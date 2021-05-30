Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Indy winner Castroneves: “I’ve still got it, don’t you think?”

By:

Indy 500’s newest four-time winner Helio Castroneves used NBC’s TV broadcast to take a swipe at the regular talk of the current youth movement in IndyCar racing.

Indy winner Castroneves: “I’ve still got it, don’t you think?”

At 46 years and 20 days old, the Brazilian cemented a place in Indy 500 history and became the fourth-oldest driver to conquer the Speedway after Al Unser in 1987, Bobby Unser in 1981 and Emerson Fittipaldi in ’93.

The Meyer Shank Racing-Honda driver beat Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s youngest driver, 24-year-old Alex Palou in a straight-up duel in the closing laps to win by half a second, and score his fourth win a full 11 years after his third.

Castroneves has been part-time in IndyCar since the end of the 2017 season, when Team Penske, with whom he scored his first three Indy wins, switched him to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – a series he conquered last year along with Ricky Taylor, before Penske’s Acura contract ended and he was let go.

At that point, he was signed by Wayne Taylor Racing in IMSA and with Meyer Shank Racing for six races in IndyCar.

Coming just four months after he was part of WTR’s Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona winning line-up, Castroneves remarked: “Man, I only did two races this year, and I won two. I think I still got it, don’t you think?!”

Asked about the long post-race celebrations before reaching the TV mics, he said, “Let me tell you, it’s not the end of it, it’s the beginning.

“I don’t know if this is a good comparison or not, but Tom Brady won the Superbowl, Phil Mickelson won the Masters, and now here you go. So the older guys still get it, still kicking the young guys’ butt. We teach them a lesson.”

He also took the opportunity to ‘correct’ Paul Tracy, who he beat to the 2002 Indy 500 glory in controversial fashion.

After complimenting the NBC team, he called out analyst Paul Tracy, who he controversially beat to the Indy win in 2002.

“P.T., P.T.! I know you’ve been talking about that second win. P.T., I’m sorry man, that was my win! And now I’ve just confirmed another win.”

Castroneves also paid tribute to his team.

“First of all, I can’t thank enough AutoNation, SiriusXM, [team co-owners] Mike Shank, Jim Meyer – the entire organization and Honda. They gave me the most when I needed it, they were right there.

“This stage is absolutely incredible. I love Indianapolis. You guys don’t understand. The fans, they give me energy. I’m serious: you don’t understand. This is absolutely incredible!

“From the beginning we were so comfortable, happy, kinda like calm. I tell you what, right now I’m just so excited. The Firestone tires were absolutely on rails. The car was just incredible. I knew it was good, I knew I was going to have to fight, to put the elbows out.

“But I tell you what, man, what an incredible feeling. I couldn’t do this without my family, my mom and dad in Brazil. I love you guys [in tears].

“And of course the Lord. The Lord has been right by my side all the time.

This is just absolutely awesome.”

He later added: “I have so many guys here [for whom it was a] first time, absolutely first time. But no one ever gave up, no one had a doubt, and they gave me an incredible car. What I needed to do was just hit it out of the park – and then we did it.”

shares
comments
Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win

Previous article

Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win

Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

2
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

3
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

11h
4
IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

5
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Latest news
Indy winner Castroneves: “I’ve still got it, don’t you think?”
IndyCar

Indy winner Castroneves: “I’ve still got it, don’t you think?”

42m
Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win
IndyCar

Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win

2h
The 33-car line-up for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500
IndyCar

The 33-car line-up for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500

6h
Penske hopes for “full house” at 2022 Indy 500
IndyCar

Penske hopes for “full house” at 2022 Indy 500

8h
BorgWarner honors Al Unser, celebrates two of four Indy wins
IndyCar

BorgWarner honors Al Unser, celebrates two of four Indy wins

9h
Latest videos
Indy 500: Interview with Alexander Rossi 01:49
IndyCar
7h

Indy 500: Interview with Alexander Rossi

IndyCar: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again - Power 00:42
IndyCar
May 28, 2021

IndyCar: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again - Power

2021 Indianapolis 500 starting grid 04:10
IndyCar
May 28, 2021

2021 Indianapolis 500 starting grid

IndyCar: Indy 500 reaches restricted-capacity crowd limit 00:45
IndyCar
May 28, 2021

IndyCar: Indy 500 reaches restricted-capacity crowd limit

IndyCar: Montoya boosts everybody at Arrow McLaren SP 01:30
IndyCar
May 28, 2021

IndyCar: Montoya boosts everybody at Arrow McLaren SP

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win Indy 500
IndyCar

Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win

The 33-car line-up for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

The 33-car line-up for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 25, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021

Trending Today

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash
Video Inside
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier dies after Mugello qualifying crash

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win

Castroneves ends 21-year Team Penske career in style
IMSA IMSA

Castroneves ends 21-year Team Penske career in style

Indy winner Castroneves: “I’ve still got it, don’t you think?”
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy winner Castroneves: “I’ve still got it, don’t you think?”

Latest news

Indy winner Castroneves: “I’ve still got it, don’t you think?”
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy winner Castroneves: “I’ve still got it, don’t you think?”

Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500: Castroneves beats Palou, scores famous fourth win

The 33-car line-up for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500
IndyCar IndyCar

The 33-car line-up for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500

Penske hopes for “full house” at 2022 Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Penske hopes for “full house” at 2022 Indy 500

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.