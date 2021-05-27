Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indy 500 reaches its restricted-capacity crowd limit

By:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has revealed that it has reached its 40 percent venue capacity, and that there will be no delay in TV broadcast in the local area.

Indy 500 reaches its restricted-capacity crowd limit

Back in April, IMS president Doug Boles announced 135,000 tickets would be sold, explaining: “The city and state have worked with us to identify the appropriate health and safety precautions so that we can successfully host a limited but very enthusiastic crowd.

“The health and safety of everyone coming to IMS, along with Central Indiana and the Hoosier State, have been paramount throughout this process.”

Today, the Speedway issued a statement that reads as follows:

“We’ve hit our capacity for this year’s Indianapolis 500 and look forward to hosting 135,000 fans at the world’s largest sporting event since the pandemic began. We’re thrilled to welcome fans ‘Back Home Again’ and appreciate our loyal customers and their continued support.

“With no more tickets available and 40 percent of venue capacity reached, we have decided to lift the local broadcast delay for this year’s race. Central Indiana spectators will be able to tune in on NBC beginning at 11am.

“We look forward to an exciting and historic edition of the Indy 500 this weekend.”

Traditionally, there is a broadcast blackout in the surrounding area to encourage locals to attend in-person. This was lifted last year because there were no spectators allowed in the venue due to the restrictions imposed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with only 40 percent capacity allowed this year, the decision has been made to open the NBC broadcast of the race to even those in Central Indiana.

shares
comments
Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP

Previous article

Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt Incorporated no more

3
IndyCar

Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP

2h
4
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

5
IndyCar

Every Indy 500 pace car and its driver, 1911 to 2021

Latest news
Indy 500 reaches its restricted-capacity crowd limit
IndyCar

Indy 500 reaches its restricted-capacity crowd limit

1h
Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar

Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP

2h
Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again
IndyCar

Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again

5h
Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500
IndyCar

Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500

6h
Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice
IndyCar

Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice

11h
Latest videos
Indy 500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
13h

Indy 500: Starting grid

IndyCar: Final practice for the Indy 500 02:44
IndyCar
15h

IndyCar: Final practice for the Indy 500

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole 00:35
IndyCar
May 24, 2021

Indy 500: Dixon beats Herta for fourth Indy pole

2021 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2 Highlights 04:59
IndyCar
May 24, 2021

2021 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Day 2 Highlights

IndyCar: Dixon tops Saturday qualifying in Indy 500 01:51
IndyCar
May 23, 2021

IndyCar: Dixon tops Saturday qualifying in Indy 500

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP Indy 500
IndyCar

Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP

Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

The 33-car line-up for this year’s Indy 500

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

Colin McRae: It's been seven years already?
WRC WRC

Colin McRae: It's been seven years already?

Winton Supercars round postponed
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Winton Supercars round postponed

RACE: Valvoline Runoffs E Production Results
SCCA SCCA

RACE: Valvoline Runoffs E Production Results

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Teresa Earnhardt trying to prevent Dale Sr.'s first son from using family name

Latest news

Indy 500 reaches its restricted-capacity crowd limit
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 reaches its restricted-capacity crowd limit

Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown: Montoya is “contributing to everybody” at Arrow McLaren SP

Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again
IndyCar IndyCar

Power: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again

Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Andretti has “thought about” quitting IndyCar if he wins Indy 500

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.