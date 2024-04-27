IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin takes pole in Penske 1-2

Last year’s winner here, McLaughlin will start ahead of team-mate Will Power and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Christian Lundgaard after the three-stage knockout qualifying rounds.

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay 1 3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'05.9490 - 2 12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.0460 0.0970 3 45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'06.0818 0.1328 4 5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.2940 0.3450 5 60 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.4524 0.5034 6 11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'06.9022 0.9532 7 15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'06.0942 0.1452 8 2 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.2908 0.3418 9 27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 1'06.2959 0.3469 10 10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 1'06.3013 0.3523 11 77 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.3526 0.4036 12 66 Tom Blomqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.3871 0.4381 13 9 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 1'06.1425 0.1935 14 20 C.Rasmussen Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.4803 0.5313 15 26 Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 1'06.1481 0.1991 16 7 Alexander Rossi Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.5054 0.5564 17 14 Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.2751 0.3261 18 28 Marcus Ericsson Dallara/Honda 1'06.5846 0.6356 19 8 Linus Lundqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.2825 0.3335 20 78 Agustín Canapino Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.6706 0.7216 21 51 Luca Ghiotto Dallara/Honda 1'06.4788 0.5298 22 18 Jack Harvey Dallara/Honda 1'06.7969 0.8479 23 4 Kyffin Simpson Dallara/Honda 1'06.5267 0.5777 24 6 Théo Pourchaire Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.9052 0.9562 25 41 Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.8404 0.8914 26 30 P.Fittipaldi Dallara/Honda 1'07.4920 1.5430 27 21 R.van Kalmthout Dallara/Chevrolet 1'07.7392 1.7902

McLaughlin set an early benchmark on alternates of 1m06.3295s and ran a second lap on this set – but made a tiny error at Turn 5 – before switching to his second set.

Power went earlier to his second set of alternates and lowered the bar to 1m06.046s with a minute to go, but then it was his turn to run wide at Turn 5.

McLaughlin wasn’t to be denied with 1m05.949s on his final effort to snatch pole, Penske’s 300th pole, by 0.097s.

Lundgaard jumped up to third on 1m06.0818s, a tenth further back, ahead of Pato O’Ward (Arrow McLaren), Felix Rosenqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) and Marcus Armstrong, the latter taking part in his first-ever Fast Six for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'05.9490 5 2 12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.0460 0.0970 4 3 45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'06.0818 0.1328 4 4 5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.2940 0.3450 4 5 60 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.4524 0.5034 5 6 11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'06.9022 0.9532 4

After Romain Grosjean set the pace on primary tires for Juncos Hollinger Racing, Lundgaard set the benchmark on alternates at 1m05.813s before aborting an even quicker lap to save his rubber.

Power took P2, just 0.0635s slower, from McLaughlin, with Armstrong, O’Ward and Rosenqvist also progressing.

Falling at this hurdle were a livid Graham Rahal (RLL), Josef Newgarden (Penske), Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Global), Alex Palou (CGR – who was mystified over the pace he lost since Q1), Grosjean and Tom Blomqvist (MSR).

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 45 C.Lundgaard Dallara/Honda 1'05.8130 6 2 12 Will Power Dallara/Chevrolet 1'05.8765 0.0635 7 3 3 Scott McLaughlin Dallara/Chevrolet 1'05.9344 0.1214 8 4 11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'05.9593 0.1463 8 5 5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.0374 0.2244 7 6 60 Felix Rosenqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.0418 0.2288 8 7 15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'06.0942 0.2812 7 8 2 Josef Newgarden Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.2908 0.4778 9 9 27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 1'06.2959 0.4829 7 10 10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 1'06.3013 0.4883 8 11 77 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.3526 0.5396 8 12 66 Tom Blomqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.3871 0.5741 7

In group 1, Grosjean and Ganassi’s Linus Lundqvist engaged in an early turf war for track position.

O’Ward took P1 with a minute to go but he was bested by Palou with a lap of 1m05.5862s. Armstrong was third quickest, ahead of Rahal, Grosjean and Kirkwood.

Missing out were Long Beach GP winner Scott Dixon (CGR), Colton Herta (Andretti), Santino Ferrucci (AJ Foyt Racing), Lundqvist, debutant Luca Ghiotto (Dale Coyne Racing), Kyffin Simpson (CGR) and Sting Ray Robb (Foyt).

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 10 Alex Palou Dallara/Honda 1'05.5862 8 2 5 Patricio O'Ward Dallara/Chevrolet 1'05.8193 0.2331 6 3 11 Marcus Armstrong Dallara/Honda 1'05.9767 0.3905 8 4 15 Graham Rahal Dallara/Honda 1'05.9948 0.4086 7 5 77 Romain Grosjean Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.0343 0.4481 8 6 27 Kyle Kirkwood Dallara/Honda 1'06.0350 0.4488 8 7 9 Scott Dixon Dallara/Honda 1'06.1425 0.5563 8 8 26 Colton Herta Dallara/Honda 1'06.1481 0.5619 8 9 14 Santino Ferrucci Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.2751 0.6889 6 10 8 Linus Lundqvist Dallara/Honda 1'06.2825 0.6963 8 11 51 Luca Ghiotto Dallara/Honda 1'06.4788 0.8926 8 12 4 Kyffin Simpson Dallara/Honda 1'06.5267 0.9405 8 13 41 Sting Ray Robb Dallara/Chevrolet 1'06.8404 1.2542 7

In group 2, practice pacesetter Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing) reported “no power” over the radio on his opening run and that it was “getting worse”.

McLaughlin set the pace with a lap of 1m05.8147s, a couple of tenths ahead of team-mates Power and Newgarden. Lundgaard was fourth, ahead of Rosenqvist and Blomqvist.

Newgarden had a big moment at the exit of the final turn on his penultimate lap, just saving it where Alexander Rossi suffered a huge shunt a few years ago.

Missing out were Christian Rasmussen (ECR), who had a big slide at Turn 12 on his fastest lap, Rossi (McLaren), Marcus Ericsson (Andretti), Agustin Canapino (JHR), Jack Harvey (Coyne), Theo Pourchaire (McLaren), Pietro Fittipaldi (RLL) and the powerless VeeKay, who said the electrical issue could not be fixed in time to run again.