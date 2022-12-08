IndyCar announces documentary series on CW Network in 2023

Listen to this article

Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE, the six-part series will take fans behind the scenes to chronicle the start of the 2023 season and the build-up toward the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. “100 Days to Indy” will air on the CW Network in spring 2023.

"The Indy 500 is the most unique, exhilarating and engaging event on the planet,” said Penske Entertainment president and CEO Mark Miles. “It’s an unrivaled spectacle fueled by ambitious, fearless and captivating personalities.

“This series will give viewers an unprecedented front-row seat as the racing season begins and the countdown to Indy accelerates. Ultimately, through the compelling creative lens and massive reach of both VICE and The CW, we will bring the world-class competition and drama of the NTT IndyCar Series to a newer and more youthful audience.”

The purpose of “100 Days to Indy” is to showcase what it takes to compete in IndyCar, while “providing a window into the on- and off-track lives of some of the sport’s most engaging drivers.”

“‘100 Days to Indy’ is a high-octane adventure grounded in emotional sports storytelling,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment The CW Network. “Alongside our partners at VICE Media Group, Penske Entertainment and NTT IndyCar Series, we have come together to deliver a series that will follow these champions of the racetrack and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

The docuseries will be produced by multiple award-winning VICE World News, with Emmy Award-winning Patrick Dimon directing and Bryan Terry executive producing for VICE. The series will have a fast re-air on VICE TV and be supported across VICE’s global social media channels.

Morgan Hertzan, president, Global TV at VICE Media Group said: “VICE is honored to produce the first sports project with Nexstar and The CW since the acquisition and to bring this series through the checkered flag with everyone at the network. The team at the NTT IndyCar Series has an incredible journey for the world to join, and VICE is looking forward to being in the driver's seat with them.”

The CW Network, LLC is America’s fifth major broadcast network, offering 14 hours of primetime programming, Monday through Sunday. The CW is 75 percent-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc.