Indy 500 practice: VeeKay tops Rookies and Refreshers session

The 2019 Indy Lights runner-up turned 69 laps to go through all stages of the ROP and set a top speed of 221.318mph.

That was some 1.5mph faster than Alex Palou in the Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh machine, and Team Penske-Chevrolet’s three-time Indy-winning ace Helio Catroneves.

Fernando Alonso turned 47 laps in the third Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy with a best lap of 219.052 ahead of the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing pair, Sage Karam and JR Hildebrand. The two-time Formula 1 champion was therefore faster than his teammates, Arrow McLaren full-timers Oliver Askew and Pato O’Ward, the latter of whom turned more laps than anyone at 82.

Only 11 cars took part in the session, as DragonSpeed is still preparing its Chevy-powered entry for Ben Hanley.

Practice for all runners has now resumed, and will continue until 5.30pm local (Eastern) time.