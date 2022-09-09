Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F1 superlicence system credibility at stake over Herta call, says Domenicali Next / Coyne-HMD keeping Malukas, uncertain over third car for 2023
IndyCar / Laguna Seca Preview

IndyCar at Laguna Seca: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc

All you need to know ahead of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series finale, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
IndyCar at Laguna Seca: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc
Listen to this article

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will be the 25th Indy car race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, but just the third since 2004. Teo Fabi won the first Laguna Indy car race in his remarkable rookie season of 1983 in which he scored four wins, six poles and finished second in the championship.

Colton Herta took pole and won in the two most recent IndyCar races at the track in 2019 and 2021 (2020 was canned because of California’s COVID-19 restrictions). The only other Laguna Seca winner on the grid is Helio Castroneves – he won in 2000 – because the track wasn’t on the schedule from 2005-2018.

There are five drivers still mathematically eligible for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series championship. Will Power leads for Team Penske-Chevrolet with teammate Josef Newgarden and Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon 20 points down, Dixon’s teammate Marcus Ericsson 39 points adrift and the third Penske driver Scott McLaughlin (-41 in arrears.)

The 41 points separating the top five drivers in the championship is the tightest finale since 2003 when 30 points covered the top quintet.

Team Penske has won six times at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, with Danny Sullivan in 1988 and ’90, Rick Mears in ’89, Paul Tracy in ’93 and ’94 and Castroneves in 2000. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has three wins here, thanks to Bryan Herta in ’98 and ’99 and Max Papis in 2001. Of note, RLL team co-owner Bobby Rahal four straight years here as a driver, 1984-’87. Chip Ganassi Racing has two Laguna wins, from Alex Zanardi in ’96 and Jimmy Vasser in ’97.

There have been eight different winners across the 16 races this season: McLaughlin (St. Petersburg, Mid-Ohio, Portland), Newgarden (Texas, Long Beach, Road America, Iowa 1, World Wide Technology Raceway), Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park, Iowa 2),  Herta (Indianapolis Road Course 1), Ericsson (Indianapolis 500), Power (Detroit), Dixon (Toronto, Nashville), and Alexander Rossi (Indy Road Course 2).

When is the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?

Date: Friday, September 9 – Sunday, September 11

Start time: Sunday, 12.30pm Pacific Time

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca?

NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will begin on Sunday, 12.00pm (PT).

Leigh Diffey will be the announcer for NBC’s coverage alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. All NTT IndyCar Series practice sessions and qualifying stream live on Peacock Premium, NBC’s livestreaming product, while NBC’s race telecast will be simulcast on the streaming service. Peacock Premium’s exclusive post-race show will be streamed following the race. The Indy Lights races (Saturday 12.15pm PT, and Sunday 9.50am PT) will be streamed on Peacock Premium, with practice and qualifying being shown on IndyCar Live!

IndyCar broadcast schedule (Pacific Time)

Friday, September 9

2.30-3.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series practice 1 (Peacock Premium)

Saturday, September 10

10.15-11.15am – NTT IndyCar Series practice 2 (Peacock Premium)
2.05-3.20pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock Premium)
Sunday, September 4

9.00-9.30am – NTT IndyCar Series warm-up (Peacock Premium)
12.00-3.00pm – NBC Broadcast
12.23 – “Drivers, start your engines”
12.30 – Green flag for Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, NTT IndyCar Series RACE (95 laps)

Will the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca be on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman, Jake Query and Michael Young are the turn announcers, while pit reporters are Georgia Henneberry, Dan Rusanowski and Ryan Myrehn. Charlie Kimball will provide additional commentary. The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey race, Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey doubleheader and all NTT IndyCar Series and Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

How many laps is the IndyCar race at Laguna Seca? 95 laps (212.61 miles)

Track: 2.238-mile, 11-turn road course in Monterey, CA.

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets of primary tires (seven for rookies), four sets of alternate tires to be used through the three days.

Push-to-pass parameters: 150sec total time, with a maximum time of 15sec per activation.

2021 Firestone GP of Monterey winner: Colton Herta, Andretti Herta Autosport-Honda.

2021 Firestone GP of Monterey pole-winner: Herta, 70.7994sec, 113.798mph.

Qualifying lap record: Helio Castroneves (Team Penske Reynard-Honda), 67.722sec (118.969mph), Sept. 8, 2000.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine
2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee Hitachi Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand XPEL Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet
8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet
14 Kyle Kirkwood (R) Jupiter, Florida Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet
15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio United Rentals Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
16 Simona De Silvestro Thun, Switzerland Paretta Autosport Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet
18 David Malukas (R) Chicago, Illinois HMD Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports-Honda
20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Bitcoin Racing Team with BitNile Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet
26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Herta Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda
27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda
28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda
29 Devlin DeFrancesco (R) Toronto, Canada Jones Soda Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda
30 Christian Lundgaard (R) Hedensted, Denmark PeopleReady Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
45 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda
48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda
51 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda
60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda
77 Callum Ilott (R) Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet
shares
comments
F1 superlicence system credibility at stake over Herta call, says Domenicali
Previous article

F1 superlicence system credibility at stake over Herta call, says Domenicali
Next article

Coyne-HMD keeping Malukas, uncertain over third car for 2023

Coyne-HMD keeping Malukas, uncertain over third car for 2023
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Laguna Seca tire deg could force IndyCar drivers into four stops Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Laguna Seca tire deg could force IndyCar drivers into four stops

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Newgarden sets blistering pace in FP1 Laguna Seca
IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Newgarden sets blistering pace in FP1

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Laguna Seca tire deg could force IndyCar drivers into four stops
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca tire deg could force IndyCar drivers into four stops

The combination of a new Firestone alternate tire for WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and the track’s abrasive pock-marked surface could result in four-stop strategies in Sunday's season finale.

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Newgarden sets blistering pace in FP1
IndyCar IndyCar

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Newgarden sets blistering pace in FP1

Josef Newgarden kept the pressure on his title rivals by topping opening practice at Laguna Seca by four-tenths of a second, ahead of ‘traditional’ Laguna Seca star Colton Herta.

Coyne-HMD keeping Malukas, uncertain over third car for 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

Coyne-HMD keeping Malukas, uncertain over third car for 2023

Dale Coyne and business partner and car co-owner Henry Malukas have confirmed that Rookie of the Year contender David Malukas will remain with the team for 2023, despite rumors of bigger teams trying to poach him.

IndyCar at Laguna Seca: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Laguna Seca: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc

All you need to know ahead of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series finale, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.