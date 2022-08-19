Tickets Subscribe
All me
IndyCar / Gateway Preview

IndyCar at World Wide Technology Raceway – weekend schedule

The 2022 NTT IndyCar Series’ 15th round at Gateway’s WWT Raceway is supported by Indy Lights, Indy Pro 2000 and USAC Silver Crown. Here's the full weekend schedule.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

All times local (Central)

 

Friday, August 19

8.00-9.00am – Indy Pro 2000 first test session

9.15-9.45am – Vintage Indy cars first session

10.00-10.30am – USAC Silver Crown first practice

10.45-11.30am – Indy Pro 2000 second test session

12.00-1.00pm – NTT IndyCar Series first practice – Peacock Premium

1.15-1.45pm – USAC Silver Crown second practice

2.10-3.00pm – Indy Lights first practice

3.15-4.15pm – NTT IndyCar Series qualifying Peacock Premium

4.30-5.00pm – USAC Silver Crown second practice

5.15-5.45pm – Indy Lights qualifying

6.00-6.30pm – IndyCar “high-line” practice for nine cars – Peacock Premium

6.45-7.45pm – NTT IndyCar Series final practice – Peacock Premium

8.30 – USAC Silver Crown race (80 laps)

 

Saturday, August 20

9.00-9.30am – Vintage Indy cars second session

9.45-10.15am – Indy Pro 2000 first practice

11.45am-12.15pm – Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

1.15-1.45pm – Vintage Indy cars third session

2.15-3.00pm – Indy Pro 2000 RACE (45 mins)

3.20pm – Indy Lights RACE (75 laps)

5.00-8.00pm USA Network on air

5.25pm – “Drivers start your engines”

5.30pm Green flag for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta & Valvoline (260 laps/325 miles) USA Network live

 

 

