Previous / Indy 500: Dixon wins brilliant fifth pole at 234mph average Next / Dixon: Pole at the Indy 500 is a privilege but is only "step one"
IndyCar / Indy 500 Preview

Indy 500: How the 33 cars line up for the 106th running

The full 33-car line-up for the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Indy 500: How the 33 cars line up for the 106th running
Listen to this article
Pos. # Driver Top I500 finish Hometown Car name Team-Engine
R1            
1 9 Scott Dixon W x 1 Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
2 10 Alex Palou 2nd Barcelona, Spain NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
3 21 Rinus VeeKay 8th Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
R2            
4 33 Ed Carpenter 2nd Indianapolis, Indiana Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
5 8 Marcus Ericsson 11th Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
6 1 Tony Kanaan W x 1 Salvador, Brazil The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
R3            
7 5 Pato O'Ward 4th Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8 7 Felix Rosenqvist 12th Varnamo, Sweden Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
9 28 Romain Grosjean R Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
R4            
10 51 Takuma Sato W x 2 Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
11 12 Will Power W x 1 Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
12 48 Jimmie Johnson R El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
R5            
13 18 David Malukas R Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda
14 2 Josef Newgarden 3rd Nashville, Tennessee Shell Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
15 23 Santino Ferrucci 4th Woodbury, Connecticut Palermo's DRR Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet
R6            
16 60 Simon Pagenaud W x 1 Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
17 11 JR Hildebrand 2nd Sausalito, California Homes For Our Troops / AJ Foyt Racing AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
18 20 Conor Daly 10th Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
R7            
19 77 Callum Ilott R Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
20 27 Alexander Rossi W x 1 Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
21 15 Graham Rahal 3rd New Albany, Ohio United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
R8            
22 24 Sage Karam 7th Nazareth, Pennsylvania AES Indiana DRR Dreyer & Reinbold Racing-Chevrolet
23 98 Marco Andretti 2nd Nazareth, Pennsylvania KULR Technology / Curb Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb
24 29 Devlin DeFrancesco R Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
R9            
25 26 Colton Herta 8th Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
26 3 Scott McLaughlin 20th Christchurch, New Zealand Pennzoil Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
27 06 Helio Castroneves W x 4 Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
R10            
28 14 Kyle Kirkwood R Jupiter, Florida ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
29 4 Dalton Kellett 23rd Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
30 6 Juan Pablo Montoya W x 2 Bogota, Colombia Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
R11            
31 30 Christian Lundgaard R Hedensted, Denmark Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
32 45 Jack Harvey 9th Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
33 25 Stefan Wilson 15th Sheffield, UK DragonSpeed / Cusick Motorsports DragonSpeed / Cusick Motorsports-Chevrolet
