This will be the 14th Indy car race at World Wide Technology Raceway. The first was a CART series race in 1997 when Paul Tracy won in a Penske-Mercedes-Benz, while in 2001 after the track switched allegiance to became an Indy Racing League event, it was won by Al Unser Jr. in a G-Force-Oldsmobile run by Galles Racing.

After 2003, the event went on hiatus until 2017, when Josef Newgarden won after a memorable elbows-out pass on Penske-Chevrolet teammate Simon Pagenaud into Turn 1. He has since scored two more wins there, and is the defending winner. Other former Gateway winners on the grid include Power, Sato, Dixon and Helio Castroneves, whose triumph here came as long ago as 2003.

There have been eight different winners in 15 IndyCar races in 2022: Josef Newgarden (4), Scott McLaughlin, Scott Dixon and Pato O’Ward (2), and Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson, Will Power and Alexander Rossi. Power currently leads the championship, just six points ahead of Dixon, 12 ahead of Ericsson, 22 ahead of Newgarden, 33 ahead of defending champion Alex Palou, 58 ahead of McLaughlin and 59 ahead of O’Ward.

For Callum Ilott (Juncos Hollinger Racing) and Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing) this will be WWT Raceway debut, while fellow rookies Kyle Kirkwood, Devlin DeFrancesco, David Malukas have all raced here on the Road To Indy.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Helio Castroneves will make his 372nd IndyCar start, while Dixon will make his 303rd consecutive start, the second-longest streak in IndyCar history.

When is the IndyCar race at Gateway’s World Wide Technology Raceway?

Date: Friday, August 19 – Saturday, August 20

Start time: Saturday, 5.30pm Central Time

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Gateway?

USA Network’s coverage of the 2022 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline will begin at 5.00pm CT.

Leigh Diffey will be the announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights race will be streamed on Peacock Premium, with practice and qualifying being shown on IndyCar Live!

IndyCar broadcast schedule (Central Time)

Friday, August 19

12.00-1.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice – Peacock Premium

3.15-4.15pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying – Peacock Premium

6.00-6.30pm – IndyCar “high-line” practice for nine cars – Peacock Premium

6.45-7.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series final practice – Peacock Premium

Saturday, August 20

5.00pm – USA Network on air

5.25pm – “Drivers start your engines”

5.30pm – Green flag for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta & Valvoline (260 laps/325 miles) USA Network live

Will the IndyCar race in Gateway be on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman is the turn announcer, while pit reporters are Jake Query and Michael Young. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and all practices and qualifying sessions, air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

How many laps is the IndyCar race at Gateway? 260 laps (325 miles)

Track: 1.25-mile oval in Madison, IL.

Firestone tire allotment: Nine sets of tires for use throughout the weekend, with those taking part in the nine-car “high-line” session gaining an extra set for use in that session alone.

2021 WWT Raceway winner: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske-Chevrolet

2021 WWT Raceway pole-winner: Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet, (two laps, 49.8289sec, 180.618mph)

One-lap qualifying lap record: Power, 23.7206sec (189.709mph), Aug. 25, 2017.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand Odyssey Battery Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Bryant Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Bommarito / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio iPacket Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada PowerTap Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark Mi-Jack Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 33 Ed Carpenter Indianapolis, Indiana Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott (R) Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet