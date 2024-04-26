IndyCar Barber: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

This weekend’s round at Barber Motorsports Park will comprise 90 laps (207 miles) around the 17-turn, 2.3-mile natural terrain road course.

When is the IndyCar race at Barber?

Date: Friday, April 26 – Sunday, April 28

Race start: 1:40pm ET

Track: 2.3-mile, 17-turn natural terrain road course

Race distance: 90 laps/207 miles

Firestone tire allotment: Six sets primary, four sets alternate. One additional set is available to rookie drivers for use in the Friday afternoon practice session.

Push-to-pass parameters: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation (not to be used at starts and restarts).

Defending race winner: Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske-Chevrolet

Qualifying lap record: Pato O’Ward, 1m05.5019s, 126.409 mph (2021)

Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Chevrolet, Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport Honda Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the IndyCar race at Barber on TV?

Race coverage will begin on Sunday at 1:00pm ET on NBC.

Leigh Diffey is the play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts and former IndyCar racers Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe.

All IndyCar practice sessions, qualifying and races will stream live on Peacock, NBC’s livestreaming product.

GP of Alabama TV schedule (all times ET)

Friday, April 26

3:40pm-4:55pm: IndyCar practice, Peacock

Saturday, April 27

12:15pm-1:15pm: IndyCar practice, Peacock

3:30pm-5pm: IndyCar Qualifying (three rounds of knockout qualifications), Peacock

Sunday, April 28

10:15am-10:45am: IndyCar warmup, Peacock

1pm: USA Network on air

1:33pm: “Drivers, start your engines”

1:40pm: Grand Prix of Alabama (90 laps/207 miles), NBC, Peacock and IndyCar Live

How can I listen to IndyCar at Barber on the radio?

All IndyCar Series and Indy NXT practices and qualifying sessions air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 218, racecontrol.indycar.com and the INDYCAR App.

Mark Jaynes is the anchor alongside driver analyst Davey Hamilton. Jake Query and Nick Yeoman are the turn announcers. Michael Young andAlex Wollf are the pit reporters.

Entry list for the Grand Prix of Alabama