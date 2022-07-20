Tickets Subscribe
Previous / IndyCar’s Iowa double-header – full weekend schedule Next / IndyCar parc ferme rules force setup compromises at Iowa
IndyCar / Iowa Race 1 Preview

IndyCar at Iowa – Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

All you need to know ahead of the 11th and 12th rounds of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, the double-header Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend at Iowa Speedway.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar at Iowa – Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Listen to this article

The Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google will be the 16th and 17th IndyCar events at Iowa Speedway. Josef Newgarden is the only entered driver to win at Iowa Speedway more than once having scored three wins here. The only other active winners are Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves, which means Iowa is one of only three tracks on the 2022 schedule at which neither Scott Dixon nor Will Power has won

Both Power and Dixon have started from pole at Iowa three times, and of the entered drivers this weekend, they have led 131 and 130 laps respectively. This is dwarfed by three-time winner Newgarden’s tally of 1150 laps led, and the two-time champion’s consistency is impressive too: he has scored top-four finishes in six of his last eight Iowa starts.

Andretti Autosport has won seven of the 15 previous races at Iowa Speedway, with Dario Franchitti, Tony Kanaan, Marco Andretti Ryan Hunter-Reay (three times) and James Hinchcliffe. Team Penske has four wins via Castroneves, Newgarden (twice) and Pagenaud. Chip Ganassi Racing has two wins, thanks to the late Dan Wheldon and Franchitti.

Dixon will make his 299th and 300th consecutive Indy car starts, while Castroneves will match A.J. Foyt’s tally of 369 total Indy car starts.

When are the IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway?

Date: Friday, July 22 – Sunday, July 24

Start times: Race 1 – Saturday, 3.05pm Central Time / Race 2 – Sunday, 2.30pm Central Time

How can I watch the IndyCar races at Iowa Speedway?

NBC Sports’ coverage of Saturday’s HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash will begin at 3pm CT on NBC, while coverage of Sunday’s Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google will begin at 2pm CT on NBC.

Kevin Lee will be the announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying will stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecasts of The HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash and Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights race at Iowa Speedway will be streamed on Peacock Premium while practice and qualifying will be shown on IndyCar Live!

IndyCar broadcast schedule (Central Time)

Friday, July 22

  • 3.30-5.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice – Peacock Prime

Saturday, July 23

  • 9.30-10.45am – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying for Race 1 and 2 – Peacock Prime
    Each driver will make a two-lap qualifying run, with the first flyer determining grid position for Race 1, and the second flyer determining grid position for Race 2.
  • 3.00-5.00pm NBC broadcast
  • 3.01pm – “Drivers, start your engines”
  • 3.06pm – Green flag: HyVeeDeals.com 250 presented by DoorDash (250 laps) – NBC live

Sunday, July 24

  • 2.00-5.00pm – NBC broadcast
  • 2.25pm – “Drivers start your engines”
  • 2.30pm – Green flag: Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 presented by Google (300 laps) – NBC live

Will the IndyCar races at Iowa be on the radio?

IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman (Saturday) and Jake Query (Sunday) are the turn announcers, while Michael Young and Query are pit reporters on Saturday, with Young and Yeoman working the pits on Sunday. All IndyCar races, practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

How many laps are the IndyCar races in Iowa?

Race 1 distance: 250 laps (223.5 miles)
Race 2 distance: 300 laps (268.2 miles)

Track: 0.894-mile oval in Newton, IA

Firestone tire allotment: 14 sets to be used through the double-header weekend.

2020 race winners: Race 1 - Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet), Race 2 – Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet)

2020 NTT P1 pole-winners: Race 1 – Conor Daly (Carlin-Chevrolet), 18.3711sec, 175.188mph, Race 2 – Josef Newgarden (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 18.3559sec, 175.333mph.

Qualifying lap record: Helio Castroneves (Team Penske-Chevrolet) 17.2283sec, 186.809mph, July 11, 2014.

ENTRY LIST RACE 1

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 
2  Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee  Hitachi Team Penske  Team Penske-Chevrolet 
3  Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand  Freightliner Team Penske  Team Penske-Chevrolet 
4  Dalton Kellett  Stouffville, Canada  K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing  A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 
5  Pato O'Ward  Monterrey, Mexico  Arrow McLaren SP  Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 
7  Felix Rosenqvist  Varnamo, Sweden  Arrow McLaren SP  Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 
8  Marcus Ericsson  Kumla, Sweden  Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing  Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 
9  Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing  Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 
10  Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain Ridgeline Lubricants  Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 
12  Will Power Toowoomba, Australia  Verizon Team Penske  Team Penske-Chevrolet 
14  Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 
15  Graham Rahal  New Albany, Ohio  High Rock Vodka  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 
18  David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois  HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 
20  Conor Daly  Noblesville, Indiana  BitNile  Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 
21  Rinus VeeKay  Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 
26  Colton Herta  Valencia, California  Gainbridge  Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 
27  Alexander Rossi  Nevada City, California  NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation  Andretti Autosport-Honda 
28  Romain Grosjean  Geneva, Switzerland DHL  Andretti Autosport-Honda 
29  Devlin DeFrancesco (R)  Toronto, Canada  PowerTap  Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 
30  Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark  Shield Cleansers  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 
33 Ed Carpenter Indianapolis, Indiana Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
45  Jack Harvey  Bassingham, UK  Hy-Vee  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
48  Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California  Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing  Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 
51  Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Deloitte Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 
60  Simon Pagenaud  Montmorillon, France  AutoNation / SiriusXM  Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 
77  Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK  Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet

ENTRY LIST RACE 2

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 
2  Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee  Hitachi Team Penske  Team Penske-Chevrolet 
3  Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand  Freightliner Team Penske  Team Penske-Chevrolet 
4  Dalton Kellett  Stouffville, Canada  K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing  A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 
5  Pato O'Ward  Monterrey, Mexico  Arrow McLaren SP  Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 
7  Felix Rosenqvist  Varnamo, Sweden  Arrow McLaren SP  Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 
8  Marcus Ericsson  Kumla, Sweden  Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing  Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 
9  Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing  Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 
10  Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain Ridgeline Lubricants  Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 
12  Will Power Toowoomba, Australia  Verizon Team Penske  Team Penske-Chevrolet 
14  Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 
15  Graham Rahal  New Albany, Ohio  High Rock Vodka  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 
18  David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois  HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 
20  Conor Daly  Noblesville, Indiana  BitNile  Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 
21  Rinus VeeKay  Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 
26  Colton Herta  Valencia, California  Gainbridge  Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 
27  Alexander Rossi  Nevada City, California  NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation  Andretti Autosport-Honda 
28  Romain Grosjean  Geneva, Switzerland DHL  Andretti Autosport-Honda 
29  Devlin DeFrancesco (R)  Toronto, Canada  PowerTap  Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 
30  Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark  Shield Cleansers  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 
33 Ed Carpenter Indianapolis, Indiana Alzamend Neuro Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
45  Jack Harvey  Bassingham, UK  Hy-Vee  Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
48  Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California  American Legion  Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 
51  Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 
60  Simon Pagenaud  Montmorillon, France  AutoNation / SiriusXM  Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 
77  Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK  Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
