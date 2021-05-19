Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice

Dixon, the 2008 Indy 500 winner and six-time and defending IndyCar champion, turned a 226.829mph lap on his 60th of 108 laps to edge Conor Daly and Ed Carpenter by 0.45 and 0.7mph respectively.

Two of Dixon teammates, Marcus Ericsson and Tony Kanaan completed the top five while the fourth Ganassi car of Alex Palou finished eighth. Sixth fastest was Sebastien Bourdais of AJ Foyt Racing bounced back from his engine failure yesterday to clock sixth fastest ahead of last year’s Indy 500 Rookie of the Year, Pato O’Ward in the #5 Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

Sage Karam backed up his P4 performance from Day 1 with another Top 10 result, finishing up just ahead of last year’s polesitter Marco Andretti, who led the Andretti Autosport-Honda contingent.

Yesterday’s fastest driver, 2018 Indy winner Will Power, led the Team Penske-Chevrolets in 15th.

Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda, Colton Herta (Andretti), Ed Jones (Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda), Simona De Silvestro (Paretta Autosport-Chevy), Pietro Fittipaldi (Coyne with RWR).

On the fastest no-tow speeds saw Alexander Rossi (Andretti) turn a 221.114mph, ahead of Simon Pagenaud (Penske-Chevy) 221.037, Max Chilton (who ran a qualifying simulation) 220.799mph, Daly 220.715mph and Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing-Honda on 220.657mph.

Top Gun Racing did not appear again after RC Enerson completed his Rookie Orientation Program.

P No Name FTime Gap FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 9 Scott Dixon 39.6774 0.000 60 108 226.829 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 2 47 Conor Daly 39.7575 0.0801 34 98 226.372 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 3 20 Ed Carpenter 39.8049 0.0474 53 109 226.103 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 4 8 Marcus Ericsson 39.8218 0.0169 2 94 226.007 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 5 48 Tony Kanaan 39.8629 0.0411 44 71 225.774 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 6 14 Sebastien Bourdais 39.9129 0.0500 9 98 225.491 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 7 5 Pato O'Ward 39.9275 0.0146 39 105 225.409 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 8 10 Alex Palou 39.9464 0.0189 79 100 225.302 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 9 24 Sage Karam 39.9467 0.0003 42 67 225.300 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 10 98 Marco Andretti 39.9968 0.0501 45 90 225.018 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian 11 21 Rinus VeeKay 40.0013 0.0045 24 111 224.993 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 12 27 Alexander Rossi 40.0021 0.0008 34 104 224.988 Honda Andretti Autosport 13 06 Helio Castroneves 40.0223 0.0202 70 110 224.875 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 14 15 Graham Rahal 40.0333 0.0110 65 127 224.813 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 12 Will Power 40.0382 0.0049 67 93 224.785 Chevy Team Penske 16 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 40.0389 0.0007 58 104 224.781 Honda Andretti Autosport 17 3 Scott McLaughlin 40.1155 0.0766 87 112 224.352 Chevy Team Penske 18 26 Colton Herta 40.1222 0.0067 81 120 224.315 Honda Andretti Autosport 19 60 Jack Harvey 40.1362 0.0140 49 114 224.236 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 20 30 Takuma Sato 40.1683 0.0321 86 116 224.057 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 18 Ed Jones 40.2063 0.0380 76 126 223.846 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 22 7 Felix Rosenqvist 40.2183 0.0120 37 116 223.779 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 23 86 Juan Pablo Montoya 40.2597 0.0414 49 61 223.549 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 24 16 Simona De Silvestro 40.2604 0.0007 100 120 223.545 Chevy Paretta Autosport 25 1 JR Hildebrand 40.2644 0.0040 50 62 223.523 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 26 59 Max Chilton 40.3243 0.0599 64 81 223.190 Chevy Carlin 27 25 Stefan Wilson 40.3504 0.0261 78 105 223.046 Honda Andretti Autosport 28 22 Simon Pagenaud 40.3619 0.0115 34 80 222.983 Chevy Team Penske 29 51 Pietro Fittipaldi 40.4320 0.0701 121 126 222.596 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 30 2 Josef Newgarden 40.4415 0.0095 20 68 222.544 Chevy Team Penske 31 4 Dalton Kellett 40.4501 0.0086 108 119 222.496 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 32 29 James Hinchcliffe 40.5169 0.0668 61 97 222.130 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 33 11 Charlie Kimball 40.6791 0.1622 83 83 221.244 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 34 45 Santino Ferrucci 41.0793 0.4002 12 31 219.088 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 35 75 RC Enerson No Time --- -- --- --- Chevy Top Gun Racing