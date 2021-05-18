Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Former winners dominate first day of practice

By:

Will Power led Ryan Hunter-Reay and Takuma Sato in the opening day of practice for the 105th running of the Indy 500, as seven of the nine participating former winners filled the top 12.

Indy 500: Former winners dominate first day of practice

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s 2018 winner Power set a 226.470mph lap on his 35th of 57 laps around the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway to edge 2014 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay in his Andretti Autosport-Honda.

Behind them was defending and two-time winner, Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda.

The Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevy of Sage Karam landed P4 ahead of Conor Daly in the Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy, with 2019 winner Simon Pagenaud completing the top six.

Pato O’Ward, IndyCar’s Texas winner for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy made it seven drivers under the 40sec barrier with a lap of 225.146mph ahead of 2008 Indy winner and reigning IndyCar champ Scott Dixon in the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Other former winners looking strong were Dixon’s teammate Tony Kanaan in 11th and Juan Pablo Montoya in the third Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy (12th).

In terms of no-tow speeds, Ed Carpenter and one of his teammates Daly were first and third for Chevy, split by Dixon’s Honda.

Daly also owned the best trap speeds at Turns 1 and 3, and the start finish line (239mph).

Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport turned the most laps of the session at 72.

Practice resumes tomorrow at 12 noon local (Eastern) time, weather allowing, although the track will be open at 11am to allow RC Enerson of Top Gun Racing to finish his Rookie Orientation Program following his mechanical issue today .

In terms of mechanical issues, it transpired that Sebastien Bourdais' fire after 27 laps of practice was indeed an engine failure.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

12

Will Power

39.7403

39.7403

0.000

35

57

226.470

Chevy

Team Penske

2

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

39.7578

0.0175

0.0175

22

43

226.371

Honda

Andretti Autosport

3

30

Takuma Sato

39.7998

0.0595

0.0420

13

58

226.132

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

4

24

Sage Karam

39.8332

0.0929

0.0334

31

43

225.942

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

5

47

Conor Daly

39.8865

0.1462

0.0533

35

65

225.640

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

6

22

Simon Pagenaud

39.9592

0.2189

0.0727

40

64

225.230

Chevy

Team Penske

7

5

Pato O'Ward

39.9740

0.2337

0.0148

35

56

225.146

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

8

9

Scott Dixon

40.0021

0.2618

0.0281

8

48

224.988

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

9

18

Ed Jones

40.0621

0.3218

0.0600

55

58

224.651

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

10

8

Marcus Ericsson

40.0686

0.3283

0.0065

49

55

224.615

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

48

Tony Kanaan

40.0725

0.3322

0.0039

56

58

224.593

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

40.1099

0.3696

0.0374

4

44

224.384

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

13

16

Simona De Silvestro

40.1373

0.3970

0.0274

52

71

224.230

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

14

2

Josef Newgarden

40.1714

0.4311

0.0341

9

37

224.040

Chevy

Team Penske

15

21

Rinus VeeKay

40.2158

0.4755

0.0444

42

69

223.793

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

16

29

James Hinchcliffe

40.2180

0.4777

0.0022

30

67

223.780

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

17

7

Felix Rosenqvist

40.2246

0.4843

0.0066

28

45

223.744

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

18

20

Ed Carpenter

40.2377

0.4974

0.0131

30

57

223.671

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

19

98

Marco Andretti

40.2980

0.5577

0.0603

23

52

223.336

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

20

26

Colton Herta

40.2993

0.5590

0.0013

6

72

223.329

Honda

Andretti Autosport

21

06

Helio Castroneves

40.3480

0.6077

0.0487

26

44

223.059

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

22

27

Alexander Rossi

40.3581

0.6178

0.0101

31

63

223.004

Honda

Andretti Autosport

23

10

Alex Palou

40.3792

0.6389

0.0211

12

53

222.887

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

24

11

Charlie Kimball

40.3938

0.6535

0.0146

25

36

222.806

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

25

3

Scott McLaughlin

40.4133

0.6730

0.0195

13

50

222.699

Chevy

Team Penske

26

15

Graham Rahal

40.4344

0.6941

0.0211

44

63

222.583

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

27

4

Dalton Kellett

40.4729

0.7326

0.0385

52

59

222.371

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

28

1

JR Hildebrand

40.4928

0.7525

0.0199

4

22

222.262

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

29

60

Jack Harvey

40.5199

0.7796

0.0271

34

56

222.113

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

30

59

Max Chilton

40.5606

0.8203

0.0407

55

56

221.890

Chevy

Carlin

31

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

40.7657

1.0254

0.2051

46

52

220.774

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

32

45

Santino Ferrucci

40.7761

1.0358

0.0104

4

24

220.718

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

33

14

Sebastien Bourdais

40.8837

1.1434

0.1076

7

23

220.137

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

34

25

Stefan Wilson

41.1762

1.4359

0.2925

20

25

218.573

Honda

Andretti Autosport

 

 

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

IndyCar

Indy 500: Refreshers cleared, more needed from rookie Enerson

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Rahal leads Dixon in opening practice

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Prime
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021

