Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain
Nearly all Indy 500 rookies and refreshers have completed their programs during testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but rain has now sprinkled the track.
Those in the Rookie Orientation Program are obliged to run Phase 1 – 10 laps at 205-210mph, Phase 2 – 15 laps at 210-215mph and Phase 3 – 15 laps at 215-plus mph.
Those needing to take the Refresher course are drivers who have not raced an IndyCar on a speedway since the previous Indianapolis 500. They just have to run Phases 2 and 3.
Initially, 2013 winner Tony Kanaan preparing for his 22nd 500, in the fourth Chevrolet-powered Arrow McLaren, broke with etiquette and ran a 218.688mph lap. He was swiftly demoted by 2020 pole-winner and 2006 runner-up Marco Andretti producing a 221.419mph in his Honda-powered Andretti Autosport car! The pair then did what was expected of them.
Katherine Legge caused a yellow flag when her car suddenly slowed and needed a tow from the slowdown lane into the pits, but she was swiftly back in action.
Once free to do so, Andretti then ran a 221.569mph lap on his 43rd of 50 laps, while former teammate and 2014 Indy winner Ryan Hunter-Reay, now in a Dreyer & Reinbold Racing entry, was just a hair behind with 221.522.
His teammate in the DRR with Cusick Motorsports machine, Stefan Wilson, was third.
Agustin Canapino is the only rookie not to have finished his program. The unfortunate Argentine touring car legend was just one lap shy of completing Phase 3 when the yellows came out at the 1h33m mark of the two-hour session. Nonetheless, the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver has impressed – as he has all season – with his composure in this utterly alien setting.
All eight drivers present will be allowed to join the race veterans in the 2.00pm-6.30pm session (providing Canapino completes his run of laps at 215+ mph).
The only driver not present, who will have to run his rookie test when the teams return for practice in May, was RC Enerson. He will be piloting an Abel Motorsport entry as the Indy NXT team dips a toe in the water with the ‘big cars’.
That car’s presence will ensure a Bump Day on qualifying weekend, as it becomes the 34th entrant for a race which traditionally starts with 11 rows of three.
|
P
|
Name
|
FTime
|
Diff
|
FL
|
Laps
|
FSpeed
|
Engine
|
Team
|
1
|
Marco Andretti
|
40.6194
|
40.6194
|
43
|
50
|
221.569
|
Honda
|
Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb
|
2
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|
40.6280
|
0.0086
|
31
|
44
|
221.522
|
Chevy
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|
3
|
Stefan Wilson
|
40.6355
|
0.0161
|
44
|
48
|
221.481
|
Chevy
|
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|
4
|
Marco Andretti
|
40.6469
|
0.0275
|
3
|
4
|
221.419
|
Honda
|
Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco & Curb
|
5
|
Agustin Canapino
|
41.0149
|
0.3955
|
46
|
54
|
219.432
|
Chevy
|
Juncos Holling Racing
|
6
|
Tony Kanaan
|
41.1545
|
0.5351
|
7
|
46
|
218.688
|
Chevy
|
Arrow McLaren
|
7
|
Benjamin Pedersen
|
41.1561
|
0.5367
|
52
|
56
|
218.680
|
Chevy
|
AJ Foyt Enterprises
|
8
|
Katherine Legge
|
41.2081
|
0.5887
|
58
|
59
|
218.404
|
Honda
|
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|
9
|
Sting Ray Robb
|
41.4378
|
0.8184
|
39
|
49
|
217.193
|
Honda
|
Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR
Indy 500 test: Ericsson leads Castroneves in first session
Indy 500 test: Newgarden tops Day 1 speed charts at 227mph
Latest news
Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry with RC Enerson
Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry with RC Enerson Abel Motorsports confirms Indy 500 entry with RC Enerson
Dennis: "Score points" minimum aim in Formula E Berlin E-Prix double-header
Dennis: "Score points" minimum aim in Formula E Berlin E-Prix double-header Dennis: "Score points" minimum aim in Formula E Berlin E-Prix double-header
FIM president thinks Suzuki will return to MotoGP
FIM president thinks Suzuki will return to MotoGP FIM president thinks Suzuki will return to MotoGP
What "gladiator" Allison's reappointment reveals about Mercedes' F1 shortcomings
What "gladiator" Allison's reappointment reveals about Mercedes' F1 shortcomings What "gladiator" Allison's reappointment reveals about Mercedes' F1 shortcomings
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.