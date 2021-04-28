Watch: Takuma Sato receiving ‘Baby Borg’

The event was to celebrate their triumph in the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500, in which Sato’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda passed long time race leader Scott Dixon on Lap 172 after their final pitstops, and held him off until the final caution period of the day sealed his triumph.

It was the second win for Sato in four years, and also marked the second win for the squad that Bobby Rahal founded back in 1992. The first came in 2004 with Buddy Rice, and before Mike Lanigan had joined up with Letterman and 1986 Indy winner Rahal.

2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato is presented with the Baby Borg-Warner Trophy by Fred Lissade, BorgWarner President and CEO 1 / 8 Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images 2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Bobby Rahal and Mike Lanigan with their Baby Borg-Warner trophies 2 / 8 Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images 2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato is presented with the Baby Borg-Warner Trophy 3 / 8 Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images 2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Bobby Rahal with their Baby Borg-Warner trophies 4 / 8 Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images 2020 Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and Bobby Rahal with their Baby Borg-Warner trophies 5 / 8 Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda celebrates winning the Indianapolis 500 6 / 8 Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Winner Portraits 7 / 8 Photo by: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images Winner Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 8 / 8 Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

While the Borg-Warner Trophy is on permanent display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, since 1988 BorgWarner has created a 14-inch tall version – the so-called ‘Baby Borg’ – as a keepsake for the winning driver. This weighs five pounds and is mounted on a marble base which carries the same sterling silver bas relief likeness of the driver’ face.

Since ’98, the company has created a keepsake trophy for the winning team owner, too, again containing the sterling silver Baby Borg but with a band of art deco racing cars, accented in gold, to symbolize the importance of teamwork in racing.

Sato revealed his second likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy back on February 19.