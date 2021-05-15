Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 Preview

IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice

By:

The starting line-up for the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis, Round 5 of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series, along with each driver’s choice of Firestone tire compound for the first stint.

IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice
P No. Driver Team-Engine Starting tire
1 51 Romain Grosjean (R) Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda Alternate
2 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske-Chevrolet Alternate
3 60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing-Honda Primary
4 10 Alex Palou Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Alternate
5 3 Scott McLaughlin (R) Team Penske-Chevrolet Alternate
6 20 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet Alternate
7 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet Primary
8 26 Colton Herta Andretti Autosport-Honda Primary
9 18 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda Alternate
10 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske-Chevrolet Primary
11 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda Primary
12 12 Will Power Team Penske-Chevrolet Primary
13 7 Felix Rosenqvist Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet Primary
14 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport-Honda Primary
15 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Primary
16 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Primary
17 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda Primary
18 5 Pato O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet Primary
19 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport-Honda Alternate
20 14 Sebastien Bourdais A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet Primary
21 11 Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet Primary
22 29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda Primary
23 48 Jimmie Johnson (R) Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda Primary
24 4 Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet Primary
25 86 Juan Pablo Montoya Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet Primary

Event date: Friday, May 14 – Saturday, May 15

Track: 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course in Indianapolis, IN.

Race distance: 85 laps / 207.315 miles

Firestone tire allotment: 6 sets primary (7 sets for rookies), 4 sets alternate

At-track IndyCar schedule (local/Eastern Time) and broadcast details

Friday, May 14

9.30-10.15am – First practice – Peacock Premium
1.00-1.45pm – Second practice – Peacock Premium
4.30-5.45pm – Qualifying – Peacock Premium
6.00 – Qualifying, same-day delay broadcast – NBCSN

Saturday, May 15

10.45-11.15am – Warm-up – Peacock Premium
2.30pm – NBC broadcast
2.39pm – NTT IndyCar Series “Drivers, start your engines” – NBC
2.45pm – Green flag: GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis (85 laps) – NBC

Leigh Diffey is play-by-play announcer for NBC's coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman and Jake Query are the turn announcers. The GMR Grand Prix will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 205, indycar.com, indycarradio.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. All NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying are available on SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app.

Race Notes

2020 race winner: Scott Dixon (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda).

2020 NTT P1 Award winner: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet) 1m10.1779sec (125.116mph).

Qualifying lap record: Power (Penske-Chevy), 2017, 1m07.7044sec (129.687mph).

The GMR Grand Prix will be the 10th IndyCar race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power are the only drivers to win on the IMS road course. Power has four wins – three GMR GPs plus the second race of last October’s Harvest GP double-header; Pagenaud has three GMR GP wins; Dixon won the 2020 GMR Grand Prix; Newgarden won the first race of the 2020 Harvest GP doubleheader.

Power has five pole positions here – four for the GMR Grand Prix, one for the Harvest GP. Other drivers to win pole on the IMS road course are Sebastian Saavedra, Pagenaud, Felix Rosenqvist and Rinus VeeKay.

Twenty-three of the drivers entered in Saturday’s race have competed in IndyCar races on the IMS road course and 11 of them have led laps in the GMR Grand Prix: Power 210, Pagenaud 68, Dixon 66, Graham Rahal 36, Newgarden 25, Ryan Hunter-Reay 18, Rosenqvist 15, James Hinchcliffe 4, Alexander Rossi 2, Marcus Ericsson1 and Jack Harvey.

Dixon has finished first or second in the last four GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis, including last year’s win – his first on the IMS road course.

Rookies Romain Grosjean (Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda), Jimmie Johnson (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda) and Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske-Chevrolet) will race IndyCars on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course for the first time this weekend.

shares
comments
IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up

Previous article

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson, JR Motorsports win appeal, $100,000 bonus restored

2
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

19h
3
Dakar

Dakar changes rules after complaints over Audi entry

4
NASCAR XFINITY

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus

5
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

Latest news
IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice

59m
IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up

2h
Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”

17h
IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!
Video Inside
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

19h
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

19h
Latest videos
IndyCar: Chilton to miss GMR Grand Prix this weekend 00:34
IndyCar
3h

IndyCar: Chilton to miss GMR Grand Prix this weekend

IndyCar: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole 00:37
IndyCar
8h

IndyCar: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole

GMR Grand Prix Qualifying Highlights 04:20
IndyCar
9h

GMR Grand Prix Qualifying Highlights

Toronto is dropped from IndyCar calendar again 00:33
IndyCar
May 14, 2021

Toronto is dropped from IndyCar calendar again

IndyCar: Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford 00:36
IndyCar
May 14, 2021

IndyCar: Indy 500 program cover features art by Johnny Rutherford

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!” Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Video Inside
IndyCar

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
19h
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021

Trending Today

Gragson, JR Motorsports win appeal, $100,000 bonus restored
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson, JR Motorsports win appeal, $100,000 bonus restored

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

Dakar changes rules after complaints over Audi entry
Dakar Dakar

Dakar changes rules after complaints over Audi entry

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

Noah Gragson DQ'd from Xfinity race, loses $100,000 bonus

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Verstappen set a near-unbreakable F1 record

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium
WEC WEC

Corvette's Garcia 'gave it all' for Gavin send-off podium

St Pete USF2000: Askew scores first win as Thompson falters
USF2000 USF2000

St Pete USF2000: Askew scores first win as Thompson falters

Latest news

IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Grid order, starting tire choice

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: VeeKay heads Ganassi pair in warm-up

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Grosjean on pole: Being competitive “like being alive again!”

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar GP Indy: Rookie Romain Grosjean takes first pole!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.