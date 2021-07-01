Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar at Mid-Ohio – facts, figures, entry list

By:
Co-author:
IndyCar Series

All you need to know ahead of the 10th round of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series – the Honda Indy 200 at Mid Ohio Sports Car Course presented by the HPD Ridgeline.

For full weekend schedule, click here

Event date: Friday, July 2 – Sunday, July 4

Track: Mid-Ohio, 2.258-mile 13-turn road course near Lexington, OH.

Race distances: 80 laps / 180.64 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets of primary tires are available for each entry across the weekend, with rookies getting one extra set. Four sets of alternate compound red-sidewalled softer tires are available per entry.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation.

At-track schedule (local/Eastern Time) and broadcast details

Friday, July 2
2.30 – 3.15pm Practice 1 Peacock Premium (live)

Saturday, July 3
9.00 – 9.50pm Practice 2 Peacock Premium (live)
12.00 – 1.15pm Qualifying Peacock Premium (live), NBCSN 8.00pm ET (same day delay)
3.30 – 4.00pm Practice 3 Peacock Premium (live)

Sunday, July 4
12.00-2.00pm – NBC broadcast
11.58am “Drivers start your engines”
12.05pm – Green flag: Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (80 laps)

Leigh Diffey is the NBC / Peacock announcer alongside analyst Townsend Bell.

Pennzoil IndyCar Radio Network broadcasts: Mark Jaynes is chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young are turn announcers, with Joel Sebastianelli and Alex Wollf in the pit lane. The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 205, indycar.com and the IndyCar Mobile app powered by NTT DATA.

Race Notes

2020 race winners: Will Power (Team Penske-Chevrolet) and Colton Herta (Andretti Autosport-Honda)

2020 NTT pole winners:  Power, 1min06.3343sec (122.543mph) and Herta, 1min26.2788sec (94.215mph).

Qualifying record: Simon Pagenaud (Team Penske-Chevrolet), 1min03.8700 seconds, 127.271mph (2016)

Scott Dixon holds the record for wins at Mid-Ohio, with six. Other multiple winners include Emerson Fittipaldi (three wins), while Michael Andretti, Helio Castroneves, Teo Fabi, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser and Alex Zanardi all won at Mid-Ohio twice. Mid-Ohio winners in this weekend’s race – as well as Dixon, Power and Herta – include Graham Rahal, Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi.

Power holds the record for poles at Mid Ohio – five – while other Mid-Ohio pole-winners competing this weekend are Dixon, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Pagenaud, Rossi and Herta.

Chip Ganassi Racing has won 11 times at Mid-Ohio thanks to Zanardi, Juan Pablo Montoya, Dixon, Dario Franchitti and Charlie Kimball. Team Penske has 10 wins at the track with Fittipaldi, Unser Jr., Castroneves, Ryan Briscoe, Pagenaud, Newgarden and Power.

No.

Driver

Hometown

Car name

Team-Engine 

Josef Newgarden

Nashville, Tennessee 

XPEL Team Penske 

Team Penske-Chevrolet 

Scott McLaughlin

Christchurch, New Zealand 

PPG Team Penske 

Team Penske-Chevrolet 

Dalton Kellett 

Stouffville, Canada 

K-Line Insulators / AJ Foyt Racing 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 

Pato O'Ward 

Monterrey, Mexico 

Arrow McLaren SP 

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 

Felix Rosenqvist

Varnamo, Sweden 

Arrow McLaren SP 

Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet 

Marcus Ericsson 

Kumla, Sweden 

Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing 

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 

Scott Dixon

Auckland, New Zealand

PNC Bank Grow up great 

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 

10 

Alex Palou

Barcelona, Spain 

NTT DATA Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 

12 

Will Power

Toowoomba, Australia 

Verizon 5G Team Penske 

Team Penske-Chevrolet 

14 

Sebastien Bourdais 

Le Mans, France 

ROKiT / AJ Foyt Racing 

A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 

15 

Graham Rahal 

New Albany, Ohio 

Fifth Third Bank

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 

18 

Ed Jones 

Dubai, United Arab Emirates 

SealMaster 

Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan-Honda 

20 

Conor Daly 

Noblesville, Indiana 

U.S. Air Force

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 

21 

Rinus VeeKay

Hoofddorp, Netherlands

Sonax / Autogeek

Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 

22 

Simon Pagenaud 

Montmorillon, France 

Menards Team Penske 

Team Penske-Chevrolet 

26 

Colton Herta 

Valencia, California 

Gainbridge 

Andretti Autosport-Honda 

27 

Alexander Rossi 

Nevada City, California 

NAPA Auto Parts / AutoNation

Andretti Autosport-Honda 

28 

Ryan Hunter-Reay 

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 

DHL 

Andretti Autosport-Honda 

29 

James Hinchcliffe 

Toronto, Canada 

#ShiftToGreen

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 

30 

Takuma Sato 

Tokyo, Japan 

Panasonic / Mi-Jack 

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 

45

Santino Ferrucci

Woodbury, Connecticut

Hy-Vee

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda

48 

Jimmie Johnson 

El Cajon, California 

Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing 

Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 

51 

Romain Grosjean 

Geneva, Switzerland 

Nurtec ODT

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 

52

Ryan Norman

Cleveland, Ohio

KOINU INU / EVO

Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda

59 

Max Chilton 

Reigate, UK

Carlin

Carlin-Chevrolet 

60 

Jack Harvey 

Bassingham, UK 

AutoNation / SiriusXM 

Meyer Shank Racing-Honda

 

