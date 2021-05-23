Indy 500: Ganassi cars lead last practice before Carb Day

Palou and Ericsson gave Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda a 1-2 in the two hour session, with times in the 225.6 region, as all teams reverted from qualifying trim to raceday setups and 1.3-bar turbo boost and practiced making passes and gauging fuel mileage.

Those crews whose cars had run in the Fast Nine had to hurry to switch their cars to heavier downforce levels, but Ganassi excelled, as Tony Kanaan and pole-winner Scott Dixon finished the session fourth and fifth.

In among them was Conor Daly, showing Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet has raceday chops too, although all the fast times were set with the aid of a tow.

As expected, the Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Hondas shone in raceday trim, defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal and could pull off passes.

In the no-tow speed charts, the Andretti Autosport-Honda of Alexander Rossi was far and away the quickest on 221.042mph, compared with VeeKay on 219.512, but that was largely a result of cars rarely running solo.

The only obviously alarming moment came when Simon Pagenaud’s Chevy blew up in front of Sage Karam, on the 2019 Indy winner’s 22nd lap. However, by then he already knew that his Penske was fast and handling well having drafted past several cars.

His rookie teammate Scott McLaughlin turned the most laps, at 95.

All cars will have their engines changed before Carb Day's two-hour session, next Friday.

P Name FL Laps FSpeed Engine Team 1 Alex Palou 29 52 225.649 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Marcus Ericsson 4 54 225.632 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Conor Daly 19 70 225.453 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 4 Tony Kanaan 17 30 225.431 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Scott Dixon 1 30 224.802 Honda Chip Ganassi Racing 6 Takuma Sato 34 71 224.430 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 Graham Rahal 53 87 224.376 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 Stefan Wilson 3 76 224.209 Honda Andretti Autosport 9 Felix Rosenqvist 7 76 224.085 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 10 Marco Andretti 16 87 223.843 Honda Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian 11 Will Power 41 70 223.565 Chevy Team Penske 12 JR Hildebrand 23 51 223.531 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 13 Alexander Rossi 64 90 223.455 Honda Andretti Autosport 14 Sebastien Bourdais 69 81 223.446 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 15 Scott McLaughlin 68 95 223.212 Chevy Team Penske 16 Juan Pablo Montoya 4 60 223.099 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 17 Santino Ferrucci 40 40 223.055 Honda Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 18 Sage Karam 27 69 222.953 Chevy Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 19 James Hinchcliffe 23 90 222.754 Honda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 20 Ed Jones 61 79 222.670 Honda Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 21 Dalton Kellett 27 37 222.569 Chevy AJ Foyt Enterprises 22 Jack Harvey 80 81 222.487 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 23 Rinus VeeKay 15 32 222.444 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 24 Pato O'Ward 43 51 222.336 Chevy Arrow McLaren SP 25 Ed Carpenter 7 58 222.277 Chevy Ed Carpenter Racing 26 Josef Newgarden 70 84 222.138 Chevy Team Penske 27 Max Chilton 48 50 221.970 Chevy Carlin 28 Simon Pagenaud 21 21 221.683 Chevy Team Penske 29 Colton Herta 39 70 221.410 Honda Andretti Autosport 30 Helio Castroneves 51 68 221.348 Honda Meyer Shank Racing 31 Pietro Fittipaldi 71 81 221.250 Honda Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 32 Ryan Hunter-Reay 28 53 221.201 Honda Andretti Autosport 33 Simona De Silvestro 33 46 220.604 Chevy Paretta Autosport