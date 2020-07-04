IndyCar
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1 / Results

2020 Grand Prix of Indianapolis IndyCar race results

shares
comments
2020 Grand Prix of Indianapolis IndyCar race results
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 5:54 PM

Scott Dixon won the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis on Saturday, the second round of the NTT IndyCar Series, run on the IMS road course.

This race, which normally signals the start of the ‘Month of May’ at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was shifted backwards by two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Penske’s Will Power led from pole, ahead of Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal, Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden, as seventh-placed qualifier Dixon jumped up a spot at the first corner to run sixth. Fifth-placed qualifier Oliver Askew lost places in the early going, dropping to eighth.

Dixon went off strategy, pitting on Lap 11 to take the alternate tires and committed to a three-stop strategy. Power pitted on Lap 17, but the car to watch was Rahal, who stayed out to lead during a long first stint which put him on a two-stop strategy.

All race strategies were impacted by Askew losing control of the rear-end of his car at the final corner just before half distance and slamming the wall. The full-course caution that followed played into the hands of Dixon, who had just pitted. At the restart, he charged his way to the front, passing Rahal for the lead on Lap 48.

Read Also:

The yellow meant Power slipped back to 14th and he became mired in traffic while Dixon was charging away out front. Power’s victory chances were totally finished when he stalled after his final pitstop.

Rahal pitted for fresh red tires with 25 laps to go, so Dixon covered him a lap later for his final pitstop, rejoining on scuffed reds. Dixon cruised to the finish, despite losing the air hose to his helmet, and he beat Rahal by 20s.

After a disappointing qualifying, last year’s Indy GP and Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud switched to a three-stop strategy early on and the timing of the yellow fell into his hands. He finished third, right behind Rahal, ahead of Herta and the impressive rookie Rinus Veekay.

Grand Prix of Indianapolis IndyCar race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Scott Dixon
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 80 1:41'59.323
2 United States Graham Rahal
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 80 1:42'19.270 19.946
3 France Simon Pagenaud
United States Team Penske 80 1:42'19.887 20.564
4 United States Colton Herta
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport 80 1:42'24.411 25.088
5 Netherlands Rinus van Kalmthout
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 80 1:42'24.959 25.636
6 Sweden Marcus Ericsson
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 80 1:42'25.036 25.713
7 United States Josef Newgarden
United States Team Penske 80 1:42'31.220 31.897
8 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
Arrow McLaren SP 80 1:42'33.159 33.836
9 United States Santino Ferrucci
Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 80 1:42'42.370 43.046
10 Japan Takuma Sato
United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 80 1:42'44.214 44.891
11 Canada James Hinchcliffe
United States Andretti Autosport 80 1:42'45.490 46.167
12 United States Conor Daly
United States Ed Carpenter Racing 80 1:42'49.300 49.977
13 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay
United States Andretti Autosport 80 1:42'49.812 50.489
14 United States Zach Veach
United States Andretti Autosport 80 1:42'51.540 52.217
15 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist
United States Chip Ganassi Racing 80 1:42'56.011 56.688
16 United Kingdom Max Chilton
United Kingdom Carlin 80 1:42'59.554 1'00.231
17 United Kingdom Jack Harvey
United States Meyer Shank Racing 80 1:43'03.168 1'03.845
18 United States Charlie Kimball
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 80 1:43'04.842 1'05.519
19 Spain Alex Palou
Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh 80 1:43'05.801 1'06.478
20 Australia Will Power
United States Team Penske 80 1:43'10.936 1'11.612
21 Canada Dalton Kellett
United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 79 1:42'08.366 1 Lap
22 United States Marco Andretti
Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajani 79 1:43'01.215 1 Lap
23 United States Sage Karam
United States Dreyer & Reinbold Racing 79 1:43'01.298 1 Lap
24 United States Spencer Pigot
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Citrone/Buhl A 74 1:37'21.696 6 Laps
25 United States Alexander Rossi
United States Andretti Autosport 41 1:21'29.670 39 Laps
26 United States Oliver Askew
Arrow McLaren SP 34 42'09.979 46 Laps
View full results
Indy GP IndyCar: Dixon wins again, beats Rahal, Pagenaud

Indy GP IndyCar: Dixon wins again, beats Rahal, Pagenaud

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
Author Charles Bradley

