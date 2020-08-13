IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Practice 2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Practice 1 in
71 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Practice report

Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2

shares
comments
Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2
By:
Aug 13, 2020, 6:39 PM

Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda is leading the field at the halfway point of today’s 6hr30min practice session for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500, while Fernando Alonso is looking strong again in fourth.

2017 Indy winner Sato lapped the 2.5-mile Speedway at 225.693mph to head Conor Daly’s Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet’s Conor Daly by 0.5mph, with Charlie Kimball third for A.J. Foyt Racing-Chevy, Alonso fifth for Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy and James Davison in the Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR/Byrd/Belardi.

Oliver Askew made it two Arrow McLaren SP entries in the top six and was also top rookie, just a couple of spots ahead of the man he beat to the Indy Lights title last year, Rinus VeeKay.

In between them lay 2014 Indy winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, whose Andretti Autosport-Honda was second in the no-tow lap speeds, behind only teammate Colton Herta who lapped 221.895mph without the aid of the draft.

Again only 32 cars have taken part in the session as Ben Hanley in the DragonSpeed-Chevy has still not completed his Refreshers course, having only lapped at 207mph in a special pre-practice session. NBC Sports report that part of the team’s struggle has been electrical issues. Elton Julian’s team will get another chance to run at the end of this practice.

Indy 500 practice Day 2, halfway

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

30

Takuma Sato

39.877

--.----

--.----

10

32

225.693

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

2

47

Conor Daly

39.981

0.1040

0.1040

26

40

225.106

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

3

4

Charlie Kimball

40.069

0.1918

0.0878

18

42

224.613

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

4

66

Fernando Alonso

40.114

0.2363

0.0445

2

54

224.363

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

5

51

James Davison

40.122

0.2450

0.0087

11

56

224.315

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing/Byrd/Belardi

6

7

Oliver Askew

40.150

0.2729

0.0279

5

46

224.159

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

7

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

40.151

0.2737

0.0008

20

20

224.154

Honda

Andretti Autosport

8

21

Rinus VeeKay

40.209

0.3320

0.0583

5

57

223.829

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

9

60

Jack Harvey

40.209

0.3322

0.0002

22

67

223.828

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

10

98

Marco Andretti

40.222

0.3450

0.0128

5

30

223.757

Honda

Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian

11

88

Colton Herta

40.223

0.3461

0.0011

5

50

223.751

Honda

Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport

12

14

Tony Kanaan

40.237

0.3596

0.0135

15

38

223.676

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

13

26

Zach Veach

40.240

0.3629

0.0033

9

43

223.657

Honda

Andretti Autosport

14

3

Helio Castroneves

40.244

0.3673

0.0044

2

36

223.633

Chevy

Team Penske

15

29

James Hinchcliffe

40.245

0.3679

0.0006

6

25

223.630

Honda

Andretti Autosport

16

1

Josef Newgarden

40.247

0.3702

0.0023

11

36

223.617

Chevy

Team Penske

17

15

Graham Rahal

40.305

0.4278

0.0576

6

29

223.297

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

18

5

Pato O'Ward

40.319

0.4416

0.0138

23

59

223.221

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

19

9

Scott Dixon

40.323

0.4455

0.0039

13

29

223.199

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

20

18

Santino Ferrucci

40.346

0.4688

0.0233

31

42

223.070

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan

21

45

Spencer Pigot

40.351

0.4738

0.0050

19

35

223.043

Honda

RLL with Citrone/Buhl Autosport

22

10

Felix Rosenqvist

40.423

0.5459

0.0721

26

50

222.645

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

23

27

Alexander Rossi

40.435

0.5575

0.0116

4

23

222.581

Honda

Andretti Autosport

24

12

Will Power

40.461

0.5838

0.0263

9

32

222.436

Chevy

Team Penske

25

55

Alex Palou

40.617

0.7400

0.1562

31

43

221.581

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh

26

20

Ed Carpenter

40.671

0.7939

0.0539

7

43

221.287

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

27

8

Marcus Ericsson

40.679

0.8018

0.0079

4

31

221.244

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

28

41

Dalton Kellett

40.748

0.8711

0.0693

25

47

220.868

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

29

59

Max Chilton

40.848

0.9711

0.1000

6

27

220.327

Chevy

Carlin

30

22

Simon Pagenaud

40.926

1.0492

0.0781

3

26

219.907

Chevy

Team Penske

31

24

Sage Karam

40.948

1.0710

0.0218

8

12

219.790

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

32

67

JR Hildebrand

41.029

1.1521

0.0811

7

21

219.355

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

33

81

Ben Hanley

No Time

---

---

--

---

---

Chevy

DragonSpeed USA

 

Former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Edmunds dies aged 89

Previous article

Former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Edmunds dies aged 89
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report
59m

Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2

2016 Knoxville Nationals winner Jason Johnson killed in WoO crash
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / Breaking news

2016 Knoxville Nationals winner Jason Johnson killed in WoO crash

Grant King Dies in Traffic Accident
USAC USAC / News

Grant King Dies in Traffic Accident

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death
IndyCar IndyCar / News

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death

No conclusion yet on the aeroscreen’s effect on drafting at IMS
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

No conclusion yet on the aeroscreen’s effect on drafting at IMS

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
1h

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team

Why TV made Senna's qualifying laps look so fast Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why TV made Senna's qualifying laps look so fast

Latest news

Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report
59m

Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2

Former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Edmunds dies aged 89
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
1h

Former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Edmunds dies aged 89

No conclusion yet on the aeroscreen’s effect on drafting at IMS
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

No conclusion yet on the aeroscreen’s effect on drafting at IMS

Indy 500 practice: Hinchcliffe heads strong day for Andretti
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 practice: Hinchcliffe heads strong day for Andretti

Trending

1
IndyCar

Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2

59m
2
World of Outlaws

2016 Knoxville Nationals winner Jason Johnson killed in WoO crash

3
USAC

Grant King Dies in Traffic Accident

4
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

5
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2
IndyCar

Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2

Former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Edmunds dies aged 89
IndyCar

Former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Edmunds dies aged 89

No conclusion yet on the aeroscreen’s effect on drafting at IMS
IndyCar

No conclusion yet on the aeroscreen’s effect on drafting at IMS

Indy 500 practice: Hinchcliffe heads strong day for Andretti
IndyCar

Indy 500 practice: Hinchcliffe heads strong day for Andretti

Indy 500 practice: VeeKay leads Rookies and Refreshers
IndyCar

Indy 500 practice: VeeKay leads Rookies and Refreshers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.