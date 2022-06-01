Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Detroit Preview

IndyCar at Belle Isle, Detroit – facts, schedule, entry list

All you need to know ahead of the seventh round of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series – the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar at Belle Isle, Detroit – facts, schedule, entry list
Listen to this article

Event date: Friday, June 03 – Sunday, June 05

Track: 2.35-mile, 14-turn street course on Belle Isle Park, Detroit, MI.

Race distance: 70 laps (164.5 miles)

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate, one additional set of primaries available to rookies for use in first practice, and five sets of wet tires.

Push-to-pass parameters: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum single duration of 15 seconds.

IndyCar schedule (local/Eastern Time) and broadcast details

Friday, June 03
3.30-4.30pm – First practice – Peacock Premium

Saturday, June 04
8.30-9.30am – Second practice – Peacock Premium
12.35-1.50pm – Qualifying – Peacock Premium

Sunday, June 05
10.15-10.45am – Warm-up - Peacock Premium
3.00pm – Pre-race build-up – USA Network
3.38pm – “Drivers, start your engines”
3.45pm – Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear (90 laps) – USA Network and Peacock Premium

Leigh Diffey is the announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s direct-to-consumer livestreaming product, while Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race.

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers, while Ryan Myrehn and Joel Sebastianelli are pit reporters. All IndyCar races, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

2021 race winners: Race 1 - Marcus Ericsson (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda); Race 2 - Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet).

2021 NTT P1 Award winners: Race 1 - Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet), 75.5776sec; Race 2 - Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 74.1094sec.

Qualifying lap record: Takuma Sato (Andretti Autosport-Honda) 73.6732sec, 114.831mph, 2017

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will be the 30th and final Indy car race on Belle Isle Park and the 33rd Indy car race held in Detroit. A 2.5-mile street circuit in downtown Detroit hosted CART events from 1989-1991.

Scott Dixon and Helio Castroneves have won three times at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park and are tied for most wins by an IndyCar driver at the track. Other previous Belle Isle winners entered include Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden, Pato O’Ward, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and Graham Rahal.

Dixon has competed in 20 previous races at Belle Isle. Thirteen drivers entered this weekend have led laps at the track –Castroneves 268, Dixon 143, Rahal 111, Newgarden 100, Pagenaud 93, Power 87, Takuma Sato 44, Santino Ferrucci 20, Alexander Rossi 21, Ericsson 7, O’Ward 6, Conor Daly 4 and Romain Grosjean 1.

As rookies, Tatiana Calderon, Devlin DeFrancesco, Kyle Kirkwood, Christian Lundgaard and David Malukas will all be making their first IndyCar starts at Belle Isle, Detroit, although DeFrancesco, Kirkwood and Malukas raced here in Indy Lights last year. Indeed, this weekend Kirkwood will double his number of starts here, since he will also be racing a Vasser Sullivan Racing Lexus RC F in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Callum Ilott would have been the sixth rookie in the race but the injury he incurred in his crash at the Indy 500 precludes his participation, and his place in the Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet will be taken by Santino Ferrucci.

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine
2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Gallagher Insurance Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Vuse Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain NTT Data Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
11 Tatiana Calderon (R) Bogota, Colombia ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda
20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Shield Cleansers Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
77 Santino Ferrucci Woodbury, Connecticut Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
Ilott to miss IndyCar race in Detroit after Indy 500 crash
Previous article

Ilott to miss IndyCar race in Detroit after Indy 500 crash
Next article

Rossi confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP in multi-year deal

Rossi confirmed at Arrow McLaren SP in multi-year deal
