Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Defending Indy 500 winner Castroneves receives fourth Baby Borg Next / Full Indy 500 schedule and entry list
IndyCar / Indy 500 Special feature

Indy 500: Why does the winner drink milk? A tradition explained

The race-winner drinking milk – or drenching himself in it – is one of the many iconic images from the Indianapolis 500, but how did the tradition start?

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Indy 500: Why does the winner drink milk? A tradition explained
Listen to this article

The 24th Indy 500, held in 1936, was the first to feature the Borg-Warner Trophy as the award for the winner, and the first time the winner was given the official pace car. But it’s what winner Louis Meyer did immediately after the race that initiated the most unusual of traditions.

Meyer, born in Manhattan, raised in Los Angeles, had already won the race twice when he pulled his Miller into Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s Victory Lane after more than four-and-a-half hours at the wheel on a warm day in May. Having been brought up believing in the nourishing and refreshing qualities of buttermilk, that’s what the fatigued Meyer requested and swigged after becoming the Indy 500’s first three-time winner.

An opportunistic marketing man in the dairy industry saw the footage of the post-race celebration, unaware that it had in fact been buttermilk that Meyer was chugging, and made inquiries into having Indy winners drink milk from there on.

The notion seemed short-lived, for when racing resumed after World War II, the next three-time winner Wilbur Shaw, now president of the track, gave water to the winner, but when Shaw died in a plane crash in 1954, the idea of milk-drinking was revived. The American Dairy Industry then decided to offer $400 to the winner and $50 to his chief mechanic, provided the driver was shown drinking milk in Victory Lane. That was quite an incentive.

The Speedway’s legendary historian Donald Davidson wrote: “As luck would have it, 1956 winner Pat Flaherty suffered from a slight calcium deficiency and regularly drank milk. In addition to a healthy swig of water from the Shaw cup, he consumed an entire bottle of milk and then asked for a second. The water in the Shaw cup was still offered for a couple more years until finally being retired in favor of milk only.”

And so it became tradition. There was a hiccup in 1993 when Emerson Fittipaldi, after his second Indy win, pushed away the proffered bottle of milk and chose to drink orange juice, explaining to the track commentator that he was promoting the Brazilian citrus drink industry, in which he was involved.

Of course, messing with tradition does not go down well with motorsport fans, and Emmo was jeered by the crowd. Rumor has it that his team owner Roger Penske did persuade him to take a sip of the milk, but by then the damage was done, and to this day there are Speedway devotees who hold the episode against Fittipaldi. One even told this writer that he’d put a curse on the Brazilian great, which is what caused him to crash while leading in the closing stages the following year!

Fittipaldi realized his PR blunder and the money that the winner receives from the American Dairy Association was then donated to a charity. It’s safe to say, a lesson was learned, and it’s not a mistake any winner will make again.

These days every driver who participates in the race is asked by the Association beforehand which milk they wish to drink should they make that special trip and it is pre-arranged. Not even the lactose intolerant would spurn the churn if it meant they got the chance to wear the BorgWarner wreath and hold aloft one of those iconic milk bottles.

Winners drink milk

Winners drink milk

Photo by: IndyCar Series

shares
comments
Defending Indy 500 winner Castroneves receives fourth Baby Borg
Previous article

Defending Indy 500 winner Castroneves receives fourth Baby Borg
Next article

Full Indy 500 schedule and entry list

Full Indy 500 schedule and entry list
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Full Indy 500 schedule and entry list Indy 500
IndyCar

Full Indy 500 schedule and entry list

Defending Indy 500 winner Castroneves receives fourth Baby Borg Indy 500
IndyCar

Defending Indy 500 winner Castroneves receives fourth Baby Borg

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Full Indy 500 schedule and entry list
IndyCar IndyCar

Full Indy 500 schedule and entry list

Indy 500: Why does the winner drink milk? A tradition explained
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Why does the winner drink milk? A tradition explained

Defending Indy 500 winner Castroneves receives fourth Baby Borg
IndyCar IndyCar

Defending Indy 500 winner Castroneves receives fourth Baby Borg

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”
IndyCar IndyCar

Jubilant Herta amazed by car that’s “just not possible”

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.