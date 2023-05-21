Rahal squad facing loss of car in last-chance Indy 500 qualifying
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing owner Bobby Rahal says his team will continue its search for speed as the specter of one of his cars failing to make the Indy 500 field looms.
Rahal’s team won the race in 2020 with Takuma Sato, and Bobby’s son Graham Rahal showed frontrunning pace in 2021.
But three of RLLR’s quartet of cars failed to make the top 30 places in Saturday’s qualifying, so Graham Rahal, Christian Lundgaard and Jack Harvey will face a last-chance qualifier session later today against Dale Coyne Racing’s rookie Sting Ray Robb.
Its fourth entry for Katherine Legge is guaranteed to start the race in 30th next Sunday.
“Naturally, I feel bad for the drivers,” Rahal Sr told NBC Peacock. “The crew has been working very hard and there’s just something we’re missing here.
“We’ve made some improvements today, and two of our cars are going to be in at the end of the day, but we’d like to get all three in.
“We need to find some more pace, Graham had too much understeer on his first run with this setup, so that cost some speed. We’ll just keep at it.”
Christian Lundgaard and Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
When asked what’s happened, Rahal replied: “That’s the $64,000 question! These cars are really no different to what they were in 2020, and we’re going as fast now as we were then. We’re just missing something a little bit.
“Graham says he’s happy with his race car from Friday, but we’ll keep picking away at it. We’ve been here before, and it’s no fun, and plenty of people have been in this situation some time.
“Roger [Penske] didn’t qualify two cars in ’95, I didn’t qualify in ’93 – it happens to everybody. I’ll be glad when the day’s over, that’s for sure.”
In the final practice session for the four last-chance cars on Sunday, Lundgaard set the fastest lap of 231.075mph ahead of Rahal, Robb and Harvey.
In the four-lap averages, on which qualifying will be decided, Lundgaard was quickest at 230.562mph, ahead of Rahal and Robb, with Harvey the slowest at 229.911mph.
“We’ve changed a lot of things, and we’re fastest of the four cars, but it’s frustrating,” said Lundgaard. “It’s not the position we want to be in, but we’ll keep digging.”
Indy 500: Ericsson fastest in Sunday practice at over 235mph
How Indy 500 qualifying works: The two-day system in full
Latest news
Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash
Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash
North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"
North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential" North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"
Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package
Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package
Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice
Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice Legge, Wilson suffer first major crash of Indy 500 practice
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.