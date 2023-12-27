IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing
The combination of Joey Barnes and Nick Degroot provide their respective thoughts in a team-by-team breakdown of the 2023 season in the IndyCar Series. This time, the duo look at Dale Coyne Racing.
#18 – David Malukas, 17th in championship standings (265 points) – 17 races
- 0 wins, 1 podium, 2 top fives, 6 top 10s, 0 poles, 2 Fast Six Appearances
- Best Finish: 3rd (Gateway)
- Best Start: 3rd (Iowa – Race 2)
#51 – Sting Ray Robb, 23rd in championship standings (147 points) – 17 races
- 0 wins, 0 podiums, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s, 0 poles, 0 Fast Six Appearances
- Best Finish: 12th (Laguna Seca)
- Best Start: 16th (St. Petersburg)
Joey Barnes: One of the key components that was semi-new to the team was Alex Athanasiadis going from a performance engineer for Malukas in 2022 to his race engineer this past season. It allowed for some continuity for the young driver, but also presented some areas of struggle. That said, given the resources of Dale Coyne Racing compared to other organizations, it was impressive to see the quality performances when everything hit right on a race weekend.
Malukas came out of the gate with two top 10s, including a late charge to fourth at Texas that had you wondering if he could have won it if the caution doesn’t come out for a spinning Romain Grosjean with two laps to go. Six consecutive finishes of 19th or worse after showed just how quickly you can be humbled in the IndyCar Series, but four top 10s in the remaining nine rounds helped put a positive mark on a tough season. Nearly 120 points behind Malukas in the overall standings was rookie team-mate Sting Ray Robb, who failed to collect a top 10 but did close out the year with a 12th in the chaotic and lowly season finale at Laguna Seca.
Knowing how limited the resources are, there wasn't a heavy amount of expectation for top 10s in the #51 entry partnered by Rick Ware Racing (the #18 was partnered by HMD) for anyone, let alone a rookie. So, with that, Robb performed about as expected. If there was one key area that I felt he really struggled with, it was finding the pace in qualifying to try and be among the top 20. It will be intriguing to see what Robb feels he will be able to accomplish at Foyt, but I am equally invested in seeing Malukas at Arrow McLaren as well as who Coyne chooses to fill his two cars for 2024.
Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
Sting Ray Robb, Dale Coyne Racing with RWR Honda
Nick Degroot: Malukas did a fine job in showcasing Dale Coyne Racing's potential in several races over the course of the 2023 season. On the ovals especially, Malukas managed to bring that car to the front of the field and even score a podium at Gateway. It was no fluke, as he also showed speed at Texas and Iowa.
Although ovals appear to be where Coyne is at its strongest, Malukas also impressed on various street and road courses. Performance-wise, Coyne seemed to be similar to where they were at in 2022, perhaps even a step behind with Sting Ray Robb failing to score a single top-10.
But this traditionally midfield team has always had a tendency to capture lightning in a bottle and should never be underestimated. They are a steppingstone for many drivers and a place where new talent often shows what they're capable of before moving on to other opportunities.
However, with that being said, what Coyne needs more than anything is a strong, stable driver lineup. The cars can compete, but only with the right driver behind the wheel. Unfortunately, it's December and there's still no official word on who will drive for Coyne in 2024. Malukas has moved on to McLaren, and Robb will join Foyt.
Despite split from Andretti, DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick
Despite split from Andretti, DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick Despite split from Andretti, DHL remains involved with Jamie Chadwick
DHL on move to Ganassi, Palou: "Chance to compete at the front of the field"
DHL on move to Ganassi, Palou: "Chance to compete at the front of the field" DHL on move to Ganassi, Palou: "Chance to compete at the front of the field"
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS
Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS Ranking the 10 best drivers who raced for DAMS
Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske
Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske Robb eager to soak up learnings from Foyt's partnership with Penske
Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season Sting Ray Robb joins AJ Foyt Racing for 2024 IndyCar season
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team
Latest news
Formula E "seeking urgent clarification" that Hyderabad E-Prix will take place
Formula E "seeking urgent clarification" that Hyderabad E-Prix will take place Formula E "seeking urgent clarification" that Hyderabad E-Prix will take place
IndyCar 2023 season review: Juncos Hollinger Racing
IndyCar 2023 season review: Juncos Hollinger Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Juncos Hollinger Racing
IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing
IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing
Why was refuelling banned in F1? History of refuelling and previous accidents
Why was refuelling banned in F1? History of refuelling and previous accidents Why was refuelling banned in F1? History of refuelling and previous accidents
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.