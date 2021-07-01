IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list

For full weekend schedule, click here

Event date: Friday, July 2 – Sunday, July 4

Track: Mid-Ohio, 2.258-mile 13-turn road course near Lexington, OH.

Race distances: 80 laps / 180.64 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets of primary tires are available for each entry across the weekend, with rookies getting one extra set. Four sets of alternate compound red-sidewalled softer tires are available per entry.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

At-track schedule (local/Eastern Time) and broadcast details

Friday, July 2

2.30 – 3.15pm Practice 1 Peacock Premium (live)

Saturday, July 3

9.00 – 9.50pm Practice 2 Peacock Premium (live)

12.00 – 1.15pm Qualifying Peacock Premium (live), NBCSN 8.00pm ET (same day delay)

3.30 – 4.00pm Practice 3 Peacock Premium (live)

Sunday, July 4

12.00-2.00pm – NBC broadcast

11.58am “Drivers start your engines”

12.05pm – Green flag: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (80 laps)





Leigh Diffey is the NBC / Peacock announcer alongside analyst Townsend Bell.

Pennzoil IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are turn announcers, with Joel Sebastianelli and Alex Wollf in the pit lane. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

2020 race winners: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet) and Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport-Honda)

2020 NTT pole winners: Power, 1min06.3343sec (122.543mph) and Herta, 1min26.2788sec (94.215mph).

Qualifying record: Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 1min03.8700 seconds, 127.271mph (2016)

Scott Dixon holds the record for wins at Mid-Ohio, with six. Other multiple winners include Emerson Fittipaldi (three wins), while Michael Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Teo Fabi, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser and Alex Zanardi all won at Mid-Ohio twice. Mid-Ohio winners in this weekend’s race – as well as Dixon, Power and Herta – include Graham Rahal, Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi.

Power holds the record for poles at Mid Ohio – five – while other Mid-Ohio pole-winners competing this weekend are Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Pagenaud, Rossi and Herta.

Chip Ganassi Racing has won 11 times at Mid-Ohio thanks to Zanardi, Juan Pablo Montoya, Dixon, Dario Franchitti and Charlie Kimball. Team Penske has 10 wins at the track with Fittipaldi, Unser Jr., Castroneves, Ryan Briscoe, Pagenaud, Newgarden and Power.





No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee XPEL Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 4 Dalton Kellett Stouffville, Canada K-Line Insulators / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 7 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren SP Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Grow up great Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon 5G Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Sebastien Bourdais Le Mans, France ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Fifth Third Bank Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 Ed Jones Dubai, United Arab Emirates SealMaster Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana U.S. Air Force Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands Sonax / Autogeek Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 22 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France Menards Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport-Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Fort Lauderdale, Florida DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 James Hinchcliffe Toronto, Canada #ShiftToGreen Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Panasonic / Mi-Jack Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 45 Santino Ferrucci Woodbury, Connecticut Hy-Vee Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 48 Jimmie Johnson El Cajon, California Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 51 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland Nurtec ODT Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 52 Ryan Norman Cleveland, Ohio KOINU INU / EVO Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 59 Max Chilton Reigate, UK Carlin Carlin-Chevrolet 60 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda