Indy 500 test: Ericsson leads Castroneves in first session
Marcus Ericsson led the way in the opening test session for this year’s 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, beating Helio Castroneves and Alex Palou.
After half an hour of the first two-hour session for the Indy 500 veterans, it was appropriately defending winner, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Ericsson, who sat at the top of the speed charts, lapping the 2.5 mile course in 40.1194s, 224.330mph, over one mile per hour clear of Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport and Dale Coyne Racing’s David Malukas.
Another former winner Pagenaud was fourth for Meyer Shank Racing and was followed by the quickest of the Penske drivers, Josef Newgarden, with 2008 winner Scott Dixon and 2018 winner Will Power.
The first caution of the session flew 45m in for a track inspection. When action resumed, two of the Ed Carpenter Racing cars – that of team owner Carpenter and Conor Daly got nice tows from Takuma Sato to jump into second and fourth respectively, with Pagenaud slotting between the two.
A second yellow flew with 45m to go, again for a track inspection, and action resumed 15m later.
With less than 10 minutes left on the clock, Palou was able to jump to second behind team-mate Ericsson, but Helio Castroneves denied Chip Ganassi a 1-2 finish by setting a late 224.280mph lap in his Meyer Shank Racing-Honda.
The best Chevrolet-powered car was of Penske's Scott McLaughlin, who was another late improver as he jumped to fourth ahead of Carpenter.
Last-minute laps from the likes of Palou, Castroneves and McLaughlin demoted Pagenaud to sixth ahead of Dixon, who set his quickest time just after the last yellow flag period.
Herta dropped to ninth at the finish, while the top 10 was rounded off by Daly.
Penske pair Josef Newgarden and Will Power finished nearly 2mph off Ericsson's best effort in 11th and 12th respectively, just ahead of two of the three full-season Arrow McLaren entries driven by Felix Rosenqvist and Pato O'Ward.
The two-hour rookie and refresher session now begins. Rookies include IndyCar full-timers Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing), Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing) and Benjamin Pedersen (AJ Foyt Racing).
The refresher program is for anyone who hasn’t run a speedway since last year’s 500. That includes Marco Andretti (Andretti Autosport), Tony Kanaan (Arrow McLaren), Ryan Hunter-Reay (Dreyer & Reinbold Racing), Katherine Legge (Rahal Letterman Lanigan) and Stefan Wilson (Dreyer & Reinbold w/ Cusick Motorsports).
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Engine
|Time
|Gap
|Speed
|1
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|40.1194
|224.330mph
|2
|Helio Castroneves
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|40.1284
|0.0090
|224.280mph
|3
|Alex Palou
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|40.1628
|0.0434
|224.088mph
|4
|Scott McLaughlin
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|40.1848
|0.0654
|223.965mph
|5
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|40.2208
|0.1014
|223.765mph
|6
|Simon Pagenaud
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|40.2612
|0.1418
|223.540mph
|7
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|40.2746
|0.1552
|223.466mph
|8
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|40.2849
|0.1655
|223.409mph
|9
|David Malukas
|Dale Coyne Racing
|Honda
|40.2883
|0.1689
|223.390mph
|10
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|40.3381
|0.2187
|223.114mph
|11
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|40.3815
|0.2621
|222.874mph
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chervrolet
|40.4326
|0.3132
|222.593mph
|13
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|40.4468
|0.3274
|222.515mph
|14
|Pato O‘Ward
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|40.4719
|0.3525
|222.377mph
|15
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|40.5175
|0.3981
|222.126mph
|16
|Takuma Sato
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|40.5384
|0.4190
|222.012mph
|17
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Andretti
|Honda
|40.7387
|0.6193
|220.920mph
|18
|Callum Ilott
|Juncos Hollinger Racing
|Chevrolet
|40.7403
|0.6209
|220.911mph
|19
|Santino Ferrucci
|AJ Foyt
|Chevrolet
|40.8032
|0.6838
|220.571mph
|20
|Christian Lundgaard
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|40.8676
|0.7482
|220.223mph
|21
|Jack Harvey
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|40.8755
|0.7561
|220.181mph
|22
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|40.9705
|0.8511
|219.670mph
|23
|Alexander Rossi
|Arrow McLaren
|Chevrolet
|40.9992
|0.8798
|219.516mph
|24
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|41.1119
|0.8897
|219.463mph
|25
|Romain Grosjean
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|41.0287
|0.9093
|219.359mph
Indy 500 winners, Marcus Ericsson, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato, Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt
Revised schedule for this week’s Indy 500 open test
Indy 500 test: Rookie, Refresher programs almost complete before rain
