IndyCar / Indy 500 Practice report

Indy 500: Kanaan leads Ganassi 1-2-4 in final practice

Tony Kanaan and Marcus Ericsson led Carb Day’s final practice for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, with polesitter Scott Dixon fourth, behind Takuma Sato of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

The 90-minute session was marred by two accidents, one for Coyne’s other car, the HMD car of David Malukas, and the other for Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport-Honda).

In 69 degF ambient conditions – not representative of Sunday’s expected 85degF – 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan lapped in 227.114mph, with teammate Ericsson the only other to crack the 227mph barrier.

Sato, two-time Indy 500 winner, was third ahead of Dixon, while Sage Karam of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing was the fastest Chevrolet runner, just ahead of 2018 winner Will Power.

Jimmie Johnson completed his first Carb Day practice in seventh ahead of Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet.

Callum Ilott’s Juncos Hollinger Racing entry turned the most number of laps at 68.

The two yellow-flag periods took 23mins out of the session.

Herta’s crew – and other Andretti Autosport crews – are now building up his backup car, his racecar having been tubbed. However, there is no longer a rule that obliges a driver to start from the back of the grid if he’s racing a chassis he didn’t qualify.

P

Name

FTime

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

Tony Kanaan

39.6277

15

46

227.114

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

2

Marcus Ericsson

39.6468

8

30

227.004

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Takuma Sato

39.6757

9

45

226.839

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR

4

Scott Dixon

39.7007

8

35

226.696

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

Sage Karam

39.7322

36

61

226.517

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold

6

Will Power

39.8174

46

53

226.032

Chevy

Team Penske

7

Jimmie Johnson

39.8276

29

49

225.974

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Pato O'Ward

39.8661

25

42

225.756

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

9

Marco Andretti

39.8735

55

61

225.714

Honda

Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb

10

Felix Rosenqvist

39.8822

6

61

225.665

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

11

Conor Daly

39.9028

44

45

225.548

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

12

Christian Lundgaard

39.9118

58

61

225.497

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

13

Scott McLaughlin

39.9146

40

56

225.481

Chevy

Team Penske

14

Alex Palou

39.9229

4

49

225.435

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

15

Stefan Wilson

39.9302

8

45

225.393

Chevy

DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports

16

Juan Pablo Montoya

39.9354

26

41

225.364

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

17

David Malukas

39.9875

18

35

225.070

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with HMD

18

Helio Castroneves

40.0052

6

41

224.971

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

19

Kyle Kirkwood

40.0286

33

60

224.839

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

20

Colton Herta

40.0567

33

43

224.682

Honda

Andretti Autosport

21

Simon Pagenaud

40.0977

41

52

224.452

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

22

JR Hildebrand

40.1302

34

40

224.270

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

23

Josef Newgarden

40.1492

37

62

224.164

Chevy

Team Penske

24

Callum Ilott

40.1502

59

68

224.158

Chevy

Juncos Hollinger Racing

25

Alexander Rossi

40.2294

17

56

223.717

Honda

Andretti Autosport

26

Jack Harvey

40.3244

40

58

223.190

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

27

Romain Grosjean

40.3352

8

56

223.130

Honda

Andretti Autosport

28

Graham Rahal

40.3519

9

53

223.038

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

29

Santino Ferrucci

40.3896

46

54

222.830

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold

30

Devlin DeFrancesco

40.4804

8

42

222.330

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

31

Ed Carpenter

40.4846

12

23

222.307

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

32

Dalton Kellett

40.5641

43

49

221.871

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

33

Rinus VeeKay

40.7908

6

18

220.638

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

 

