Previous / $380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato at Indy 500
IndyCar / Indy 500 Preview

Indy 500 – the full two-week schedule

By:

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series’ sixth round of the season. Here’s the two-week schedule for all the on-track action at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indy 500 – the full two-week schedule

All times local (Eastern).

Peacock is live streaming all four practice days.

Click here for full entry list

Tuesday, May 18

10.00am-12.00pm – oval veterans practice
12.00-2.00pm – Rookie Orientation and Refreshers (RC Enerson, Stefan Wilson, JR Hildebrand)
3.00-6.00pm – all cars practice

Wednesday, May 19

12.00-6.00pm – all cars practice

Thursday, May 20

12.00-6.00pm – all cars practice

Friday, May 21, Fast Friday

12.00-6.00pm – all cars practice
‘Fast Friday’ with cars at qualifying turbo boost (1.4-bar)

Saturday, May 22, Qualifications Day 1

9.30-10.00am – practice, Group 1
10.00-10.30am – practice, Group 2
12.00-2.00pm – Peacock
12.00-5.50pm – Qualifying
This session will decide (1) grid positions 10 through 30, (2)who will be in Sunday’s Fast Nine shootout, and (3) which five cars will be fighting it out for the three slots on the final row in Sunday’s Last Chance Qualifying
2.00-3.00pm – NBC / Peacock
3.00-6.00pm – NBCSN / Peacock

Sunday, May 23, Qualifications Day 2

11.00-11.30am – Last Chance practice
11.30am-12.00pm – Fast Nine practice
1.00-2.30pm – NBCSN / Peacock
1.15-2.30pm – Last Chance Qualifying
2.30-4.30pm – NBC / Peacock
3.00-3.45pm – Fast Nine Qualifying
4.30-7.00pm – Peacock
5.00-7.00pm – practice for all 33 qualified cars

Tuesday, May 25

11.00am-1.00pm – Static pitstop practice on pitlane
(no engines running, no fuel)

Wednesday, May 26

11.00am-1.00pm – Static pitstop practice on pitlane
(no engines running, no fuel)

Friday, May 28, Carb Day

11.00am-1.00pm – NBCSN / Peacock
11.00am-1.00pm – Final practice

Saturday, May 29

10.00-11.00am – Drivers Meeting

Sunday, May 30

8.15-8.45am – Push out to pitlane
9.00-11.00am – NBCSN Pre-race show
9.15-9.25am – Engine warm-up
10.15-10.25am – Engine warm-up
10.30-10.55am – IndyCars to grid
11.00am-4.00pm – NBC coverage
11.35-11.45am – Engine warm-up
11.47am – Driver introductions
12.19-12.29 – Traditional invocation and anthems
12.29 – “Drivers to your cars”
12.38 – “Drivers start your engines”
12.45 – Green flag for 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 (200 laps)
4.00-5.00 – NBCSN Post-race show

 

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

