Indy 500 reaches its restricted-capacity crowd limit

Back in April, IMS president Doug Boles announced 135,000 tickets would be sold, explaining: “The city and state have worked with us to identify the appropriate health and safety precautions so that we can successfully host a limited but very enthusiastic crowd.

“The health and safety of everyone coming to IMS, along with Central Indiana and the Hoosier State, have been paramount throughout this process.”

Today, the Speedway issued a statement that reads as follows:

“We’ve hit our capacity for this year’s Indianapolis 500 and look forward to hosting 135,000 fans at the world’s largest sporting event since the pandemic began. We’re thrilled to welcome fans ‘Back Home Again’ and appreciate our loyal customers and their continued support.

“With no more tickets available and 40 percent of venue capacity reached, we have decided to lift the local broadcast delay for this year’s race. Central Indiana spectators will be able to tune in on NBC beginning at 11am.

“We look forward to an exciting and historic edition of the Indy 500 this weekend.”

Traditionally, there is a broadcast blackout in the surrounding area to encourage locals to attend in-person. This was lifted last year because there were no spectators allowed in the venue due to the restrictions imposed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with only 40 percent capacity allowed this year, the decision has been made to open the NBC broadcast of the race to even those in Central Indiana.