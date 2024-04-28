IndyCar Barber: McLaughlin beats Power in sprint to finish for Penske 1-2
Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin fended off team-mate Will Power on a late restart to capture IndyCar Series victory at Barber Motorsports Park.
After starting on pole in the No. 3 Chevrolet, McLaughlin made the best of a three-stop strategy to lead a race-high 58 of 90 laps around the 2.3-mile, 17-turn road course, beating Power, who underwent an engine change after the morning warm-up, by 1.3194s.
Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Linus Lundqvist delivered an impressive drive to finish third – the first podium of his career.
Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist finished fourth, ahead of reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou (Chip Ganassi Racing).
The front row of McLaughlin and Power started on the harder primary tires, with the former able to get a clean jump into Turn 1 when the green flag waved.
Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay, who started last in the 27-car field, was trying to make up ground when he tagged Sting Ray Robb (AJ Foyt Racing), sending him around and collecting Jack Harvey (Dale Coyne Racing) in Turn 1. All would continue on, with VeeKay receiving a drive-through penalty.
The next lap featured elbows out racing between Colton Herta (Andretti Global) and Santino Ferrucci (Foyt), with the pair making contact on lap 2 and then again two laps later with Ferrucci delivering a hip check while the two were running 18th and 19th.
While that was going on, Pato O’Ward, who started fourth in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, endured a miserable start as he locked up and spun to avoid rear-ending third-place man Christian Lundgaard (Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing).
O’Ward fell to 24th but was then involved in the first caution on lap 5 after clipping the curb and shunting Pietro Fittipaldi, Lundgaard’s team-mate, into the Turn 13 barriers. O’Ward received a drive-thru penalty once the race restarted on lap 7.
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
The runner-up position changed hands on lap 23 after Power went wide in Turn 5 and off course briefly, dropping to third and elevating Lundgaard, running on a set of used softer alternate tires.
Lungaard pitted the next lap swapped to a set of new softer rubber, with Power coming in for service on lap 27 and changing to used alternates. McLaughlin replicated his team-mate’s tire strategy when he pitted on lap 28.
After the cycle of stops among the field, McLaughlin reclaimed the lead on lap 35 and carried a 7.2s lead over Lundgaard by lap 38.
The caution came out again on lap 43 for Alexander Rossi, who lost his left rear wheel and ended up stopped off course.
Several takers came to pit, including McLaughlin, who took on a new set of alternates. Power also took alternates and was able to get out ahead of Lundgaard.
Among those to not pit was Palou, who assumed the race lead in the No. 10 Honda, with Felix Roseqvist (Meyer Shank Racing) second. Marcus Armstrong and Ferrucci lined up third and fourth when the restart happened on lap 48.
After he restarted 17th and enduring a battle with Power, the pair swapping positions briefly, McLaughlin began to charge forward, moving up to 15th by lap 50.
A third caution waved on lap 55 after Robb went heavy into the Turn 1 barrier, saying “I think my steering wheel broke” over the radio.
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images
Palou, Rosenqvist and Armstrong were among the takers to hit pit road. Ferrucci stayed out and took over the lead, ahead of rookie Linus Lundqvist (Chip Ganassi Racing). Palou took primaries, while Armstrong and Rosenqvist opted for used alternates.
With many takers to pit lane, it propelled McLaughlin to third, followed by rookie Kyffin Simpson, Power and Lundgaard.
After the initial restart was waved off on lap 59, it went green on lap 60 with Ferrucci leading Lundqvist and McLaughlin.
Ferrucci pitted from the lead and swapped for a set of new alternates on lap 66, putting him in play to make it to the end. Lundqvist vaulted to the lead but handed off to McLaughlin by pitting with 20 laps to go.
McLaughlin built up over 3.5s lead over Power, but the two, along with Lundgaard, pitted with 15 laps to. McLaughlin, on used alternates for the final stint, returned with the lead, ahead of Power and Palou, on a conservative strategy, rose to third but 7.6s behind.
Lundqvist moved into the top three with a move by his CGR team-mate Palou with 12 laps to go.
McLaughlin’s lead of over 3.5s evaporated when the caution waved with five laps to go after rookie Christian Rasmussen slid and stalled in Turn 13.
The late restart happened with two laps to go, and McLaughlin made a getway from his team-mate, who came under pressure from Lundqvist.
In the end, McLaughlin scooted away with the win, ahead of Power and Lundqvist.
"We just gotta keep rolling," McLaughlin said. "We know our job. We know what we need to do.
"I'm just super proud of the execution. The Good Ranchers Chevy so good. Couple of yellows didn't fall our way, but we just showed our pace and super proud of everyone. Let's keep rolling man. Just execution.
"Execution; that's our word. And just get going."
Herta impressively rebounded from his early collision to finish eighth. He now leads the points, with 101 to Power's 100, Palou on 98 and Scott Dixon (CGR) – who could only finish 15th – on 94.
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|1
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|90
|1:56'45.7773
|2
|12
|Will Power
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|90
|1:56'47.0967
|1.3194
|3
|8
|Linus Lundqvist
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:56'48.2194
|2.4421
|4
|60
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:56'50.2882
|4.5109
|5
|10
|Alex Palou
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:56'51.1465
|5.3692
|6
|45
|C.Lundgaard
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:56'51.8282
|6.0509
|7
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|90
|1:56'52.3828
|6.6055
|8
|26
|Colton Herta
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:56'53.2897
|7.5124
|9
|11
|Marcus Armstrong
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:56'53.8148
|8.0375
|10
|27
|Kyle Kirkwood
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:56'54.3346
|8.5573
|11
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:56'54.8061
|9.0288
|12
|77
|Romain Grosjean
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|90
|1:56'55.2268
|9.4495
|13
|18
|Jack Harvey
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:56'55.9042
|10.1269
|14
|4
|Kyffin Simpson
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:56'56.2188
|10.4415
|15
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:56'57.1401
|11.3628
|16
|2
|Josef Newgarden
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|90
|1:56'58.0128
|12.2355
|17
|21
|R.van Kalmthout
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|90
|1:56'59.2865
|13.5092
|18
|28
|Marcus Ericsson
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:56'59.6210
|13.8437
|19
|66
|Tom Blomqvist
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:57'00.3524
|14.5751
|20
|78
|Agustín Canapino
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|90
|1:57'00.4580
|14.6807
|21
|51
|Luca Ghiotto
|Dallara/Honda
|90
|1:57'01.4582
|15.6809
|22
|6
|Théo Pourchaire
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|89
|1:55'47.6985
|stopped
|23
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|90
|1:57'02.2234
|16.4461
|24
|20
|C.Rasmussen
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|89
|1:57'03.5045
|25
|7
|Alexander Rossi
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|60
|1:40'38.7103
|26
|41
|Sting Ray Robb
|Dallara/Chevrolet
|54
|1:09'59.8639
|27
|30
|P.Fittipaldi
|Dallara/Honda
|42
|1:42'21.7871
