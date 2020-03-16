IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500

shares
comments
IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500
By:
Mar 16, 2020, 12:49 PM

IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway have pledged to try and ensure the 104th running of the Indy 500 goes ahead as planned on Memorial Day Weekend, despite the current advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, on the eve of the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, IndyCar canceled the event along with the next three rounds of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series at Barber Motorsports Park (Alabama), Long Beach (California) and Circuit of The Americas (Texas).

Series CEO Mark Miles then told the media that the focus was on the Month of May – the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis on May 9 and the Indy 500 on May 24.

However, on Sunday evening the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the advice that, for the next eight weeks organizers should "cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”

Were that advice to be followed to the letter of the ‘law’, that would include the GP of Indy and the practice days for the 500.

In response, IMS put out a statement that reads: “We are aware of the CDC’s interim guidance suggesting the postponement of events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks.

“Our priority is to do our part in protecting the public health while still conducting the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge as scheduled on May 24.

“This continues to be a dynamic situation which we are monitoring constantly in coordination with federal, state, local and public health officials. We are planning for all contingencies and will be prepared to run the GMR Grand Prix and Indy 500 as the COVID-19 situation permits.”

Related video

Next article
GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy

Previous article

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy

Next article

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Race hub

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

Grand Prix of Indianapolis

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Work continues on Monaco F1 track despite restrictions

46m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari will support move to delay 2021 F1 rules package

26m
3
Formula 1

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Latest videos

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA 00:41
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Alex Palou at COTA

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA 00:57
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Simon Pagenaud at COTA

Latest news

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place
Indy

GP Long Beach confirmed canceled, ticket plan in place

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms
Indy

McLaughlin philosophical as IndyCar delay looms

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event
Indy

GP Association of Long Beach still trying to rescue 2020 event

IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500
Indy

IndyCar, IMS still aim for on-schedule Indy 500

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy
Indy

GP St. Pete announces ticket plan – and fans are not happy

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.