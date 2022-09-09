IndyCar at Laguna Seca: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc

Listen to this article

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will be the 25th Indy car race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, but just the third since 2004. Teo Fabi won the first Laguna Indy car race in his remarkable rookie season of 1983 in which he scored four wins, six poles and finished second in the championship.

Colton Herta took pole and won in the two most recent IndyCar races at the track in 2019 and 2021 (2020 was canned because of California’s COVID-19 restrictions). The only other Laguna Seca winner on the grid is Helio Castroneves – he won in 2000 – because the track wasn’t on the schedule from 2005-2018.

There are five drivers still mathematically eligible for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series championship. Will Power leads for Team Penske-Chevrolet with teammate Josef Newgarden and Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon 20 points down, Dixon’s teammate Marcus Ericsson 39 points adrift and the third Penske driver Scott McLaughlin (-41 in arrears.)

The 41 points separating the top five drivers in the championship is the tightest finale since 2003 when 30 points covered the top quintet.

Team Penske has won six times at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, with Danny Sullivan in 1988 and ’90, Rick Mears in ’89, Paul Tracy in ’93 and ’94 and Castroneves in 2000. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has three wins here, thanks to Bryan Herta in ’98 and ’99 and Max Papis in 2001. Of note, RLL team co-owner Bobby Rahal four straight years here as a driver, 1984-’87. Chip Ganassi Racing has two Laguna wins, from Alex Zanardi in ’96 and Jimmy Vasser in ’97.

There have been eight different winners across the 16 races this season: McLaughlin (St. Petersburg, Mid-Ohio, Portland), Newgarden (Texas, Long Beach, Road America, Iowa 1, World Wide Technology Raceway), Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park, Iowa 2), Herta (Indianapolis Road Course 1), Ericsson (Indianapolis 500), Power (Detroit), Dixon (Toronto, Nashville), and Alexander Rossi (Indy Road Course 2).

When is the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?

Date: Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11

Start time: Sunday, 12.30pm Pacific Time

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?

NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will begin on Sunday, 12.00pm (PT).

Leigh Diffey will be the announcer for NBC’s coverage alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights races (Saturday 12.15pm PT, and Sunday 9.50am PT) will be streamed on Peacock Premium, with practice and qualifying being shown on IndyCar Live!

IndyCar broadcast schedule (Pacific Time)

Friday, September 9

2.30-3.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice 1 (Peacock Premium)

Saturday, September 10

10.15-11.15am – NTT IndyCar Series practice 2 (Peacock Premium)

2.05-3.20pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock Premium)

Sunday, September 4

9.00-9.30am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up (Peacock Premium)

12.00-3.00pm – NBC Broadcast

12.23 – “Drivers, start your engines”

12.30 – Green flag for Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, NTT IndyCar Series RACE (95 laps)

Will the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca be on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers, while pit reporters are Georgia Henneberry, Dan Rusanowski and Ryan Myrehn. Charlie Kimball will provide additional commentary. The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey race, Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey doubleheader and all NTT IndyCar Series and Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

How many laps is the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca? 95 laps (212.61 miles)

Track: 2.238-mile, 11-turn road course in Monterey, CA.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets of primary tires (seven for rookies), four sets of alternate tires to be used through the three days.

Push-to-pass parameters: 150sec total time, with a maximum time of 15sec per activation.

2021 Firestone GP of Monterey winner: Colton Herta, Andretti Herta Autosport-Honda.

2021 Firestone GP of Monterey pole-winner: Herta, 70.7994sec, 113.798mph.

Qualifying lap record: Helio Castroneves (Team Penske Reynard-Honda), 67.722sec (118.969mph), Sept. 8, 2000.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand XPEL Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 16 Simona De Silvestro Thun, Switzerland Paretta Autosport Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet 18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Herta Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada Jones Soda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark PeopleReady Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott (R) Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet