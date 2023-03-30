IndyCar at Texas: Start time, how to watch, entry list, etc

Listen to this article

The PPG 375 will be the first of five oval races on the 2023 IndyCar schedule, and the 36th Indy car race on the 1.5-mile oval in the Fort Worth region of Texas.

Last year, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden edged teammate Scott McLaughlin for victory after making an outside pass on the last turn of the last lap. It was Newgarden’s second win at the venue. Other multiple winners at the venue who are taking part in Sunday’s race include Scott Dixon (five wins), Helio Castroneves (four) and Will Power (two). Single-time Texas winners include Ed Carpenter, Graham Rahal and Pato O’Ward.

Speaking of Carpenter – the team owner/driver who since the start of 2014 has focused on ovals only – his first race of 2023 ensures there will be 28 starters on Sunday, the largest entry for an IndyCar field at Texas Motor Speedway since 30 entered in 2011.

Also making his 2023 debut this weekend is Sato, who takes over the #11 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda entry from road/street course driver Marcus Armstrong.

Power, who holds the record for Indy car poles (68), scored three of his P1s at TMS. Other pole-winners taking part on Sunday include Dixon, Sato, Newgarden and Rosenqvist. For the Texas double-header in 2021, qualifying was rained out, so IndyCar set the grid by entrant points, which meant Alex Palou and Dixon took turns to start from P1.

Twenty-five of the 28 drivers entered this weekend have competed in past IndyCar races at TMS, the only exceptions being rookies Agustin Canapino (Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet), Benjamin Pedersen (AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet) and Sting Ray Robb (Dale Coyne Racing-Honda). Of the 25 non-newbies, 17 have led laps but far and away king of this stat is Dixon, who has led the field for 1043 laps, with his nearest rivals being Castroneves (507) and Power (453).

Dixon has two historical milestones on offer this weekend. Presuming he takes the green flag on Sunday, Dixon will make his 370th start, passing AJ Foyt for fourth on the all-time list, leaving him behind only Mario Andretti (407), Tony Kanaan (389) and Castroneves (375).

When is the IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway?

Date: Saturday, April 1 – Sunday, April 2

Start time: Sunday, 11.15am local (Central) time

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway?

NBC’s coverage of the 2023 PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway will begin on Sunday at 11.00am (CT).

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer for NBC's coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider and Dave Burns are the pit reporters. All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

Will the IndyCar race at Texas be on the radio?

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman is the turn announcer. Jake Query, Michael Young and Georgia Henneberry are the pit reporters.

The PPG 375 race and all NTT IndyCar Series practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM IndyCar Nation 160 and SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio 85 (Race only), racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar App powered by NTT DATA.

IndyCar broadcast schedule (Central Time)

Saturday, April 1

8.00-8.10am – IndyCar two-stage pit limiter practice

8.10-9.00am – IndyCar practice 1 – Peacock

11.15am-12.15pm – IndyCar qualifying – Peacock

12.45-1.00pm – IndyCar “high-line” practice, Group A – Peacock

1.00-1.15pm – IndyCar “high-line” practice, Group B – Peacock

1.30-2.30pm – IndyCar final practice – Peacock



Sunday, April 2

11.00am – NBC broadcast begins

11.10am – “Drivers, start your engines”

11.15am – Green flag for PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway, NTT IndyCar Series race – NBC live

Race Notes

How many laps is the IndyCar race at Texas Motor Speedway? 250 laps (375 miles)

Track: 1.5-mile oval.

Firestone tire allotment: 11 sets of primary to be used during practice, qualifying and the race. One additional set of primary tires is available to drivers participating in the “high-line” practice session.

2022 Texas Motor Speedway winner: Josef Newgarden, Team Penske-Chevrolet.

2022 Texas Motor Speedway winner NTT P1 Award pole-winner: Felix Rosenqvist (Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet), 46.8906sec (two-lap average), 221.110mph.

Qualifying lap record (based on track distance of 1.44 miles): Charlie Kimball (Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda), 46.5861sec, 222.556mph, June 09, 2017.

Entry list

No. Driver Hometown Car name Team-Engine 2 Josef Newgarden Nashville, Tennessee PPG Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 3 Scott McLaughlin Christchurch, New Zealand XPEL Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 5 Pato O'Ward Monterrey, Mexico Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 06 Helio Castroneves Sao Paulo, Brazil AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 6 Felix Rosenqvist Varnamo, Sweden Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 7 Alexander Rossi Nevada City, California Arrow McLaren Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet 8 Marcus Ericsson Kumla, Sweden Huski Chocolate Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 9 Scott Dixon Auckland, New Zealand PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 10 Alex Palou Barcelona, Spain The American Legion Chip Ganassi Racing Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 11 Takuma Sato Tokyo, Japan Niterra Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda 12 Will Power Toowoomba, Australia Verizon Team Penske Team Penske-Chevrolet 14 Santino Ferrucci Woodbury, Connecticut AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties A.J. Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 15 Graham Rahal New Albany, Ohio Fleet Cost and Care Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 18 David Malukas Chicago, Illinois HMD Trucking Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda 20 Conor Daly Noblesville, Indiana BitNile.com Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Hoofddorp, Netherlands BitNile.com Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 26 Colton Herta Valencia, California Gainbridge Andretti Autosport w/Curb Agajanian-Honda 27 Kyle Kirkwood Jupiter, Florida AutoNation Andretti Autosport-Honda 28 Romain Grosjean Geneva, Switzerland DHL Andretti Autosport-Honda 29 Devlin DeFrancesco Toronto, Canada Capstone Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport-Honda 30 Jack Harvey Bassingham, UK PeopleReady Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 33 Ed Carpenter Indianapolis, Indiana Bitnile.com Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet 45 Christian Lundgaard Hedensted, Denmark Hy-Vee Redbox Rx Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda 51 Sting Ray Robb (R) Boise, Idaho Biohaven Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda 55 Benjamin Pedersen (R) Copenhagen, Denmark AJ Foyt Racing / Sexton Properties AJ Foyt Enterprises-Chevrolet 60 Simon Pagenaud Montmorillon, France AutoNation / SiriusXM Meyer Shank Racing-Honda 77 Callum Ilott Cambridge, UK Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet 78 Agustin Canapino (R) Arrecifes, Argentina Juncos Hollinger Racing Juncos Hollinger Racing-Chevrolet