being checked and released from the infield care center. "I'll have to look at it closer.

"I had one snap of oversteer that I caught and then turned back in and spun, and I'm not exactly sure why." 

After seeing the replay, he added: "Feel bad for the team that's been working so hard for so long for this and just kind of threw it away. So not at all happy about that one.
"But, we'll move forward and see if we can get back out and qualify for the race tomorrow."
Siegel, who currently runs full-time in Indy NXT and is vying for his second points-paying start in the IndyCar Series, was able to walk away from the accident after receiving assistance – due to car positioning and the aeroscreen – which required the car being turned back on its wheels for him to get out. There were some patch work needed on the track where the suspension of Siegel's car dug into the pavement.
He added: "We're probably going to have go back to the spare car and we don't know exactly where that's going to be. I'll look into what I can do differently.
"I'm fine. I feel like I can go back out and we'll have a chance at making the race at least, but certainly a setback we didn't need so my apologies to everyone."

The incident happened roughly 90 minutes into the day, with Siegel only running 15 laps with a best of 229.813mph (28th overall). He becomes the third driver to crash this week, with Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Linus Lundqvist and Andretti Global’s Marcus Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, involved in separate incidents on Thursday’s running.

Read Also:

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article O’Ward: “Badass” Indy 500 qualifying boost means “that wall comes fast”
Next article Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Joey Barnes
More from
Joey Barnes
Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: Herta sets quickest lap at 234.974mph, Newgarden tops four-lap average
Kyle Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut “doesn’t scare the shit out of me”

Kyle Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut “doesn’t scare the shit out of me”

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Kyle Larson open to future Indy 500s if debut “doesn’t scare the shit out of me”
Indy 500: O’Ward quickest at 228.861mph as Ericsson, Lundqvist crash

Indy 500: O’Ward quickest at 228.861mph as Ericsson, Lundqvist crash

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Indy 500: O’Ward quickest at 228.861mph as Ericsson, Lundqvist crash
More from
Nolan Siegel
Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory

Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory

Indy NXT
Birmingham
Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory
Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach

Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach

IndyCar
Long Beach
Dale Coyne Racing tabs Jack Harvey for GP of Long Beach
Braun, Harvey and Siegel confirmed for 2024 by Dale Coyne Racing

Braun, Harvey and Siegel confirmed for 2024 by Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Braun, Harvey and Siegel confirmed for 2024 by Dale Coyne Racing
Dale Coyne Racing
More from
Dale Coyne Racing
Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Katherine Legge “working” to add IndyCar races to 2024 schedule
Luca Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber

Luca Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Luca Ghiotto to make IndyCar debut with Dale Coyne Racing at Barber
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Latest news

F1 eyeing new races in Asia, not US, amid wild Chicago rumours

F1 eyeing new races in Asia, not US, amid wild Chicago rumours

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 eyeing new races in Asia, not US, amid wild Chicago rumours
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
The F1 rule change that could help new talent flourish
F1 Imola GP: McLaren fastest as Alonso and Perez crash out of FP3

F1 Imola GP: McLaren fastest as Alonso and Perez crash out of FP3

F1 Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 Imola GP: McLaren fastest as Alonso and Perez crash out of FP3
What's behind the penalty confusion after Imola's chaotic F3 sprint?

What's behind the penalty confusion after Imola's chaotic F3 sprint?

F3 FIA F3
Imola
What's behind the penalty confusion after Imola's chaotic F3 sprint?

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA